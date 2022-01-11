Amazon Staff in Alabama Will Vote Again on Unionizing Next Month

Josh Eidelson and Spencer Soper
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. employees in Bessemer, Alabama, will vote by mail next month in a re-run election on whether to unionize, the National Labor Relations Board announced Tuesday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ballots will be mailed out Feb. 4 and must be received back before the counting begins on March 28, the agency said in an election notice.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union was defeated in a vote last year, but appealed the results, alleging Amazon intimidated workers and pressured them to cast votes in a mailbox the company had installed in a tent on its property in view of security cameras. The company has denied the allegations.

The company handily won the previous election, which was held in April 2021. Of the more than 3,000 ballots cast, Amazon garnered 1,798 nos, and the union won 738 yeses. While federal officials set aside 505 contested ballots -- most of them disputed by Amazon, according to the RWDSU -- there weren’t enough of those to change the result.

It’s by no means certain that the union will prevail in the second vote. Union membership has been a tough sell in Bessemer, where Amazon’s wages and health benefits go much further than they do in pricier cities such as New York.

The union could benefit from a settlement the company reached in December with the NLRB that prohibits practices Amazon has allegedly used to make it more difficult for workers to organize. Under the deal, the company must inform past and current workers of their rights and is restricted from interfering with organizing on company property after hours. Still, Amazon is expected to campaign fiercely.

The company is facing unprecedented labor unrest. A fledgling union founded by former and current Amazon workers is trying to unionize four facilities in Staten Island. Meanwhile, the Teamsters are looking to organize facilities in Canada.

Amazon and the union didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Updated with context.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dems' filibuster struggle with Manchin: “like negotiating via Etch A Sketch”

    President Biden, Democratic leaders and their emissaries are trying to convince Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to pass a sweeping federal elections bill with a menu of filibuster alternatives. The problem is speaking with him is "like negotiating via Etch A Sketch," sources with direct knowledge of his recent meetings tell Axios.Why it matters: The president and his top legislative allies see the bill — Manchin's own Freedom to Vote Act — as key to thwarting Republican-led changes at the state and l

  • Stock Market Lower As Powell Hearing Begins; Inflation, Earnings Also Ahead

    The stock market fell in the first half-hour of trading Tuesday as investors awaited comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who faces Senate confirmation.

  • Strike at Kroger's King Soopers stores imminent as union talks fail

    United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 President Kim Cordova said on Monday that King Soopers has not yet provided the information the union needs to evaluate its proposal, according to an update livestreamed on Facebook. The only proposal during the three days of talks was from the union, which the company representatives asked them to revisit, said Liz Wesley, a store manager at Colorado Springs who has spent 17 years with the grocery chain. The company has filed unfair practice charges against the union for refusing to bargain in good faith, King Soopers said on Monday.

  • Democrat mayors and governors embrace remain-open approach to COVID after lecturing Republicans

    Democratic mayors and governors are increasingly embracing a strategy of avoiding renewed lockdowns as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into its third year.

  • China Coal Falls to Lowest in 2022 as Indonesia Releases Cargoes

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese coal futures fell to the lowest level this year after Indonesia allowed some cargoes to leave ports as it considers lifting a temporary ban on exports of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infect

  • Dow Jones Turns Higher As Powell Testifies; Lucid, Rivian, Tesla Score Gains

    Tech stocks led the upside Tuesday, as the Senate holds confirmation hearings for Jerome Powell's expected second term as Fed chief.

  • A major shift in Vermont school COVID mitigation elicits angered responses from teachers

    The Agency of Education announced significant policy changes to COVID mitigation in schools, prompting indignation from some teachers.

  • Hedge Fund Verition Hires Nomura’s U.S. Trading Boss Who Left After Archegos

    (Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc.’s top trading executive in the U.S., who stood down from his role in the aftermath of losses linked to Archegos Capital Management, has taken up a senior position at hedge fund Verition Fund Management. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers Fro

  • Signal’s Marlinspike Stepping Down as CEO of Messaging App

    (Bloomberg) -- Moxie Marlinspike, the longtime chief executive officer of the encrypted messaging app Signal, announced that he is replacing himself.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets

  • These 14 bank stocks are in the best position to benefit from rising interest rates

    A screen of dozens of banks shows a select few that may increase earnings at double-digit rates through 2023.

  • Powell Assures Americans That Fed Will Tackle High Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pledged to do what’s necessary to contain an inflation surge and prolong the expansion, while steering clear of fresh details on the path of U.S. monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and Territ

  • Gov. Ducey wants Arizona to invest $1B in desalination, other water infrastructure

    Arizona's governor proposes a billion-dollar investment in water security, singling out a binational desalination plant near Rocky Point in Mexico.

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Because of Two Issues That Affect Vehicle Production

    Stock in electric truck startup Rivian Automotive falls because of two issues that impact the same key success factor for the company: vehicle production.

  • Chicago schools to reopen after teachers agree to end COVID-19 walkout

    (Reuters) -Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest U.S. education district, will resume in-person classes on Wednesday after a union backed ending a walkout over COVID-19 fears in an agreement it said would boost safeguards. Teachers began their action last week, idling some 340,000 students, following a union vote to reinstate virtual instruction and a push for more rigorous safety protocols, including wider testing, as the Omicron variant spread. While most U.S. public school districts have reopened their campuses for the new year, education systems in some major cities have opted for online learning or delayed back-to-classroom plans due to staff shortages.

  • Chicago schools will reopen after deal reached between union, city

    Lori E. Lightfoot, the Chicago mayor, announced on Twitter late Monday that public school children in the city will be able to return to classes on Wednesday after leaders from the teachers union approved a plan with the district.

  • Chicago Schools Set to Open After Union Leaders Accept Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicago Public Schools are poised to reopen for students on Wednesday after the teachers’ union leadership voted to approve a deal with city officials to restart in-person classes in the nation’s third-largest school district. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers

  • A White House economist says it's a 'Great Upgrade,' not a Great Resignation, as workers quit for higher pay

    In November, a record-breaking 1 million leisure and hospitality workers quit — showing that workers might be pushing back against a wage shortage.

  • Chicago union leaders OK plan to resume in-person class

    Students are poised to return to Chicago Public Schools after leaders of the teachers union approved a plan with the nation's third-largest district late Monday over COVID-19 safety protocols, ending a bitter standoff that canceled classes for five days. While school districts nationwide have faced similar concerns amid skyrocketing COVID-19 cases, the labor fight in union-friendly Chicago amplified concerns over remote learning and other pandemic issues. The deal, which would have students in class Wednesday and teachers back a day earlier, still requires approval with a vote of the union’s roughly 25,000 members.

  • Chicago schools cancel classes again as fight with teachers over Covid hits second week

    Chicago school leaders canceled classes for the fourth day Monday as a standoff with the local teachers' union over Covid-19 protocols entered its second week.

  • David O’Brien: Lessons learned from the St. Vincent Hospital nurses' strike

    David O’Brien: Lessons learned from the St. Vincent Hospital nurses' strike