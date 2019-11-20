Amazon tried to remove a Seattle City Councilmember and lost. Here's how she describes taking on and defeating one of the world's biggest companies. (AMZN)

In this Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 photo, a campaign poster for Seattle City Council incumbent candidate Kshama Sawant is posted outside her campaign headquarters in Seattle. Seven of the nine Seattle City Council seats are up for grabs in next month's election, where retail giant Amazon has made unprecedented donations totaling $1.5 million to a political action committee that's supporting a slate of candidates perceived to be friendlier to business. Among the company's top targets is Sawant, a fierce critic of Amazon, who is running against Egan Orion in the District 3 race. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Amazon spent $1.45 million on lobbying efforts in the recent Seattle City Council election.

Amazon's primary target was Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, who has loudly and consistently criticized Amazon's impact on its home town. The money went to a political action committee that supported candidates with business-friendly policies.

Despite Amazon's lobbying and large political donation, Sawant won re-election.

In an interview with Business Insider, Sawant explained what it's like to take on one of the world's biggest companies — and win.

To Amazon, $1.45 million isn't much money — a rounding error on the billions in revenue the retail giant brings in every year. Apply that $1.45 million to the Seattle City Council elections, however, and it's a far more significant sum.

Of the seven Seattle city districts with races in 2019, most candidates received under $200,000 in donations. But in Seattle's third district, campaign contributions more than doubled that amount.

That's because of Councilmember Kshama Sawant, a Seattle politician who's notoriously critical of Amazon's impact on Seattle.

Amazon gave $1.45 million to a political action committee, the Civic Alliance for a Sound Economy, which lobbies on behalf of Seattle's business groups — the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. And that PAC financially backed Sawant's opponent, Egan Orion, who received over $400,000 in campaign contributions.

Despite the infusion of Amazon cash, Sawant won re-election to Seattle's City Council. She also raised over half a million dollars in campaign donations.

"This year's election — my second reelection — is historically significant because this time when we ran, we had very openly the entire business elite, the entire capitalist class in Seattle represented by multinational corporations, billionaires, millionaires, the uber-wealthy of this region, absolutely going to battle to try and defeat us," Sawant said in a phone interview with Business Insider last week.

Sawant is neither a Democrat nor a Republican, but a self-described Socialist. She's a member of the activist organization Socialist Alternative. She's critical of both major political parties, and especially critical of the corporate behemoths that dominate the Seattle area.

"When you have a few corporations that are disproportionately more powerful in terms of their wealth and clout and political influence .... when you have that kind of deep chasm of political resources and wealth, that's when you see a city where — despite its historic level levels of wealth — you also see unprecedented levels of inequality," she said.

To that end, Sawant's political platform has largely been in opposition to Amazon.

In 2013, she helped pass legislation that increased Seattle's minimum wage to $15/hour — the first major city in the US to do as much. Though Amazon initially resisted, the company eventually gave in and instituted a company-wide $15/hour minimum rule.

