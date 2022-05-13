Amazon throws in a $100 gift card when you buy a OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus fans have the chance to get the company's latest flagship plus an extra perk from Amazon today. The online retailer includes a $100 gift card when you buy a OnePlus 10 Pro, so while you're not getting a discount on the handset itself, you are getting an extra $100 to use on future purchases. If you'd prefer to buy directly from OnePlus, you'll find a different promotion there: today only, you can get a free OnePlus Watch with the purchase of a 10 Pro. That's actually a bigger discount of sorts since the Watch costs $159, but considering the many drawbacks to OnePlus' wearable, you may be better off going with Amazon's gift card option.

Buy OnePlus 10 Pro at Amazon - $899 Buy OnePlus 10 Pro at OnePlus - $899

The OnePlus 10 Pro earned a score of 79 from us mostly because we found it to be very similar to last year's OnePlus 9 Pro. That's not a bad thing, but we were anticipating more big improvements from this generation. You're getting a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED LTPO display on the 10 Pro along with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, an upgraded selfie camera and triple rear camera array that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto camera.

The 120Hz screen is gorgeous and its adaptive brightness feature learns your preferences over time and can make adjustments before you need to do so manually. The handset handled everything we threw at it well and it has Oppo's HyperBoost game engine, which boosts the touchscreen's responsiveness while helping to stabilize frame rates during gaming sessions. We also appreciate its speedy fingerprint and face unlock features.

But arguably the standout feature of the OnePlus 10 Pro is its fast-charging capabilities. The phone supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging, which allows it to fully power up in only 32 minutes. However, US users won't get this feature because 110 or 120-volt AC power, the standards in the US, don't support 80W SUPERVOOC charging. US users will get 65W SUPERVOOC charging instead, which remains the fastest standard available in the States, but still it's a bit of a bummer when 80W is available in other regions.

The biggest drawback of the OnePus 10 Pro is its 8MP telephoto camera. The other two rear cameras take lovely, detailed photos, but those taken by the telephoto lens are blurry and low-detail. If you're looking for an upgrade in your next phone's camera, the 10 Pro may not be the best choice — especially when you can get Google's Pixel 6 Pro for the same price, or even the forthcoming Pixel 6a in a few months for much less. But if you're a big fan of the OnePlus brand and OxygenOS, these flash sales are a good opportunity to grab the latest from the company and get something extra on top of it.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.