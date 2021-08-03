Amazon warehouse workers overwhelmingly rejected a union. Now they may vote again

FILE PHOTO: Protest in support of the unionizing efforts of the Alabama Amazon workers, in Los Angeles
Nandita Bose and Jeffrey Dastin
·3 min read

By Nandita Bose and Jeffrey Dastin

(Reuters) - A U.S. labor board official has recommended a rerun of a landmark Amazon.com Inc union election in Alabama where employees had voted overwhelmingly against making their warehouse the online retailer's first to organize in the United States.

In the coming weeks, a regional director for the U.S. National Labor Relations Board will decide whether to order the rerun based on this recommendation, said an official on Monday with the board who asked not to be named.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which workers rejected joining earlier this year by a more than 2-1 margin, had said Amazon illegally threatened staff with reduced benefits and compromised the election's integrity via a ballot collection box it secured outside the warehouse.

The labor official's recommendation in support of a new election focused on problems with the collection box, a person familiar with the matter said. Reuters has not seen a copy of the recommendation, which a labor board official said may be released Tuesday.

Amazon said it planned to appeal.

"Our employees had a chance to be heard during a noisy time when all types of voices were weighing into the national debate, and at the end of the day, they voted overwhelmingly in favor of a direct connection with their managers and the company," Amazon said in a statement.

Stuart Appelbaum, the RWDSU's president, welcomed the recommendation Monday and said, "The question of whether or not to have a union is supposed to be the workers’ decision and not the employer's."

During a May hearing that lasted three weeks, the RWDSU had argued Amazon improperly influenced voting by pressuring employees to drop ballots in the mailbox while they were in view of warehouse cameras, creating a perception of surveillance that U.S. labor law forbids. Amazon also improperly adorned a tent surrounding the mailbox with messaging related to its anti-union campaign, the RWDSU had said.

Amazon has said the mailbox was installed to give nearly 6,000 eligible voters a convenient option for returning their ballots and that the tent shielded workers from cameras, which predated the collection box.

The recommendation casts doubt on Amazon's victory over the unionizing effort in a contest that amounted to a setback for the U.S. labor movement. The union’s organizing campaign drew implicit support from U.S. President Joe Biden and lawmakers including Senator Bernie Sanders, who visited the warehouse.

U.S. labor law forbids companies from threatening to cut benefits or close facilities when workers support a union. The law also prohibits them from spying on organizing activities or leaving employees with the impression they are under surveillance.

Still, employers such as Amazon have wide legal latitude to campaign aggressively, including by requiring employees to attend mandatory meetings that cast unions in a negative light. Amazon held such meetings, sent text messages to employees and even displayed campaign literature in at least one of the Alabama warehouse's restroom stalls.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco and Nandita Bose in Washington; Additional reporting by Mike Spector Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Citing misconduct, official recommends new union election at Alabama Amazon warehouse

    Citing misconduct, official recommends new union election at Alabama Amazon warehouse

  • NLRB official says Amazon violated labor law in union vote, recommends new election, according to union

    The recommendation now heads to the NLRB's regional director, who will issue a formal decision about whether to toss out the election results.

  • $550 Billion in New Spending: Just How Big Is the Infrastructure Bill?

    You’ll undoubtedly be hearing about the nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package all week as the Senate pushes to pass the bill — and for months to come as the House eventually takes up the legislation and a related $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package. While the bipartisan infrastructure legislation is historic and undoubtedly large — like we said, more than 2,700 pages — it’s worth putting the $550 billion in new spending in some context. The new spending in the package is spread out o

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Fizzles On Economy Fears, But Tesla, Square Lead New Buys; SolarEdge Shines Late

    The market rally ended mixed as economic fears hit oil prices and Treasury yields but Tesla and Square flashed buy signals. SolarEdge flared late.

  • GOP Lawmaker: Janet Yellen’s Treasury Likely Behind Surprise Crypto Bill

    Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota also criticizes the updated bipartisan infrastructure bill aiming to raise $28 billion via crypto taxes.

  • The White House has enlisted dozens of TikTokers, YouTubers, and Twitch streamers to encourage young Americans to get vaccinated

    The Biden administration is recruiting online influencers to encourage users aged 12 through 18 to get the vaccine, The New York Times reports.

  • Panthers' Chinn eyes 'freedom' at safety after move from LB

    It's rare when an NFL team switches a player's position after a successful rookie season. The Carolina Panthers are doing it anyway with Jeremy Chinn. Chinn is moving to safety after finishing runner-up to Washington's Chase Young for 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year while playing mostly linebacker.

  • VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Breaks Free in New Trailer

    Woody Harrelson and Tom Hardy are having a whole lot of fun eating people in the new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The post VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Breaks Free in New Trailer appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Fox Business Network Employee Sues Network, Claims Larry Kudlow Made Racist, Sexist Remarks

    An employee of the Fox Business Network has sued the network, claiming host Larry Kudlow made racist and sexist remarks and accusing senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano of sexual harassment, in a complaint filed in New York. The lawsuit from plaintiff John Fawcett was filed by Ty Clevenger, who is also representing the former Fox News anchor Ed Henry in a defamation lawsuit filed last month against the network and its CEO Suzanne Scott. The complaint states that Fawcett first started worki

  • Amazon may have violated law in Alabama warehouse vote, NLRB says

    Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, should hold a new election to determine whether to unionize with the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, the National Labor Relations Board said in a preliminary finding Monday.Details: The e-commerce giant may have illegally interfered in a mail-in election tallied in April on whether workers at the plant should unionize, per a statement from an NLRB hearing officer assigned to the case. Amazon said it would appeal any ruling stipulating

  • The YouTuber behind DefNoodles says he is retiring the influencer-watchdog account for good

    Influencer commentator and YouTuber Dennis Feitosa has announced that he is retiring his DefNoodles accounts.

  • Belarus athlete refuses to go home, gets Polish visa

    The Belarusian athlete who took refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo on Monday (August 3) has been granted a humanitarian visa by the Warsaw government.Krystsina Tsimanouskaya had been due to compete in the women's 200-meter heats on Monday (Monday 3). But, she says, she was taken to the airport on Sunday (August 1) to board a Turkish Airlines flight.And believes she had been removed from the team after speaking out about what she described as the negligence of their coaches.The sprinter had earlier complained on Instagram that she was entered in the 4x400 m relay without her knowledge, after other team members were found to be ineligible to compete because they had not undergone a sufficient number of doping tests.The sportswoman refused to board the flight and sought the protection of Japanese police at the airport, before taking refuge at the Polish embassy. Poland's deputy foreign minister said Tsimanouskaya plans to leave for Poland in the coming days, where she will be joined by her husband. "She was offered by us a humanitarian visa and she already applied for that visa. She’s at this moment at the Polish embassy. So, the procedures are ongoing." France's European Affairs Minister also chimed in, telling RFI radio it would be an honor for Europe to grant Tsimanouskaya political asylum.The Belarusian Olympic Committee said coaches had decided to withdraw Tsimanouskaya from the Games on doctors' advice about her "emotional, psychological state." Chief Coach of the Belarus Athletics Team, Yuri Moisevich, said he noticed something was off prior to the incident. "She stood out for her behavior. We have known her for a long time, and there was something wrong with her. She secluded herself sometimes and sometimes she didn't want to communicate. We have a young team who are very hard to cheat. We were getting some signals that something was happening to the girl." The incident has put renewed attention on the political discord in Belarus, a former Soviet state run by President Alexander Lukashenko. Police there have cracked down on dissent following a wave of protests triggered by an election last year which the opposition says was rigged to keep him in power.

  • Supreme Court won't block Maine's Covid restrictions on churches

    The church pointed to the delta variant in asking the court to decide on restrictions that have already been lifted.

  • Should Cryptocurrency Investors Be Concerned About the Rise of Central Bank Digital Currencies?

    Yet another financial revolution is coming, but this time, it will likely disappoint cryptocurrency's biggest enthusiasts.

  • Delta spreads 'like wildfire' as doctors study whether it makes patients sicker

    With a new wave of COVID-19 infections fueled by the Delta variant striking countries worldwide, disease experts are scrambling to learn whether the latest version of coronavirus is making people - mainly the unvaccinated - sicker than before. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that Delta, first identified in India and now dominant worldwide, is "likely more severe" than earlier versions of the virus, according to an internal report made public on Friday. The agency cited research in Canada, Singapore and Scotland showing that people infected with the Delta variant were more likely to be hospitalized than patients earlier in the pandemic.

  • Senator Toomey Calls Text of Current Crypto Tax Proposal ‘Unworkable’

    The Pennsylvania Republican said that tax reporting requirements in the cryptocurrency tax make the bill unworkable.

  • What does the Provincetown COVID outbreak teach us about the delta variant?

    Windy City Live producer Hank Mendheim and 9 of his fully vaccinated friends went on vacation to Cape Cod. Seven of them, Hank included, came back with COVID.

  • Can Your Employer Require That You Get Vaccinated? It Depends Where You Live

    After an impressive roll out, our vaccination rates have stalled. In the face of these challenges, the Biden White House and the country’s public health infrastructure is struggling with how-to drive-up vaccination rates. Last week President Biden announced the federal government would require federal employees to attest they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus or else have to comply with rules on mandatory masking, distancing, weekly testing, and other health measures.

  • The Latest: Famed Minneapolis club requiring vaccination

    The First Avenue music venue in Minneapolis that was made famous in Prince’s movie “Purple Rain” is requiring that all concertgoers provide proof of vaccination against the coronavirus or show a negative virus test. Patrons must have a completed vaccination card that shows a final dose was administered at least 14 days before an event.

  • ‘Anti-Aging Freak’ Gets $817 Million Haul in Hot Japan Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Kiyoshi Matsuura was so worried about growing old that he started using an anti-baldness treatment as a teenager.It was an obsession that went on to define his life. The Japanese entrepreneur continued to experiment with various supplements and other products, and founded his own company dedicated to fighting the ravages of time about 12 years ago.Premier Anti-Aging Co. went public in Tokyo in October and quickly became one of Japan’s best-performing stocks. It’s more than tripled