Amazon Warehouse has deals on the tech you want—and right now you can save even more

Shop these Amazon Warehouse deals to find discounts on pre-owned but fully vetted tech—and save even more right now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Buying used products can sometimes be a mixed bag, but for those willing to take a risk, there are major savings to be discovered. One of the best places to shop for used products online is Amazon Warehouse, Amazon's home for pre-owned products. It stocks top brands and must-have products at seriously steep savings—and right now, select items are discounted even further.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

If you haven't shopped it before, Amazon Warehouse offers millions of like-new, open-box and pre-owned items that have been returned by customers. The shopping giant said it inspects and grades each item using a 20-point quality inspection process—and it offers a 30-day return policy to back it up. That means you can get top-tier tech that's fully tested, but at rock bottom prices.

Even better, right now select Warehouse buys are an additional 20% off. While the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds in titanium black are already marked down to $136.29 from the $229.99 list price at the Warehouse, the additional 20% off cuts the final cost to $109.03. The 85t are our favorite pair of wireless earbuds for their impressive noise canceling abilities and rich yet balanced sound. Shop for them and more top-tier deals below—but don't wait: Quantities are limited, and so are the deals.

The best deals to shop from Amazon Warehouse

We love the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds—in fact, they're our top pick for wireless buds.

Story continues

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Warehouse: Shop savings on earbuds, gaming tech and more