Amazon warehouse altercation over joke leads to one man attempting to kill the other with a box cutter: police

An altercation over a joke at an Amazon warehouse in Las Vegas led to one man allegedly using a box cutter to attempt to kill a coworker, according to reports.

FOX 5 in Las Vegas reported that the Las Vegas Police arrested Kenneth Durhal on Oct. 13, who now faces charges of attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.

At about 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, court documents show, the victim and Durhal were eating lunch together with a group of coworkers when the victim cracked a joke that upset Durhal.

Kenneth Durhal booking photo

The victim told police Durhal asked him to go into the locker room to have a chat, and Durhal allegedly retrieved a box cutter from his locker.

The locker room and bathroom were connected, and the two men went to the latter where they got into an argument.

The victim alleged that Durhal pulled out the box cutter during the argument and began striking and cutting the victim with it. As a result, the victim claimed, he received lacerations to his neck and head.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle.

Police said the victim claimed to have pushed Durhal and punched him in self-defense before Durhal put him in a headlock and threatened to kill him.

Investigators reportedly spoke to a witness who heard Durhal say, "I’m going to end this fool."

Bystanders allegedly stepped in when Durhal asked to take the altercation outside, but instead convinced him to remain inside until police arrived, the station reported.

When investigators questioned the suspect, Durhal allegedly denied having a box cutter when he and the victim got into a fight.

During the investigation, detectives obtained video surveillance footage and other evidence from the scene, and the next day, Durhal was arrested at his residence without incident.

Durhal’s story appeared to be inconsistent during the interview, police reportedly noted.

He is expected to appear in Clark County Justice Court on Oct. 31 for a preliminary hearing and has been ordered to stay away from the victim.





