Amazon takeover of iRobot faces UK watchdog probe

Amazon's planned takeover of Roomba vacuum cleaner maker iRobot is being reviewed by the UK's competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is looking at whether the deal could lead to "a substantial lessening of competition".

Amazon is seeking to grow its operations for smart home appliances.

Both Amazon and iRobot have both said they are "working co-operatively" with regulators.

Amazon announced it was buying iRobot last year in a $1.7bn (£1.4bn) takeover deal.

Roomba models sell in the UK from £249, with some costing up to £899.

A month after Amazon agreed the deal with iRobot, US authorities said they would review the takeover.

In February, the Financial Times reported that European competition authorities were also set to launch a probe into the deal.

Amazon said it was "working co-operatively with the relevant regulators in their review of the merger", while iRobot said it continued "to work co-operatively with both the US FTC and other regulatory agencies in their review of the Amazon-iRobot merger".

The Roomba vacuum cleaner has had a colourful past. In 2021, owners said devices appeared to be "drunk" following a software update.

Machines were said to be "spinning around", constantly recharging or not charging at all, and moving in strange directions.