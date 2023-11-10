Amazon takes another shot at health care, this one a virtual care service that costs $9 per month

TechCrunch

Amazon today announced changes to its grocery delivery service designed to make ordering from Amazon Fresh more competitive with rivals like Instacart, Walmart, Target-owned Shipt, DoorDash and others. The company says that, now, customers will no longer need an Amazon Prime membership to order groceries from Amazon Fresh for delivery or free pickup. The expansion will be available everywhere Amazon Fresh is offered across the U.S., and a similar option will soon be available to Whole Foods shoppers, as well.