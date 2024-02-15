Amazon in Westchester: New station acts as 'last stop' for deliveries in region

HAWTHORNE — Amazon's new delivery station in Westchester is set to improve efficiency for the region's deliveries.

The station serves towns across Westchester as well as Greenwich, Connecticut, acting as the last stop before packages from neighboring fulfillment and sortation centers arrive on customers’ doorsteps.

The 150,000-square-foot multilevel building at 231 Saw Mill River Road includes warehouse and office space and has the capacity to house thousands of shipments.

The project was expected to create numerous full- and part-time work opportunities in the area. Smitha Rao, a spokesperson for Amazon, said hundreds of jobs have been created since the station went into operation in January, and they're still hiring for positions such as drivers and site workers.

The exterior of Westchester County's first Amazon delivery station at 231 Saw Mill River Road in Hawthorne, photographed Feb. 2, 2024.

The project is located on a 10-acre property that was formerly the site of Green Valley Nursery. Mount Pleasant Town Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi said previously that the site would generate about $1.5 million property tax revenue and the only abatements was about $3 million in sales and use tax extensions.

