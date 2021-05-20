Amazon Sued by Five Women Alleging Bias, Retaliation

Matt Day and Spencer Soper
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. was hit Wednesday with lawsuits from five women alleging harassment, discrimination and retaliation.

The women, who have held jobs in the company’s headquarters, regional offices and logistics operations, are all represented by Wigdor LLP, the law firm representing a plaintiff in a high-profile discrimination and harassment lawsuit targeting Amazon and filed earlier this year.

“These five people really represent a cross-section of employees,” said Jeanne Christensen, a partner with the firm. “We definitely saw a pattern in stories that we were being told.”

Amazon spokesperson Jaci Anderson said the company was investigating each of the incidents detailed in the lawsuits and has found no evidence to support the allegations. “Amazon works hard to foster a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture,” Anderson said in an email. “We do not tolerate discrimination or harassment in any form, and employees are encouraged to raise concerns to any member of management or through an anonymous ethics hotline with no risk of retaliation.”

The lawsuits come as Amazon, known for an aggressive and intense workplace culture, faces pressure to make life better for its workers. Shareholders are set to vote next week on a resolution, filed by the New York State Common Retirement Fund, urging the company to audit its impact on civil rights, equity, diversity and inclusion. Top shareholder advisory groups have recommended investors vote for the proposal.

In April, Amazon publicly outlined goals to promote more women and Black employees, and in his final letter to shareholders as chief executive officer, Jeff Bezos pledged to focus more on workers’ well-being, saying “we need a better vision for how we create value for our employees.”

In one of the lawsuits, filed Wednesday in federal court in Arizona, Tiffany Gordwin, who joined Amazon’s human resources group in 2019, alleged she “was treated like a second-class citizen by the majority of her supervisors, all White.” A Black woman, Gordon was rejected for promotions in favor of younger, less qualified White men, she says in the complaint.

Emily Sousa, hired at Amazon last year as a shift manager at a Pennsylvania facility, says her manager made her “the target of constant harassment” and attempted to cultivate a sexual relationship. She was demoted and sent to another warehouse after rejecting his advances, she alleges in a complaint filed in federal court in Delaware.

Diana Cuervo, a Latina and former manager in an Amazon warehouse in Everett, Washington, says she was terminated after complaining to human resources about a manager, Christopher Stoia, who she says subjected her to repeated racist remarks. Stoia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pearl Thomas, a Black human resources employee who worked for the Amazon Web Services cloud division at Seattle headquarters, said in a complaint that during a virtual meeting to discuss post-pandemic return to work plans, her manager Keith DurJava muttered the N-word before hanging up. DurJava did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

And in a case filed in California, Cindy Warner, a gay woman hired in February 2020 for a senior role in Amazon Web Services’ professional services group, says she was targeted for abusive and sexist treatment by “a boys’ club where predominantly White male executives jealously guard their sphere of influence.” Warner, who was fired in April, is alleging violations of equal pay laws. She alleges her supervisor Todd Weatherby passed her over for promotions in retaliation for her voicing concerns about gender discrimination in the department. Weatherby didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Updates with details about allegations starting in the eighth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon.com faces five new racial, gender bias lawsuits

    Amazon.com Inc was hit on Wednesday with five new lawsuits by women who worked in corporate or warehouse management roles, and accused the online retailer of gender bias, racial bias or both. The women, ages 23 to 64, accused Amazon of favoring men over women in career growth, allowing supervisors to denigrate them, and retaliating after they complained. Two plaintiffs are Black, one is Latina, one is Asian-American and one is white.

  • "We Have Lost Our Way" - Cindy McCain On The State Of The Republican Party

    Cindy McCain sits down for a wide-ranging interview to discuss her disappointment in the Republican party, share her struggle with painkiller addiction, and talk about how she recovered from a stroke by learning how to drift cars. You can read more about Cindy McCain in her new book, "Stronger: Courage, Hope and Humor in my life with John McCain." #Colbert #JohnMcCain #CindyMcCain

  • Oracle (ORCL) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

    Oracle (ORCL) closed the most recent trading day at $78.69, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session.

  • Here's 1 Surprising Ranking Where Moderna Handily Beats Pfizer

    The big drugmaker also tops Moderna on nearly every metric you can think of. Whether it's revenue, profit, market cap, or pipeline size, Pfizer easily beats its rival. Axios/Harris then surveyed a second group of Americans to rank the top 100 of the highly visible companies based on their corporate reputations.

  • Philippine e-commerce enabler Great Deals raises $30M Series B led by logistics firm Fast Group

    Steve Sy, CEO of Great Deals, and William Chiongbian II, CEO of Fast Group, sign the contract for the companies' strategic partnership. Founded in 2014, Great Deals is an e-commerce enabler that helps brands like Abbot, L’Oréal and Unilever build their online retail operations in the Philippines. The startup announced today that it has raised $30 million in Series B funding led by Fast Group, one of the Philippines’ biggest logistics firms, with support from CVC Capital Partners.

  • Family members kill neighbor in ‘tragic case of mistaken identity,’ Texas sheriff says

    A 29-year-old Texas man was driving home when four family members killed him in a “tragic case of mistaken identity,” officials say.

  • Watch Kaavia Wade Read Her Own Book, Telling Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade, 'It's My Turn!'

    This week, Kaavia James Union Wade’s new children’s book, Shady Baby, hit shelves, and the 2-year-old debut author isn’t going to let dad Dwyane Wade or mom Gabrielle Union take her spotlight. In a new Twitter and Instagram post, as Wade and Union take turns reading from the new book, we hear Kaavia banging away […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Slashes Losses, Bitcoin Keeps Moving Late; Target, Facebook, Google In Buy Zones

    The market rally rebounded from key levels while Bitcoin slashed huge losses. Target, Facebook, Google are flashing buy signs.

  • Two Miami Republicans break rank, vote with Democrats to investigate Jan. 6 riot

    Miami U.S. Reps. Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar broke ranks with the rest of Florida’s Republican delegation Wednesday, voting to create a commission to investigate the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • China's Mars rover has beamed back its first images of the red planet

    China landed its Zhurong rover on Mars Saturday. After taking photos, the rover will start scanning the planet's volcanic-rock fields for water ice.

  • 35 Republicans buck Trump, back study of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Thirty-five House Republicans joined Democrats Wednesday in voting to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, risking the wrath of former President Donald Trump and flouting GOP leaders who condemned the proposal as unfairly partisan and unneeded. The Republican mavericks were led by New York Rep. John Katko, who wrote the measure with Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. Katko, that panel's top Republican, was battling two tides that have overwhelmed Congress in recent years: the nearly overwhelming potency Trump still has among Republicans and a jagged-edged partisanship that often confounds even mundane legislation. “I encourage all members, Republicans and Democrats alike, to put down their swords for once, just for once, and support this bill," Katko said before the House approved the measure.

  • 35 Republicans Defy Trump and GOP Leaders to Push Capitol Riots Probe

    Alex WongOver the objections of GOP leaders, the House passed a bill Wednesday that would create a bipartisan and independent commission to examine the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.The House voted 252-175, with 35 Republicans joining all Democrats in support of the bill.With 35 House Republicans voting for the commission, there’s a possibility Democrats in the Senate can find enough Republicans there to support the panel, but the odds are long. While the number of GOP defections is a bit of an embarrassment for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and his leadership team, it’s probably not quite the jailbreak that Democrats needed to convince their Senate colleagues to go against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Democrats would need 10 Republicans to overcome a GOP filibuster for 60 votes in the Senate, otherwise the bill establishing the commission won’t make it to President Joe Biden’s desk.Still, Democrats found themselves surprised at the number of GOP defections. “That’s a good showing,” Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) told The Daily Beast. “It should be everyone. But given the death grip Donald Trump has on his party, I think it’s encouraging.”Debate in the House on Wednesday was mostly one-sided. More Republicans spoke in support of the commission than those who spoke against it. But the GOP arguments against the legislation were particularly divorced from reality.Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) implored Democrats to start being bipartisan and stop using “every tool as a partisan stick to beat Republicans.”“Look, things have changed a lot since the 9/11 commission,” Gohmert said, “because back then, we did not have a problem on both—either side of the aisle condemning anti-semitic remarks.”Fellow Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy argued that an independent commission was unnecessary because Congress already has committees that could subpoena people and investigate Jan. 6.“Let's use the powers that we have and the powers of this body and the committees we have to seek the truth to the information wherever it may lead,” Roy said.But Democrats and some Republicans contended that an independent and high-profile commission—like the one Congress created after 9/11—was an important step toward accountability and future safety.Schiff invoked that example to justify the Jan. 6 commission. He told The Daily Beast that Congress did important work to probe 9/11 but that the commission brought “tremendous added value” because it was outside the political process and was staffed with trusted figures.“That's what we need here, so that the recommendations that come out of the commission will be broadly accepted by the public,” Schiff said.House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) particularly took offense to the GOP contention that the commission ought to broaden its scope to all sorts of political violence, not just the violence that occurred on Jan. 6.“It's vital that Congress establish a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate January 6. Not some other date,” Hoyer said. “That does not absolve any wrongdoing anywhere, any time. But it says that this unique insurrection is a danger to our democracy. Not to Republicans and Democrats. To our democracy. To our Congress. To the people's House and the United States Senate, which was occupied."Rep. John Katko (R-NY)—the top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee who brokered the deal—also spoke in support of the bill, saying an independent commission was “critical for removing the politics around January 6.”“The American people and the Capitol Police deserve answers and action as soon as possible to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again,” Katko said. “We must find answers to the many questions surrounding that day.”All of this drama to create a bipartisan commission comes after four months of negotiations and a flurry of recent opposition from GOP leaders.After Katko finalized a deal with Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) last week to create the commission, McCarthy promptly blew it up on Tuesday.And although McConnell said later in the day on Tuesday that he was undecided, he woke up on Wednesday and himself called the proposal “slanted and unbalanced.”The only thing that had seemed to change was that former President Donald Trump issued a statement Tuesday night calling the commission “partisan unfairness.”While McConnell and Republican allies tried to come up with reasons on Wednesday why that was the case, their rationales didn’t seem to match up with the legislation.The bill that the House passed Wednesday would create an independent commission composed of 10 people outside of government—five to be picked by Democratic leaders, and five to be picked by Republican leaders. The commission would have subpoena power, but only if the Democratic chair and GOP vice chair agreed, or absent that agreement, if a majority of the commission approved.The one item of imbalance Republicans focused on Wednesday was the composition of the staff, which also seemed to be a mostly imagined complaint. The language for hiring staff was almost identical to the bipartisan 9/11 commission, as well as a bill from January establishing an independent commission that had more than 30 GOP cosponsors.But not long after McConnell’s speech against the legislation Wednesday, those senators who had been undecided, or even supportive, changed their tune.Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD), who said on Tuesday that the insurrection could not be “swept under any rug,” said on Wednesday that he’d changed his mind after hearing directly from McCarthy. “Leadership in the House says it’s not bipartisan in nature,” Rounds said, even though the bill was the product of negotiations between Katko and Thompson—with McCarthy’s backing.After Trump, McCarthy, and McConnell all came out in opposition to the commission, GOP leaders began explicitly laying out a key concern that’s percolated for weeks: that such a commission would damage them politically. “A lot of our members, and I think this is true of a lot of House Republicans, want to be moving forward and not looking backward,” said Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the No. 2 Republican in the Senate. “Anything that gets us rehashing the 2020 elections I think is a day lost on being able to draw a contrast between us and the Democrats’ very radical left-wing agenda.”The 10 Republican votes needed to pass the bill in the Senate, then, will now be much tougher for Democrats to win. Even senators who would be the building blocks of any bipartisan vote, like Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), have said they want to see changes to the commission as it is structured.The Senate GOP’s widespread opposition potentially sets up something momentous: the minority’s first use of the legislative filibuster since Democrats took power in January. The symbolism in such a move is not lost on Democrats. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) told The Daily Beast such a move would be in line with the GOP’s intent to filibuster voting rights legislation. “They’re just interested in blocking,” he said.Democrats on both sides of the Capitol say they will plow ahead though, even if the path to establishing the commission is unclear. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) vowed on Wednesday to put the House’s bill to a vote, no matter what. And Hoyer told reporters that Democrats would find a lane for the review somehow—even if it meant creating a special committee in the House.That would be a far more diminished version of the commission outlined in the bill, however.Republicans have pointed to ongoing reviews of the Jan. 6 attack being conducted by congressional committees and various agencies from the federal government, saying their work would be more than sufficient in uncovering what happened and how to prevent it from happening again.But Rep. Tim Ryan (R-OH), who chairs the House committee that oversees the Capitol Police, said Wednesday that would not be enough. “We're trying to govern the country, so we're trying to set this up,” Ryan said. “If there’s something better, be a part of it.”“If we can’t get Republican votes on this,” Ryan added, “it’s indicative of what’s to come.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Family members kill neighbor in ‘tragic case of mistaken identity,’ Texas sheriff says

    A 29-year-old Texas man was driving home when four family members killed him in a “tragic case of mistaken identity,” officials say.

  • A lost Italian village was uncovered for the first time in 70 years when a lake was drained

    Eerie images show the remains of the Italian village of Curon, which was abandoned in 1950 to create a hydroelectric plant.

  • Capitol Police distances itself from an unofficial statement from officers expressing 'profound disappointment' in GOP leaders' refusal to support January 6 commission

    The unofficial statement said officers had physical and mental trauma and that it's "inconceivable" for lawmakers to"downplay" the insurrection.

  • Obama said the right-wing Tea Party movement consisted of 'racist motherf---ers,' new book says

    Obama reportedly unloaded on the GOP-aligned group in private and also referred to Trump as a "f---ing lunatic" and a "corrupt motherf---er."

  • Naked woman found tied to ‘heavy equipment’ after sexual assault, Illinois police say

    An Illinois man tied a woman to equipment at his workplace and sexually assaulted her, officials say.

  • Naked woman found tied to ‘heavy equipment’ after sexual assault, Illinois police say

    An Illinois man tied a woman to equipment at his workplace and sexually assaulted her, officials say.

  • Lifetime releases first photos of cast in its upcoming 'Harry & Meghan' movie

    The film is the third Lifetime production chronicling the Sussexes. It's set to explore what drove Harry and Markle to leave the royal family.

  • Obama called Trump a 'corrupt motherf---er,' a 'racist, sexist pig,' and a 'f---ing lunatic,' a new book reportedly says

    While the two have long clashed, the details of Obama's harsher language toward Trump have not been widely reported.