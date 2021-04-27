Amazon unveils Fire Kids Pro aimed at older kids, updated Fire HD 10

The new Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet from Amazon.

Amazon is rolling out new, kid-friendly tablets with features that will adapt as young users grow older.

On Tuesday, the tech giant announced the launch of the Fire Kids Pro, which will come with a 7-inch, 8-inch HD or 10-inch HD screen. The tablets, available to pre-order starting Tuesday, will begin shipping May 26. Prices start at $99.99 and rise to $199.99 for the 10-inch model.

The biggest difference with these tablets and the current wave of Fire Kids tablets is that they look less like a toy. The protective case has been slimmed down compared to previous models, and includes a kickstand to prop up the tablet.

The tablet experience itself is more sophisticated, too. There's a wider selection of kids' content to choose. The Fire Kids Pro will provide access to a digital store, unlike other Amazon kids tablets which only provided curated apps.

The Fire Kids Pro also supports voice and video calling, as well as a web browser. It features a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, with access to over 20,000 books, movies, TV shows and other kid-friendly content curated by Amazon.

"As kids’ interests expand, they naturally want to do more and need a tablet that grows with them," said Kurt Beidler, general manager, Amazon Kids & Kids+, in a statement.

Of course, since this is a tablet for kids between the ages of 6 and 12, parents still can exert control over what their kids experience. For example, the digital store only allows kids to request apps. A separate dashboard available to parents on desktop or mobile provides parents a place to approve apps as well as manage their child's activity. Other options include the ability to block websites within the browser.

Amazon's Fire 10 HD Kids Pro tablet.

Profiles with Fire Kids Pro offer three levels of restrictions: limited, moderate and full. By default, the tablets use moderate restrictions, with tighter filters on web browsing and no access to in-app purchases or expanded content.

The interface is broken down into different tabs, similar to the standard Fire tablet interface for adults. There's a Me tab, where kids can view content shared by parents, as well as information such as alarms for bed time. There's also a Home tab, with apps organized by sections.

Amazon also revealed an updated model of its Fire HD 10 Kids tablet, boasting 12 hours of battery life and USB-C charging. It costs $199.99.

All the kids' tablets include a two-year worry-free guarantee, so if it breaks within that window, you can have the tablet replaced for free.

