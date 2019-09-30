Amazon wants to give you free money and you’re insane if you don’t take it

Click here to read the full article.

It’s time once again to remind any and all of our readers who haven’t already gotten in on the action: Amazon wants to give you free money, and you’re absolutely nuts if you don’t take it. Seriously… who passes up free money!?

Here’s how the promotion works: just head to this page and click the button to add the promotion to your account. Then buy $50 worth of Amazon gift cards and you’ll get a $15 credit on your account within a couple of days. That’s all there is to it! Add the $50 gift card balance to your own account since you’ll obviously spend that money with Amazon at some point anyway, and you’ll end up with $65. The one caveat is that the promotion is available only to people who have never bought Amazon gift cards before on the Amazon website. If you’ve purchased physical Amazon gift cards in a store at some point, that’s fine and you can still take advantage of the promo.

More from BGR

Note that you can also try to use the coupon code 19GIFTCARD at checkout instead of going to the promotion page mentioned above, but people seem to have much better luck with the first method. Just head to the promo page, click the button, and then buy $50 worth of Amazon gift cards. Note that if you don’t see a button on that page to add the promotion to your account, it means you’re not eligible, probably because you’ve purchased gift cards from Amazon in the past.

Here’s more info from the Amazon gift card page:

Amazon.com Gift Cards never expire and carry no fees.

Multiple gift card designs and denominations to choose from.

Redeemable towards millions of items store-wide at Amazon.com or certain affiliated websites.

Available for immediate delivery or schedule up to a year in advance.

No returns and no refunds on Gift Cards.

Amazon.com Gift Cards can only be used to purchase eligible goods and services on Amazon.com and certain related sites as provided in the Amazon.com Gift Card Terms and Conditions. To purchase a gift card for use on an Amazon website in another country, please visit: Amazon.ca, Amazon.cn, Amazon.fr, Amazon.de, Amazon.in, Amazon.it, Amazon.co.jp, Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.es, or Amazon.com.au.

And here are all the terms and conditions for the promotion:

How to Use Your Promotional Credit Add one or more products sold by Amazon.com in new condition to your cart.

Complete your order by February 06, 2020, 11:59 PM (PT).

The savings will be reflected on the final order checkout page. Terms & Conditions: In order to qualify for the promotional credit, you must: (1) be the recipient of the corresponding offer (either via email or on Amazon.com); (2) purchase at least $50 in Amazon Gift Cards (“GCs”) in a single order at Amazon.com between July 25, 2019, and December 30, 2019, 11:59 PM (PT); and (3) enter the promotional code “19GIFTCARD” in the “Gift Cards & Promotional Codes” box when you check out, or click the button to add the coupon to your account. Amazon.com Gift Card purchases must total at least $50 in combined value, and the Amazon.com Gift Card(s) must be purchased in a single order at Amazon.com. Amazon.com Gift Cards are subject to Terms and Conditions.

Offer valid on Amazon.com Gift Cards purchased on Amazon.com and, in the case of Amazon.com eGift Cards scheduled in advance, delivered on or before December 22, 2019.

Taxes, shipping and handling, and gift wrap charges, if applicable, do not apply when determining the minimum purchase amount.

For qualifying purchases, a promotional credit of $15 will be automatically applied to the Amazon.com account that was used to purchase the Amazon.com Gift Card(s) after the qualifying order has been completed or, where applicable, the order has shipped.

An email notification will be sent to the primary email address associated with the Amazon.com account used to purchase the Amazon.com Gift Card(s) within three (3) days of the qualifying purchase being completed, or if delivered by mail, when shipped.

Limit one promotional credit per Amazon.com account.

The promotional credit only applies to products and digital content sold by Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services LLC (look for “sold by Amazon.com” or “sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC” on the product or content detail page) and all eBooks made available through Amazon.com. Products and digital content (except for eBooks) sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer, even if “fulfilled by Amazon.com” or “Prime Eligible”.

The promotional credit may not be applied towards the purchase of products sold by, or under the brands of third parties, or sold through third-party areas of Amazon.com.

Promotional credits may not be redeemed for or applied toward the purchase of any gift cards sold at Amazon.com• This limited time offer and associated promotional code expire at 11:59:59 PM (PT) February 06, 2020. Any promotional credit remaining unredeemed after February 06, 2020, 11:59:59 PM (PT) will be forfeited.

The maximum benefit you may receive from this offer is $15.

This promotion may not be combined with other credits or special offers.

This promotion cannot be applied to orders already placed with Amazon.com.

The savings from the promotional credit will be reflected on the final checkout page of qualifying orders.

If any of the products or content purchased in conjunction with the use of the promotional credit are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies. In determining the amount you paid for the product or content, the promotional credit will be proportionately applied to all eligible purchases within the transaction.

The promotional credit is non–transferable, non–exchangeable, not redeemable for cash, and may not be resold.

Shipping charges and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted and free promotional items.

If you violate any of these terms and conditions, the promotion will be invalid. • Void where prohibited.

Amazon.com reserves the right to modify or cancel the promotion at any time.

Additional restrictions apply, see http://www.amazon.com/promos for details.

BGR Top Deals:

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com