Amazon has wired earbuds for $9.75 with more than 37,000 5-star ratings

If you’re looking for a new pair of Bluetooth earbuds, we cover great deals on excellent options all the time. But not everyone wants wireless headphones, and if you fit into that category then this deal is for you. The Panasonic ErgoFit RP-HJE120-K In-Ear Earbud Headphones offer crystal clear sound, a comfortable fit, and a wire so you don’t ever have to worry about charging them. They have more than 37,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, and they cost less than $10!

Here’s more info from the product page:

Related stories

Cover your entire house with these wireless cameras for the price of one Nest Cam

There are finally silicone AirPods covers that fit in Apple's charging case

The $250 Nest thermostat everyone loves is down to $209 today

WIRED IN-EAR HEADPHONES – Perfect for exercising; With three sets of earpads (S/M/L), headphones stay in your ears while keeping surrounding noise out

ERGOFIT DESIGN FOR PERFECT FIT- Ultra-soft ErgoFit in-ear earbud headphones conform instantly to your ears (S/M/L earpads included for a perfect fit)

SMARTPHONE COMPATIBLE- Panasonic in-ear headphones with integrated microphone and remote are compatible with Apple (iPhone / iPod / iPad), Android and Blackberry Audio devices

IN-EAR STEREO AUDIO – Tonally balanced audio with crisp highs and deep low notes, plus wider frequency response and lively sound quality for recorded audio

EXTENDED HEADPHONE CORD – Long, 3.6-ft cord threads comfortably through clothing and bags making it easy to connect

Sign up for BGR's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com