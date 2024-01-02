Amazon van stolen from local community found empty

An Amazon van stolen from Montgomery County over the weekend has been found empty.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the van was stolen from the 3900 block of Old Riverside Drive in Harrison Twp. Sunday afternoon. The delivery driver was dropping off packages but left the truck running and when he turned around, the van was gone.

A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday morning that it was stolen by an unknown male and was found unoccupied “a short time later” in Dayton.

“Amazon is trying to do an inventory as far as how much was taken, what items were taken,” Captain Brad Daugherty, of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott.

All the packages that were in the van had been removed before it was found.

Cyrese Webster, of Dayton, wondered what that could mean for the customers waiting on packages and wondered if the truck was targeted.

“They could have been targeted because Amazon trucks are random. They go anywhere, so you really have to kind of follow them if you want to steal the truck,” Webster said.

As we showed you on News Center 7 at 5:30, our team went back to the block where the truck was stolen and one woman shared a video with us. It showed the truck passing her home before and after it was stolen.

Webster suggested Amazon start putting cameras on their trucks.

Daugherty said delivery drivers, just like everyone else, need to stop leaving their trucks running, even for quick deliveries.

“Keep your vehicles locked. Don’t leave them running, even just for a few short minutes,” he said.

Amazon released the following statement to News Center 7 following the incident:

“We’re relieved to learn the driver is physically unharmed and we’re supporting local law enforcement in their investigation. While these incidents are rare across our network we will continuously invest in protecting drivers and community members, because even a single incident is one too many.”

The incident remains under investigation.