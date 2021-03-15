Amazon's warehouse 'mini-games' for workers are expanding across 20 states

Nathan Ingraham
·Deputy Managing Editor
·2 min read

A few years ago, The Washington Post reported that Amazon was trying to "gameify" work in its warehouses with some social mini-games. We haven't heard much about the rather strange initiative since then, but today The Information published a story claiming that Amazon is in the middle of a "major expansion" of the program, called "FC Games." What initially stated in one warehouse back in 2017 has now rolled out across 20 states, today's report claims. Perhaps unsurprisingly, employee reaction has been divided.

Employees who play one of the six games at a stowing and picking station (where workers prepare orders) can earn a digital currency that can be used for virtual goods. It sounds ultimately inconsequential but serves as a good example of Amazon's "preoccupation" with productivity. That said, the company states that the games are not used as a performance measurement.

“Employees have told us they enjoy having the option to join in these workstation games, and we’re excited to be taking their feedback and expanding the program to even more buildings throughout our network,” Amazon spokesperson Kent Hollenbeck told The Information. “Even with this expansion, the program remains completely optional for employees; they can switch in or out of different games depending on their preference, can play anonymously, or not play at all—the choice is theirs.”

As for the games themself, it sounds not altogether different from many of the things that crop up in mainstream games, including leaderboards and competitions against fellow employees, both at a single warehouse or against people at other facilities around the US. “The games aren’t particularly good, although some people do like it because it helps make the mind-numbing boredom of a 10-hour shift better,” an Amazon worker told The Information. But others said they don't play the games because they encourage working quicker, which might lead to injury. Amazon has been under fire for years about unsafe working conditions in its warehouses, and the last year of pandemic around the world has highlighted the conditions employees must deal with. Just last month, New York State sued Amazon for showing a "flagrant disregard" for worker safety during COVID-19.  

We've reached out to Amazon for more information about the FC Games program and will update this story if we hear back.

Recommended Stories

  • 8BitDo's Pro 2 controller adds back paddles and a quick profile switcher

    8BitDo has launched the 8BitDo Pro 2 as a follow-up to the SN30 Pro+ Bluetooth controller that came out in 2019, and it offers additional features for the same price.

  • Kia offers a first look at its new EV6 electric car

    After teasing it last week, Kia has fully shown the EV6, its next-generation electric car built on parent Hyundai's E-GMP platform.

  • Bose Sleepbuds 2 review: How much is a good night's rest worth?

    While comfortable and effective, minor issues pile up for this $250 single-purpose gadget.

  • US charges CEO of company selling encrypted devices to drug traffickers

    The US Department of Justice has charged two individuals associated with encrypted phone software maker Sky Global, including the company's CEO, for allegedly facilitating global drug trafficking organizations.

  • Elon Musk changes job title to “Technoking of Tesla”

    Watch out, Littlefinger: the automaker’s CFO is now "Master of Coin."

  • Streaming dominates Oscar nominations in a stay-at-home year

    The Oscar nominations for 2021 were dominated by streaming movies thanks in part to the pandemic, with 'Mank' and 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' some of the frontrunners.

  • Sports giant Neymar appears headed to 'Fortnite'

    'Fortnite' may add sports superstar Neymar as soon as March 16th.

  • Taiwanese horror game ‘Devotion’ returns after China controversy

    After it was pulled from Steam and GOG, the Taiwanese horror game 'Devotion' is back on sale.

  • FAA's final drone rules start taking effect April 21st

    The FAA's final drone rules will begin taking effect on April 21st, although some measures don't kick in until 2022 and 2023.

  • Denver Blizzard Causes Flight Cancellations, Runway Closures, Travel Disruptions

    The airport closed all of its runways after 27.1 inches of snow blanketed the ground.

  • 'Fallout 4' and other Bethesda games will get a frame rate boost on Xbox (updated)

    Five more Bethesda games are getting FPS Boost support: Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Prey, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition and Dishonored: Definitive Edition.

  • House Democrats says they won’t co-operate with Republicans who made false election fraud claims

    ‘If you don’t recognise our democracy at this point in time, then I don’t think you’re going to be helpful to successful legislation’

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo aren't giving customers their $1,400 stimulus checks until March 17. Other banks have paid out already.

    JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo said they were following instructions from the IRS, which listed March 17 as the "official payment date" for checks.

  • "A boomtown feel": Florida's pandemic response gets a second look from the national media

    After a solid year of living with a pandemic, the national press is beginning to ask the question that even Democrats have been quietly pondering in the Sunshine State: Was Gov. Ron DeSantis' pandemic response right for Florida?Don't forget: More than 32,000 Floridians have died, a number the state's leaders rarely acknowledge, but our death rate is no worse than the national average — and better than some states with tighter restrictions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Los Angeles Times compared Florida and California's responses:"California imposed myriad restrictions that battered the economy, and have left most public school students learning at home for a year. ... Florida adopted a more laissez-faire approach decried by public health experts — allowing indoor restaurant dining, leaving masks optional and getting children back in classrooms sooner."But, it points out, "If California had Florida’s death rate, roughly 6,000 more Californians would be dead from COVID-19, and tens of thousands of additional patients likely would have landed in already overburdened hospitals. And if Florida had California’s death rate, roughly 3,000 fewer Floridians would be dead from COVID-19."On Sunday's front page, the New York Times explored the positives — from the booming real-estate market to Florida's low unemployment rate — of an early reopening: "Much of the state has a boomtown feel," writes Patricia Mazzei, "a sense of making up for months of lost time."The Times notes that Florida's unemployment rate is 5.1%, compared to 9.3% in California, 8.7% in New York and 6.9% in Texas."That debate about reopening schools? It came and went months ago. Children have been in classrooms since the fall."The big picture: Much of the public part of DeSantis' pandemic response feels more and more like an audition for a 2024 presidential run, which Politico's Marc Caputo has noted."With a COVID death count cover-up consuming New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a pandemic-related recall effort haunting California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Republicans are embracing DeSantis as a red-state exemplar."Our thought bubble: We've long known that the state's pro-business Republican leadership was making a sort of grand bargain: that the death toll was the price paid for keeping commerce flowing and keeping kids in school. The closer you are to either loss or to the fullness of life will likely determine how you feel about the state's response.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mother 'used deepfake to frame cheerleading rivals'

    A US mother allegedly went to extreme lengths to help her daughter's cheerleading career.

  • Taika Waititi confused after winning Grammy for 'Jojo Rabbit': 'I guess they're just giving Grammys to anyone now'

    Taika Waititi is now halfway to becoming an EGOT winner after adding a Grammy to the Oscar he won for "Jojo Rabbit" last year.

  • Young married South Koreans are pretending to be single in order to skip the line for affordable housing

    Some South Korean couples may be holding off on registering their marriages to move up the queue for affordable housing and to avoid high housing taxes.

  • John Mayer trends on Twitter after users say he shouldn't have performed at the Grammys given some of his past controversies

    The singer performed live with Maren Morris at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where Taylor Swift, whom he's been accused of mistreating, made history.