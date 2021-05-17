Amazon in talks to buy MGM movie studio: The Information

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is in talks to acquire the iconic U.S. movie studio MGM, The Information reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The status of Amazon's discussions with MGM is unclear and it is possible no deal may result, the report said.

The movie studio behind the "James Bond" franchise, also owns the Epix cable channel and makes TV shows, including popular shows like The Handmaid's Tale, Fargo, Vikings and Shark Tank.

Amazon declined to comment on the report, saying it "doesn't comment on rumors or speculation".

In December, Reuters reported that the movie studio was exploring a sale and had tapped investment banks Morgan Stanley and LionTree LLC and started a formal sale process.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon reportedly in talks to buy MGM, the movie studio behind James Bond

    Amazon.com Inc. is in discussions to buy MGM Holdings Inc, the studio behind the James Bond franchise, according to a report Monday by The Information.

  • Amazon in Talks to Buy MGM for as Much as $10 Billion

    In the latest round of merger mania, Amazon is in talks to buy the studio MGM, according to report in The Information on Monday. Citing a person familiar with the situation, The Information reported the deal could be anywhere between $7 and $10 billion. If a sale were to happen, it would represent Amazon’s biggest play in the content game after years of speculation that the retail giant was in the market for acquisitions. In December, MGM hired Morgan Stanley and LionTree LLC to launch a formal sale process. Reps for both MGM and Amazon declined to comment on what each company described as “rumors and speculation.” The storied studio has a rich library of movies and TV shows that could be attractive to both other studios and streaming services. In addition to the James Bond and “Rocky” franchises,” MGM produces TV hits such as “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Vikings.” The studio’s library includes a 4,000 film titles and 17,000 hours of TV programming. Along with its film and TV library, MGM also owns premium cable network Epix, which earlier this year expanded its partnership with Paramount to make films licensed to the network available for streaming on Paramount+. In 2019, the studio grossed just over $23 million at the domestic box office — and last year’s releases have been delayed by the pandemic, including the expected blockbuster 25th Bond film, “No Time to Die,” which is currently aiming for an October 2021 release in theaters. Other films set for release by the studio include Michael B. Jordan’s “Creed III” and Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” starring Adam Driver and Lady Gaga. The news of Amazon’s interest in MGM comes just hours after AT&T reached a deal to spinoff WarnerMedia in a merger with Discovery. Read original story Amazon in Talks to Buy MGM for as Much as $10 Billion At TheWrap

  • Amazon At Altar With MGM?

    In the wake of the surprise $43 billion merger between Discovery and AT&T’s WarnerMedia, rumors are racing that Amazon is poised to scoop up MGM in a deal which is reportedly worth under $10 billion. Much of this coming from a speculative report in The Information. Deadline separately hears from sources that there’s been a […]

  • THE LOST SYMBOL Trailer Shows Robert Langdon’s Origins

    Peacock has ordered Dan Brown's Langdon to series, an adaptation of The Lost Symbol that will serve as a prequel to The Da Vinci Code. The post THE LOST SYMBOL Trailer Shows Robert Langdon’s Origins appeared first on Nerdist.

  • EXCLUSIVE: 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Stars Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina Dish About Favorite Foods, Traditions

    Interview highlights: The movie's themes of unity and trust are "universal," according to Tran. Tran also stated that the movie "conveys how much food is a communal experience." One of Tran's favorite family traditions is cooking spring rolls together, while Awkwafina loves having dim sum with her family.

  • Here's what's coming to Disney Plus in June

    June is going to be one of those Big Months at Disney+, with both Luca and Loki giving subscribers something to Luca at (or even something to Loki at). The joke is that both names sound kind of like the word “look.” Funny stuff. Anyway, Luca is the new Pixar movie starring Jacob Tremblay and set on the Italian Riviera, and unlike other recent new Disney movies that landed on Disney+, this one won’t be requiring a special “Premier Access.” You can just flip it on and watch to your heart’s content. Loki, meanwhile, is the next Marvel Cinematic Universe spin-off show about everyone’s favorite God Of Mischief and his attempts to evade Owen Wilson’s terrifying time bureaucracy. You can Loki at Luca (look at Luca) on June 18 and Luca at Loki (look at Loki) when it premieres on June 9.

  • Discovery-WarnerMedia Deal Could Change the Sports Streaming Game

    The media industry’s enthusiasm for vertical integration seems to be in its dying throes, as Monday’s announcement that AT&T plans to spin off its WarnerMedia unit and merge it with Discovery Inc. suggests that the telco couldn’t forge a path forward with its 2018 acquisition. A mashup of WarnerMedia’s Turner Sports assets with Discovery’s suite […]

  • Tesla's Musk blames bureaucracy for German gigafactory delays

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk called for cuts to German red tape on Monday as he said it was unclear when exactly the first electric car would roll off the production line of its planned plant outside Berlin. Last month Tesla delayed the opening of its first European gigafactory to late 2021 from an initial July 1 date after adding plans to also establish a battery cell plant on site as well as a lengthy approval processes.. "It's hard to predict with precision cause you can only make the cars when all of the pieces are here," Musk said during a visit to the Gruenheide site in the German state of Brandenburg.

  • Biden sees U.S. as ‘arsenal of vaccines’ as he plans to send 20 million more doses overseas

    President Joe Biden on Monday borrows from Franklin D. Roosevelt's rhetoric as commander-in-chief during World War II, as his administration announces its plans to ship 20 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to other countries.

  • How Dems learned to stop worrying (mostly) and embrace tax hikes

    Democrats believe raising taxes is no longer a noxious political proposition, thanks to shifting attitudes about soaking the rich.

  • AT&T’s WarnerMedia And Discovery To Merge, Create New Company Led By David Zaslav

    AT&T and Discovery on Monday announced a definitive agreement to combine WarnerMedia’s premium entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery’s leading nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a premier, standalone global entertainment company led by Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Under the terms of the agreement, which is structured as an all-stock transaction, […]

  • Song chosen to represent Cyprus for Eurovision accused of promoting devil worship

    It is a moderately catchy tune with a distinct nod to Lady Gaga but the song that will represent Cyprus at the Eurovision song contest this week has sparked months of controversy amid claims that it encourages devil-worship. The Orthodox Church of Cyprus, along with teachers unions and religious groups on the island, have complained that “El Diablo” is deeply blasphemous and promotes “surrender to the devil”. The song, which will be performed by singer 26-year-old Elena Tsagrinou, features the lines “I gave my heart to el diablo, el diablo, because he tells me I’m his angel, his angel, tonight we’re gonna burn in the party.” Neither the lyrics nor the mildly raunchy video that goes with it might seem particularly offensive to most people.

  • AT&T, Discovery In Talks To Merge Media Assets: Bloomberg

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is reportedly in talks to merge its media assets with DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC (NASDAQ: DISCA). What Happened: The talks are ongoing, and a deal could be announced as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported today, citing people familiar with the matter. It is unclear what the the structure of the deal might look like, but such a merger could create an entertainment colossus. AT&T owns CNN, HBO, Cartoon Network, TBS, TNT and the Warner Bros. studio. Discovery owns networks including HGTV, Food Network, TLC and Animal Planet. Why It Matters: The proposed deal could create an entertainment giant to compete with Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). HBO and HBO Max now have 63.9 million global subscribers, compared with over 100 million for Walt Disney Co's Disney+ and 207.6 million for Netflix. Discovery reaches 88.3 million homes in the U.S. In February, AT&T reached a deal with private equity firm TPG Capital to make its satellite TV provider DirecTV a standalone company. AT&T acquired Time Warner Inc. in 2018 for $85 billion, gaining some of the biggest brands in entertainment. Discovery has seen its shares rise more than 18% this year for a valuation of $24 billion, while AT&T's shares have risen 12% for a market cap of of $230 billion, according to Bloomberg. Photo by Tdorante10/Wikimedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDisney World Loosens Mask Requirements Following CDC Update© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • GOP leaders look to curtail ballot initiatives after red state voters opt for legal weed, expanded Medicaid

    Republican officials in Mississippi and Missouri have overturned ballot initiatives passed by voters in last year’s elections, a move Democrats are comparing to the refusal of some GOP leaders to accept the legitimacy of the presidential results.

  • Only three in 10 Scots believe they have enough facts on independence to make informed choice

    Only three out of 10 Scots believe the SNP has given them enough facts about independence in order to make a fully informed choice in any second referendum, according to a poll unveiled by Gordon Brown. The survey, commissioned by the former Prime Minister's Our Scottish Future think tank, found 58 per cent said they would not know enough about the impact of separation on issues like the English border and currency. Among the other matters a majority said were not confident about were a separate Scotland's security and defence arrangements, its tax policy and how it could join the EU. Half of Scots were also unsure about whether the monarch would remain head of state and how public services such as the NHS and schools would be funded without the Barnett formula. Mr Brown said that the SNP must “open the books” and warned that the SNP Government "cannot be both judge and jury" when setting out the case for an independent nation. Instead, he argued that the Nationalists should be prepared to open its case up to public scrutiny through parliamentary hearings.

  • Amazon Wants to Buy MGM for Its 4,000-Film Library

    Amazon spends billions on new movies and shows each year, but new content is only part of the streaming-wars equation.

  • Walmart Q1 earnings expected to show some signs of slowing after a record 2020

    Walmart, the world's largest retailer, will post quarterly results Tuesday morning, with the report set to show a wave of elevated consumer spending at the retailer in 2020 moderated slightly in the first three months of this year.

  • Report: Nearly 70 Broncos players present for Phase Two of offseason program

    As Phase Two of the offseason program begins, the stakes have been raised. The stakes are especially high in Denver, where the Broncos have become the unofficial focal point for the ongoing fight between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. According to Mike Klis of 9News.com, nearly 70 Broncos players are present. Klis also [more]

  • 2021 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Tight Ends

    Who will be the tight end surprise of 2021? Let's examine our draft rankings.

  • Israeli warplanes stage more heavy strikes across Gaza City

    Israeli warplanes unleashed a new series of heavy airstrikes at several locations in Gaza City early Monday, hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled the fourth war with Gaza's Hamas rulers would rage on. Explosions rocked the city from north to south for 10 minutes in an attack that was heavier, on a wider area and lasted longer than a series of air raids 24 hours earlier in which 42 Palestinians were killed — the deadliest single attack in the latest round of violence between Israel and the Hamas militant group that rules Gaza.