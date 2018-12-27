Amazon’s surprise discounts on the Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 are still available today

Amazon manages to surprise us around Christmastime each and every year, and in 2018 it was no different. The nation’s top online retailer offered several bigger-than-normal discounts on Apple products, which is a big deal since new Apple devices rarely go on sale. Some of those deals, like this discount on the current-generation iPad, are even still available now despite the fact that Christmas is over. You can still save on more than just iPads, though.

There weren’t many notable deals on the Apple Watch on Amazon during Black Friday and Cyber Week, but the company surprised us earlier this week when it slashed the prices of the Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple’s new Apple Watch Series 4. If you were busy running around and you missed those deals, we have good news: they’re still available now! Amazon is offering a sizeable $50 discount on the Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS + Cellular, and the deal is good on either the black sport band or the white one. The discount on the Apple Watch Series 4 isn’t quite as sizeable, but Series 4 sales are quite rare so it’s still better than paying $429 plus tax to Apple.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm)

GPS

Over 30% larger display and 50% louder speaker

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Digital Crown with haptic feedback

S4 SiP with faster 64-bit dual-core processor

Improved accelerometer and gyroscope for fall detection

Swimproof

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) - Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band: $414.99

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm)

GPS + Cellular

Optical heart sensor

Digital Crown

S3 with dual-core processor

Accelerometer and gyroscope

Swimproof

watchOS 5

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Ba…: $359.00

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm) - Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band: $359.00



