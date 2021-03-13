Amazon sued for revoking job offers from people who tested positive for weed

Ashley Terrell
·3 min read

This is just one of the many recent lawsuits filed against Amazon

A New York City man has filed a class-action lawsuit against Amazon after his job offer was revoked after he tested positive for marijuana during a drug test.

According to the Daily News, in the lawsuit, Michael Thomas said he was offered a position at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island last November as a package sorter. After not hearing from the company for more than a month, Thomas called them only to discover that he was removed from further consideration. The job, which pays $17.25 per hour, was contingent upon the results of the test.

Read More: Steph and Ayesha Curry to host ‘Tattletales’ revival on HBO Max

The suit, filed in Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday, claims that Amazon violated the New York Human Rights Laws, which prohibits pre-employment marijuana testing except for employees who will operate heavy machinery. TMZ reported that he’s suing for damages and an injunction to block the company from further revoking job offers due to marijuana.

As of May 10, 2020, “covered employers are not permitted to test job candidates for marijuana or tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) as a condition of employment. There are several exceptions, discussed further below, where testing job applicants for marijuana or THC for specific kinds of jobs is still permitted,” according to the Jackson Lewis Drug and Alcohol Testing Law Advisor website.

The suit argues that the job didn’t meet the specifications for a marijuana test. Amazon hasn’t responded to the accusation.

“A significant portion of the general public now uses some form of recreational marijuana,” Thomas’s lawyers said in the lawsuit.

“With substantial growth and turnover, the high number of employees working at its New York City facilities, the prevalence of marijuana usage and Amazon’s uniform policy to screen prospective employee for marijuana use. Amazon has refused to hire more than 100 individuals because they tested positive for marijuana in a pre-employment drug screen.”

Read More: JLo and ARod on breakup: ‘We are working through some things’

This is just one of the many recent lawsuits filed against the company. A Black senior-level manager filed a lawsuit against Amazon and two executives over allegations of race and gender discrimination in addition to pay inequity. The manager claimed that she was sexually harassed and assaulted by one of the former executives, according to USA Today.

Parler dropped its federal lawsuit against Amazon and filed a new lawsuit in state court after the tech giant pulled its support from the social media platform due to violent posts associated with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots. The platform accused Amazon of leaking “false allegations to the press,” in order to damage their reputation.

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against Amazon last month for unlawfully firing employees who spoke out about safety conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Amazon sued for revoking job offers from people who tested positive for weed appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Labor movement targets Amazon as a foothold in the South

    The South has never been hospitable to organized labor. Labor organizers and advocates see the David-and-Goliath fight as a potential turning point in the region with a long history of undervalued labor and entrenched hostility to collective bargaining rights. A win could have economic and political ripples for the labor movement and its Democratic Party allies who want a stronger foothold in the South amid decades of dwindling union power nationally.

  • Ernst: Pelosi's move to overturn Iowa House race 'incredibly hypocritical'

    Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, discusses how House Speaker Pelosi may attempt to undo the tight race won by Rep. Miller-Meeks.

  • Kamala Harris honors youth in special address at Kids’ Choice Awards

    Nickelodeon’s 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday featured many famous guests and presenters, but the guest with perhaps the highest-profile during the event was Kamala Harris. The U.S. vice president appeared at this year’s annual event to make a special address to kids by presenting the Generation Change Award. Harris was introduced to the virtual audience by Golden Globe-winning actress Jennifer Garner.

  • 'We are human and we messed up': U.S. Marine account apologizes for comments defending female service members

    Amid a debate over the role of women in the military, an official Marine account told one commenter, "Come back when you’ve served and been pregnant."

  • Fans Are Going Wild After Reba Shared Behind-the-Scenes Photos from 'Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar'

    This transformation is incredible.

  • Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping

    Although eating at home is cheaper than eating out, you can find ways to save more. Check out these mistakes you might be making at the store to cut your bill.

  • 'This is about justice': Events, rallies mark 1-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death

    One year after Breonna Taylor's death, calls continue for changes in policing, systemic racism and a host of other issues around the country.

  • Gov. Cuomo says politicians asking him to resign are ‘reckless and dangerous’

    U.S. Reps. Jerry Nadler, Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman, Mondaire Jones and others pushed for Cuomo’s resignation.

  • Kevin Hart Bought A Ferrari 488 Pista

    We sure hope this car stays in one piece…

  • Tom Bateman Answers All Your Burning 'Behind Her Eyes' Questions

    The Netflix actor reveals if David had something to do with that fire and how he really felt about the finale.

  • Announcer who called basketball team racial slur blames his diabetes

    "I do not believe that I would have made such horrible statements absent my sugar spiking," Oklahoma sports announcer Matt Rowan said.

  • A Year of Risk, Fear and Loss for Families in Medicine

    Gabrielle Dawn Luna sees her father in every patient she treats. As an emergency room nurse in the same hospital where her father lay dying of COVID last March, Luna knows firsthand what it is like for a family to hang on to every new piece of information. She has become acutely aware of the need to take extra time in explaining developments to a patient’s relatives who are often desperate for updates. And Luna has been willing to share her personal loss if it helps, as she did recently with a patient whose husband died. But she has also learned to withhold it to respect each person’s distinct grief, as she did when a colleague’s father also succumbed to the disease. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times It is challenging, she said, to allow herself to grieve enough to help patients without feeling overwhelmed herself. “Sometimes I think that’s too big a responsibility,” she said. “But that’s the job that I signed up for, right?” The Lunas are a nursing family. Her father, Tom Omaña Luna, was also an emergency nurse and was proud when his daughter joined him in the field. When he died April 9, his daughter, who also had mild symptoms of COVID-19, took about a week off work. Her mother, a nurse at a long-term-care facility, spent about six weeks at home afterward. “She didn’t want me to go back to work for fear that something would happen to me, too,” Luna said. “But I had to go back. They needed me.” When her hospital in Teaneck, New Jersey, swelled with virus patients, she struggled with stress, burnout and a nagging fear that left her grief an open wound: “Did I give it to him? I don’t want to think about that, but it’s a possibility.” Like the Lunas, many who have been treating the millions of coronavirus patients in the United States over the past year come from families defined by medicine. It is a calling passed through generations, one that binds spouses and connects siblings who are states apart. It is a bond that brings the succor of shared experience, but for many, the pandemic has also introduced a host of fears and stresses. Many have worried about the risks they are taking and those their loved ones face every day, too. They worry about the unseen scars left behind. And for those like Luna, the care they give to coronavirus patients has come to be shaped by the beloved healer they lost to the virus. Working Through Grief For Dr. Nadia Zuabi, the loss is so new that she still refers to her father, a fellow emergency department physician, in the present tense. Her father, Dr. Shawki Zuabi, spent his last days in her hospital, UCI Health in Orange County, California, before dying of COVID on Jan. 8. The younger Zuabi almost immediately returned to work, hoping to keep going through purpose and her colleagues’ camaraderie. She had expected that working alongside the people who had cared for her father would deepen her commitment to her own patients, and to some extent it has. But mainly, she came to realize how important it is to balance that taxing emotional availability with her own well-being. “I try to always be as empathetic and compassionate as I can,” Zuabi said. “There’s a part of you that maybe as a survival mechanism has to build a wall because to feel that all the time, I don’t think it’s sustainable.” Work is filled with reminders. When she saw a patient’s fingertips, she recalled how her colleagues had also pricked her father’s to check insulin levels. “He had all these bruises on his fingertips,” she said. “It just broke my heart.” The two had always been close, but they found a special connection when she went to medical school. Physicians often descend from physicians. About 20% in Sweden have parents with medical degrees, and researchers believe the rate is similar in the United States. The older Zuabi had a gift for conversation and loved talking about medicine with his daughter as he sat in his living room chair with his feet propped up. She is still in her residency training, and throughout last year she would go to him for advice on the challenging COVID cases she was working on, and he would bat away her doubts. “You need to trust yourself,” he would tell her. When he caught the virus, she took time off to be at his bedside every day and continued their conversations. Even when he was intubated, she pretended they were still talking. She still does. After difficult shifts, she turns to her memories, the part of him that stays with her. “He really thought that I was going to be a great doctor,” she said. “If my dad thought that of me, then it has to be true. I can do it, even if sometimes it doesn’t feel like it.” Love Tempered by Risk and Horror In the same way that medicine is often a passion grown from a set of values passed from one generation to the next, it is also one shared by siblings and one that draws healers together in marriage. One-fourth of physicians in the United States are married to another physician, according to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Maria Polyakova, a health policy professor at Stanford University, said she would not be surprised if the number of physicians in the United States who had siblings with medical degrees was about as high as Sweden’s approximately 14%. In interviews with a dozen doctors and nurses, they described how it has long been helpful to have a loved one who knows the rigors of the job. But the pandemic has also revealed how frightening it can be to have a loved one in harm’s way. A nurse’s brother tended to her when she had the virus before volunteering in another virus hot spot. A doctor had a bracing talk with her children about what would happen if she and her husband both died from the virus. And others described quietly weeping during a conversation about wills after putting their children to bed. Dr. Fred E. Kency Jr., a physician at two emergency departments in Jackson, Mississippi, understood that he was surrounded by danger when he served in the Navy. He never expected that he would face such a threat in civilian life, or that his wife, an internist and pediatrician, would also face the same hazards. “It is scary to know that my wife, each and every day, has to walk into rooms of patients that have COVID,” Kency said, before he and his wife were vaccinated. “But it’s rewarding in knowing that not just one of us, both of us, are doing everything we possibly can to save lives in this pandemic.” The vaccine has eased fears about getting infected at work for those medical workers who have been inoculated, but some express deep concerns about the toll that working through a year of horrors has taken on their closest relatives. “I worry about the amount of suffering and death she’s seeing,” Dr. Adesuwa I. Akhetuamhen, an emergency medicine physician at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, said of her sister, who is a doctor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “I feel like it’s something I’ve learned to cope with, working in the emergency department before COVID started, but it’s not something that’s supposed to happen in her specialty as a neurologist.” She and her sister, Dr. Eseosa T. Ighodaro, have regularly talked on the phone to compare notes about precautions they are taking, provide updates on their family and offer each other support. “She completely understands what I am going through and gives me encouragement,” Ighodaro said. The seemingly endless intensity of work, the mounting deaths and the cavalier attitudes some Americans display toward safety precautions have caused anxiety, fatigue and burnout for a growing number of health care workers. Nearly 25% of them most likely have PTSD, according to a survey that the Yale School of Medicine published in February. And many have left the field or are considering doing so. Donna Quinn, a midwife at NYU Health in New York City, has worried that her son’s experience as an emergency room physician in Chicago will lead him to leave the field he only recently joined. He was in his last year of residency when the pandemic began, and he volunteered to serve on the intubation team. “I worry about the toll it’s taking on him emotionally,” she said. “There have been nights where we are in tears talking about what we’ve encountered.” She still has nightmares that are sometimes so terrifying that she falls out of bed. Some are about her son or patients she cannot help. In one, a patient’s bed linens transform into a towering monster that chases her out of the room. A Nurse’s Purpose When Luna first returned to her emergency room at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck after her father died, she felt as if something was missing. She had gotten used to having him there. It had been nerve-wracking, as every urgent intercom call for a resuscitation made her wonder, “Is that my dad?” But she could at least stop by every now and again to see how he was doing. More than that, though, she had never known what it was like to be a nurse without him. She remembered him studying to enter the field when she was in elementary school, coloring over nearly every line in his big textbooks with yellow highlighter. Over breakfast last March, Luna told her father how shaken she was after holding an iPad for a dying patient to say goodbye to a family who could not get into the hospital. “This is our profession,” she recalled her father saying. “We are here to act as family when family can’t be there. It’s a hard role. It’s going to be hard, and there will be more times where you’ll have to do it.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Is there an algorithm for the perfect biryani?

    A new book argues that cooking, at its heart, is chemistry. And algorithms are the key to it.

  • Citi Must Face Trader’s Claims That He Was Forex ‘Scapegoat’

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Citigroup Inc. trader who says the bank made him a “scapegoat” in a U.S. investigation of foreign exchange price fixing can move ahead with a $112 million lawsuit against his ex-employer.Rohan Ramchandani, who was acquitted by a federal jury in 2018, sued the bank in 2019 claiming it leaked false information about him to the press and lied to regulators investigating the alleged price fixing. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero on Thursday rejected Citigroup’s request to dismiss the case, ruling that Ramchandani had raised a plausible claim for relief.The ruling is another legal setback for Citigroup, which last month lost a lawsuit it filed to recoup hundreds of millions of dollars it mistakenly sent to a group of hedge funds in August. The bank is appealing that decision, which was widely watched across Wall Street. Citi is also in the midst of upgrading its systems and technologies after the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve cited deficiencies in both areas last year.Read More: Citi Loses Bid to Recoup Massive Mistake in Surprise Ruling“Mr. Ramchandani’s claims of malicious prosecution are without merit and we will contest them vigorously,” Danielle Romero-Apsilos, a spokeswoman for the bank, said in an emailed statement.‘The Cartel’In 2018 a federal jury in New York rejected the U.S. case that Ramchandani, Richard Usher, a former JPMorgan Chase & Co. foreign exchange trader, and Chris Ashton, the ex-head of spot FX trading at Barclays Plc, rigged the foreign exchange market from 2007 to 2013 by coordinating trades and manipulating prices. Jurors found the three men, dubbed “the Cartel,” not guilty of conspiring through online chatrooms to manipulate the $5.1-trillion-a-day market.Read More: Citigroup Framed Me, Acquitted Forex Trader Claims in SuitCitigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc pleaded guilty to currency manipulation in 2015 as part of a $5.8 billion settlement with the U.S.Ramchandani alleges that Citigroup chose to plead guilty to a fabricated crime the bank pinned on him, to avoid consequences including the loss of licenses. He claims the government based its prosecution on the false information.“By successfully grounding its plea solely upon Ramchandani’s nonexistent crimes, Citi limited scrutiny of, and potential charges against, its own senior managers and officers,” he said in the lawsuit.The case is Ramchandani v. Citigroup Inc., 19-cv-09124, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).Read More: Ex-Citi Trader Renews Dismissal Lawsuit After Acquittal in U.S.(Updates with details and context starting in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A New Gun-Control Bill Would Close the Charleston Loophole - Here's What That Means

    On March 11, the US House of Representatives passed two measures aimed at strengthening background checks for gun buyers. Both pieces of legislation will now go to the Senate, where they'll need 60 votes to pass.

  • What to do if you’re worried about drinking too much alcohol

    My friends didn’t identify as alcoholics, though. All that alcohol was costing me was a lot of money, headaches and upset stomachs, bouts of hangxiety during which I’d run replays of the embarrassing conversations I’d had the night before, and a vague gnawing sadness that swirled around me when I woke up at 3am after a night out. Once, I told my therapist I was worried about my drinking, and she in turn told me that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defined heavy drinking for women as consuming eight or more drinks per week.

  • Best Way to Make Hot Wings at Home | Chicken Wings

    Buffalo wings are the perfect accompaniment to March Madness, regardless of which team you want to see go all the way. But ask an avid home cook the best way to make chicken wings with crispy ski...

  • There’s a Really, Really Good Amazon Deal on Le Creuset’s Cast-Iron Grill Today

    The easiest way to enjoy year-round charred goodness.

  • How to turbocharge your kids’ earnings from babysitting and other jobs

    A custodial Roth IRA has no age restriction, meaning children can get a head start on retirement and learn about the power of compound interest.

  • 5 Social Security Oversights That Could Cost You Thousands

    On its surface, Social Security seems like a fairly straightforward program. When you retire, you get a lifelong income stream that's somewhat tied to how much you paid into the system. Indeed, these five Social Security oversights could cost you thousands over the course of your retirement.