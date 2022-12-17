Amazon warehouse shooter had 'jealousy issues,' shot himself, Chandler police say

Chandler police say a man who shot another person at an Amazon Flex Warehouse on Wednesday before being fatally shot himself had "jealousy issues."

Chandler police say a man who shot another person at an Amazon Flex Warehouse on Wednesday before being fatally shot himself had "jealousy issues" with his girlfriend, who worked at Amazon, and was attempting to contact a male colleague of hers whom he only knew by name.

Sgt. Jason McClimans, a department spokesperson, said 29-year-old Jacob Murphy arrived at the facility near McQueen and Queen Creek roads at around 9:30 a.m. when another man who was an Amazon contractor felt something was strange and tried to get Murphy to leave the property.

McClimans said Murphy responded by shooting the man multiple times. A third man then shot Murphy in defense of the other, McClimans said. Murphy died from gunshot wounds that the third man inflicted, along with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Ten shots were fired in total.

"We have learned Murphy had jealousy issues regarding his girlfriend," McClimans said.

McClimans said the man who Murphy suffered life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive. He added that police are not investigating the man who shot Murphy in defense, but will still submit the investigation to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office as is standard protocol in all shootings.

