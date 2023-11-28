Amazon unveils Q, an AI-powered chatbot for businesses

Amazon is launching an AI-powered chatbot for AWS customers called Q.

Unveiled during a keynote at Amazon's re:Invent conference in Las Vegas this morning, Q -- starting at $20 per user per year -- can answer questions like "how do I build a web application with AWS?" Trained on 17 years' worth of AWS knowledge, it'll offer a list of potential solutions along with reasons why you might consider each of these proposals.

"You can easily chat, generate content and take actions," AWS CEO Adam Selipsky said onstage. "It's all informed by an understanding of your systems, your data repositories and your operations."

AWS customer configure Q by connecting it to -- and customizing it with -- organization-specific apps and software, like Salesforce, Gmail and Amazon S3 storage instances. Q indexes data and content, "learning" and indexing aspects about a business -- including core concepts, product names and organization structure.

From a web app, users can ask Q to analyze, for example, which product features customers are struggling with and possible ways to improve them, or upload a file (a Word doc, PDF, spreadsheet and the like) and ask questions about that file. Q then draws on its connections and data, including business-specific data, to come up with a response along with citations.

Q then uses all of the business context available to find relevant data, information and documents and picks the best ones before combining everything together into a response all in just a fraction of a second using the power of generative AI.

Q goes beyond simply answering questions. The assistant can take actions on a user's behalf through a set of configurable plugins, like automatically creating service tickets, notifying particular teams in Slack and updating dashboards in ServiceNow. To prevent mistakes, Q has users inspect any actions it's about to take before they run and link to the results for verification.

Integrated in the AWS Management Console as well as existing chat and business apps like Slack, Q can understand the nuances of app workloads, suggesting AWS solutions and products for apps that only run for a few seconds, for instance, or very infrequently access storage.

Onstage, Selipsky gave the example of an app that need high performance for video encoding and transcoding. Asked about the best EC2 instance for the app in question, Q would present a list taking into account performance and cost considerations, Selipsky said.

Q can also troubleshoot things like network connectivity issues, analyzing network configurations to provide remediation steps.

And Q ties in with CodeWhisperer, Amazon's service that can generate and interpret code. Within a supported IDE (e.g. Amazon's own CodeCatalyst), Q can generate tests to benchmark software -- drawing on knowledge of a customer's code. Amazon Q can create also create a draft plan for implementing new features in software, or transforming code and upgrading code packages, repositories and frameworks -- plans that can be refined and even executed using natural language.

Selipsky says that Amazon used Q internally to upgrade around 1,000 apps from Java 8 to Java 17 -- and test those apps -- in just two days.

Amazon is also building Q into first-party products like QuickSight, the company's business analytics service. Q can provide visualization options for business reports, automatically reformatting them. Or it can answer questions about data in a report.

Q is also making its way into Amazon's contact center software, Amazon Connect. Now, powered by Q, customer service agents get proposed responses to customer questions with suggested actions and links to related support articles -- without having to type those customer questions in a text bar. Q also generates a post-call summary supervisors can use to track follow-up steps.

Amazon emphasized several times that the answers Q gives -- and the actions it takes -- are fully controllable. In practice, that means if a users will only return info they're authorized to see. Admins can restrict sensitive topics, filtering out inappropriate questions and answers where necessary. And, at least by default, Q models -- a mix of models from Bedrock, Amazon's AI dev platform, including Amazon's own in-house Titan model family -- don't train on a customer's data.

In many ways, Q seems like Amazon's answer to Microsoft's Copilot for Azure, which is was in turn Microsoft's answer to Duet AI in Google Cloud. Both Copilot for Azure and Duet AI in Google Cloud take the form of a chat-driven assistant for cloud customers, suggesting configurations for apps and environments and helping with troubleshooting by identifying potential issues -- and solutions.

But Q seems to be a bit more comprehensive -- touching on a wide range of business intelligence, programming and configuration use cases. Ray Wang, founder the principal analyst at Constellation Research, believes that it's the "most important" announcement at re:Invent so far.

"It's about arming developers with AI so that they're successful," he said in a statement.

We'll just have to see if it works as well as Amazon says that it does.