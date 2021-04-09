Amazon warehouse workers vote to reject forming union in Alabama

MarketWatch

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. rallied 0.5% toward a 7-week high in morning trading Friday, after workers in Alabama voted against forming a union. About 71% of workers at Amazon's warehouse in Bessemer, Ala. voted 'no' to the union, according to a count by The Wall Street Journal. On Thursday, The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union said Thursday that 3,215 votes were sent in, representing about 55% of the workers eligible to vote, as the Associated Press reported, with the vote tilting heavily against the union. Amazon's stock, which was on track for the highest close since Feb. 18, has rallied 7.2% so far in April, but has edged up just 1.8% year to date. In comparison, the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.2% this month and has rallied 9.2% this year.