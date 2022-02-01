What do Amazon’s Website Visits Indicate Ahead of Q4 Earnings?

TipRanks
·3 min read

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on February 3.

For an e-commerce firm like Amazon, total website visits are a strong measure of user engagement on Amazon's platform. The company's main website, amazon.com, focuses on buying and selling goods. As a result, more user engagement suggests increased demand for the company's products and services available on its website, implying higher revenues.

Amazon also offers digital streaming content through its Amazon Prime Video and Twitch platforms. So, higher monthly users on these platforms imply higher subscription revenues earned by the company.

Therefore, we used TipRanks' new website visit tracking tool to learn more about Amazon's performance ahead of Q4.

The graph below illustrates that total projected visits to Amazon's core platform, amazon.com, decreased marginally throughout the quarter. More precisely, we see that total visits to amazon.com decreased by 0.57% sequentially to 9.4 billion.

Also, on a year-over-year basis, Amazon's total estimated visits are down 27.35% in Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2020. The declining trend in monthly users suggests that Amazon's e-commerce revenues may have been lackluster in the yet-to-be-reported quarter.

Website Stats for Amazon’s Other Domains

In addition, the tool reveals that user visits to Amazon's video streaming sites, such as Amazon Prime Video and Twitch, decreased sequentially in Q4. Notably, the total estimated visits to prime.video.com and twitch.tv declined by 9.69% and 22% sequentially, respectively in Q4.

This quarterly drop indicates that subscriber growth may slow in the fourth quarter. Increasing competition in the streaming space or lack of new content could have led to a decline in website visits this quarter.

On the contrary, the website traffic figures for its subsidiary Whole Foods Market, a natural foods store chain, appear to be fairly encouraging. The total estimated visits to wholefoodsmarket.com climbed by 22.7% sequentially to 30.7 million in Q4. The growth has most likely resulted in higher retail revenues for the firm in the quarter under review.

Experts’ Take

Ahead of Amazon’s upcoming earnings release, Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on Amazon and a price target of $3,950 per share.

According to Pachter, macroeconomic issues such as "supply chain bottlenecks" and "full U.S. employment" will have a negative impact on Amazon's financial performance in Q4. Therefore, he expects operating income and revenue to achieve the low end of the range of guidance.

Amazon also has a Strong Buy rating from Wall Street analysts, with 22 unanimous Buys. The Amazon stock projections indicate an average price target of $4,192.86, suggesting a possible 12-month upside of 40.2%.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Investors Now Get Why Elvie’s Breast Pumps Need Bluetooth

    (Bloomberg) -- When Tania Boler began raising funds for a wireless, smartphone-controlled device to help women strengthen their pelvic floors, prospective male investors were hesitant to speak.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapPrince And

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q1 2022

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Steel demand rebounded more than expected in 2021, rising by 4.5%. The World Steel Association forecasts that steel demand will continue to increase this year, but at a much slower pace, rising 2.2%.

  • Top Communications Stocks for February 2022

    These are the communications stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2022.

  • Monday's Melt-Up Leaves the Market Muddled

    The stock market had a great start to the week, with the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) leading the way higher. Healthy gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) showed the confidence that investors seemed to have as the month of January came to a close.

  • Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet earnings, jobs report: What to know this week

    The wild ride in markets is likely to power on this week, with investors in store for a slew of big earnings and fresh reads on key unemployment data out of Washington, including the ever-important monthly jobs report.

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q1 2022

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers. Major companies in the industry include Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC), and CSX Corp. (CSX).

  • Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks for February 2022

    These are the consumer discretionary stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2022.

  • Top Stocks for February 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock’s price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value (as measured by its P/E ratio, in this case), then the stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Top Materials Stocks for February 2022

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2022.

  • Top REITs for February 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Buy Snap Stock Before Q4 Earnings for Big Upside Potential?

    Should investors start to think about possibly buying Snap stock with its Q4 fiscal 2021 financial results due out on Thursday, February 3?

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • Trouble Ahead: Data Shows Boomers Have Most of Their Money in Stocks as Market Prepares for a Correction — Here’s What You Can Do

    Despite stocks bouncing back on the morning of Jan. 31, the S&P 500 is still on pace for its worst month since Oct. 2020 -- and the slide could spell trouble for seniors who are heavily invested...

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia in 1999, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become one of the most desired chip stocks selling today. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) power not only video gaming but also numerous applications driving popular tech sectors such as artificial intelligence and the metaverse. Nvidia stock opened trading on the stock market on Jan. 12, 1999, at $12 per share.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.

  • Questor: it is time to sail away from this cruise ship operator in search of a safer harbour

    Carnival’s full-year results last week showed just how different the world feels compared to when this column first analysed the cruise ship operator in July 2019.

  • Why AT&T May Be Leaning Toward a Spinoff of Its Discovery Stake

    Comments from CEO John Stankey on a spinoff versus a split appear to have depressed the stock price.

  • 10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the best monthly dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The importance of dividend-paying stocks cannot be emphasized more in times of financial volatility. During the pandemic in […]

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Month

    While much of the market was selling in January, I added some high-quality companies to my portfolio.