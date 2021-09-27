Amazon Target Cut at Morgan Stanley on Impact From Rising Wages

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com’s price target was cut at Morgan Stanley, which wrote that the online retailer’s profits could come under pressure as a result of a rising headcount and higher wages.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The firm lowered its target from $4,300 to $4,100, putting it below the average analyst target of $4,157. The new view still points to upside of almost 20% from Amazon’s last close. Morgan Stanley, along with every other firm tracked by Bloomberg, recommends buying the stock, though it wrote that shares may be range-bound until revenue can re-accelerate in the first half of next year.

Shares of Amazon fell 1.6% on Monday, falling alongside other megacap technology and internet stocks. The stock is up about 6% off an August low, though it remains nearly 10% off a July peak.

Earlier this month, Amazon said it was looking to hire 125,000 warehouse and shipping workers, a move that follows an earlier pledge to hire more than 40,000 people in corporate and tech roles. It also said that starting wages for open logistics jobs would average $18 an hour, above the $15-per-hour base it set in 2018.

Amazon’s logistics workforce and rising wages “reveals more profit pressure ahead,” wrote analyst Brian Nowak, who cut his 2021 and 2022 EBIT estimates given the impact of these issues. However, he wrote that while the cost of labor is rising, the company’s growing logistics workforce “is set to enable more e-commerce share gains, faster ship speeds,” and new business opportunities.

(Updates to market open)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.