Amazon van stolen in Manchester, city man charged

Oct. 5—A 21-year-old Manchester man was arrested for allegedly stealing an Amazon delivery van Monday afternoon.

Devyn Smith-Gutierrez was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, a Class A felony.

In a news release, Manchester police said the van driver told them he had pulled to the side of the road in the area of Pine and Orange streets just after 2 p.m. to make a delivery. He left the van running and carried a package to a nearby building.

That's when he saw a man enter the 2019 Ford van and drive away.

While officers were still at the scene, the police department got a report of an abandoned van on Madeline Road. It was the stolen van, which had new damage, apparently from striking a telephone pole in the area, according to the news release.

No packages were missing from the van, but the driver told investigators that some of his personal property had been stolen.

Police looked at video taken from the van and identified Smith-Gutierrez, who was out on bail from a May arrest for criminal trespass, as a suspect.

Smith-Gutierrez was arrested Tuesday morning. In addition to the van theft, he was charged with theft of the driver's property, conduct after an accident and breach of bail.