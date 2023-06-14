Amazon worker runs over delivery driver during ‘employee scuffle,’ Oklahoma cops say

An Amazon delivery driver said she parked a company truck at an Oklahoma gas station pump before going inside.

But as she walked back to the vehicle, she was run over by another Amazon employee she used to work with, according to police.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to the “Amazon employee scuffle” at about 9 p.m. April 4, authorities said in a June 14 news release. The victim reported she was run over by a former co-worker who was driving her own car, police said.

She also said the suspect “had been harassing and stalking her for several months,” according to the release.

The gas station’s surveillance video matched what the victim told police and showed the suspect’s silver car striking the Amazon delivery driver, police said.

The other employee was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on May 31, police said. She was then arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on June 13.

Authorities did not provide an updated medical condition on the victim or share additional details.

McClatchy News reached out to Amazon on June 14 and was awaiting a response.

Kellogg’s employee shoots, kills co-worker during fight outside plant, Georgia cops say

Attorney stole over $800,000 from 86-year-old client with dementia in Ohio, feds say

Pizza shop owner broke worker’s teeth, threatened to have employees deported, feds say