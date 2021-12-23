An Amazon worker says the company has shortened employee breaks because the pandemic is 'supposedly' over even though new cases continue to pop up

Amazon has been under scrutiny for labor and workplace safety issues this year. Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Dozens of workers walked off their jobs at two Amazon facilities in the Chicago area.

They are demanding higher wages and longer break times.

Amazon has been scrutinized over labor and workplace safety issues this year.

Amazon warehouse employees at two facilities in the Chicago area have walked off their jobs just days ahead of last-minute Christmas deliveries.

The workers were demanding higher wages and longer break times, according to a video from Amazonians United Chicagoland — a group representing local Amazon workers — posted to Facebook. Dozens of employees participated in the walkouts at Amazon's delivery centers in Gage Park and Cicero on Wednesday, according to the Chicago Tribune.

"We're here demanding a $5 increase for our wages, and as well, a return to the 20-minute breaks that we had during the pandemic," said a worker in a video posted on the Facebook page.

He added that the company had cut five minutes from their break time as the pandemic's "supposedly" over — "yet we got three cases yesterday."

According to Amazon, starting wages at the two facilities are around $16 an hour. The company also said it would not retaliate against employees who joined in the walkout.

"We respect the rights of employees to protest and recognize their legal right to do so," Amazon spokesman Richard Rocha told Insider. "We respect the rights of employees to protest and recognize their legal right to do so. We are proud to offer employees leading pay, competitive benefits, and the opportunity to grow with our company."

The e-commerce giant has been under scrutiny for labor and workplace safety issues this year.

Last month, six people died when Amazon warehouse in Illinois collapsed was hit by a tornado. Employees told Insider tornado drills were rarely held in the hit warehouse. A driver also said he was told to continue delivering packages even though there were tornado warnings in the area, Bloomberg reported.

Issues with the company's payroll system have also caused employees on leave to be systematically underpaid, The New York Times reported in October.

Read the original article on Business Insider