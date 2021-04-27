Amazon unveils Fire Kids Pro aimed at older kids, updated Fire HD 10

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·2 min read
The new Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet from Amazon.
Amazon is rolling out new, kid-friendly tablets with features that will adapt as young users grow older.

On Tuesday, the tech giant announced the launch of the Fire Kids Pro, which will come with a 7-inch, 8-inch HD or 10-inch HD screen. The tablets, available to pre-order starting Tuesday, will begin shipping May 26. Prices start at $99.99 and rise to $199.99 for the 10-inch model.

The biggest difference with these tablets and the current wave of Fire Kids tablets is that they look less like a toy. The protective case has been slimmed down compared to previous models, and includes a kickstand to prop up the tablet.

The tablet experience itself is more sophisticated, too. There's a wider selection of kids' content to choose. The Fire Kids Pro will provide access to a digital store, unlike other Amazon kids tablets which only provided curated apps.

The Fire Kids Pro also supports voice and video calling, as well as a web browser. It features a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, with access to over 20,000 books, movies, TV shows and other kid-friendly content curated by Amazon.

"As kids’ interests expand, they naturally want to do more and need a tablet that grows with them," said Kurt Beidler, general manager, Amazon Kids & Kids+, in a statement.

Of course, since this is a tablet for kids between the ages of 6 and 12, parents still can exert control over what their kids experience. For example, the digital store only allows kids to request apps. A separate dashboard available to parents on desktop or mobile provides parents a place to approve apps as well as manage their child's activity. Other options include the ability to block websites within the browser.

Amazon&#39;s Fire 10 HD Kids Pro tablet.
Amazon's Fire 10 HD Kids Pro tablet.

iOS privacy changes: What do you do with your Facebook app?

Roku vs. Google: Roku warns users could lose access to YouTube TV over 'unfair terms' by Google

Profiles with Fire Kids Pro offer three levels of restrictions: limited, moderate and full. By default, the tablets use moderate restrictions, with tighter filters on web browsing and no access to in-app purchases or expanded content.

The interface is broken down into different tabs, similar to the standard Fire tablet interface for adults. There's a Me tab, where kids can view content shared by parents, as well as information such as alarms for bed time. There's also a Home tab, with apps organized by sections.

Amazon also revealed an updated model of its Fire HD 10 Kids tablet, boasting 12 hours of battery life and USB-C charging. It costs $199.99.

All the kids' tablets include a two-year worry-free guarantee, so if it breaks within that window, you can have the tablet replaced for free.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fire Kids Pro: Amazon unveils new tablet aimed at older kids

