Amazon workers called to strike across globe on Black Friday

Amazon logo at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Workers at Amazon sites across the globe, including in the United States, Germany and France, were expected to go on strike on Black Friday, targeting the online retailer on one of the busiest shopping days of the year with calls for better pay.

A global call for strike action came from the Make Amazon Pay initiative, which listed industrial action planned in over 30 countries across the globe.

Germany's Verdi union said work stoppages were planned at 10 fulfilment centres in that country.

It demanded the company recognise collective bargaining agreements for the retail and mail order trade sector and called for a further collective agreement on good and healthy work.

A spokesperson for Amazon in Germany would not immediately comment on the demands when contacted by Reuters.

"This is the first time that Amazon has had an international strike day," said Monika Di Silvestre, Verdi's representative for Amazon workers.

"This is very important, because a major global corporation like Amazon cannot be confronted locally, regionally or nationally alone," she added.

(Reporting by Rachel More; editing by Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon (AMZN) to Boost APAC Reach With AWS Region in India

    Amazon's (AMZN) AWS opens its second cloud region in Hyderabad, India, to solidify its APAC presence.

  • Amazon, Others to Benefit From Holiday Shopping: Morningstar

    Holiday spending isn't too hot and isn't too cold so far this year, at least when it comes to online shopping. Modified retail sales represent Morningstar's measure of goods that are subject to holiday shopping. Morningstar cites four.

  • BOJ's Kuroda gets meagre pay bump even as he stresses need for higher wages

    Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will receive a meagre 0.4% pay rise in 2022 after two years of cuts, the central bank said on Friday, even as he has stressed the need for higher wages to sustainably meet the central bank's inflation target. The 0.4% pay rise for the current fiscal year ending in March 2023 will apply to BOJ executives, including Kuroda and his fellow board members. It will consist entirely of executive allowances with no increases to monthly salaries, the BOJ said in a statement announcing the annual pay revision.

  • Tesla to Recall About 80,000 Cars in China

    The recall involves Model S and Model X vehicles with software problems that may lead to battery malfunction, as well as Model 3 cars with seat-belt issues.

  • Priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate about the Security Service of Ukraine searches: There were and are no weapons or sabotage and reconnaissance groups on the territory of the Lavra

    The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate believes that the results of the Security Service's search of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra should make "baseless accusations against them" impossible. Source: Head of the Information and Educational Department of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate, Metropolitan Klyment Quote: "I must clarify that the Security Service of Ukraine did not qualify yesterday's actions on the territory of the Lavra as a search.

  • NASA timelapse shows Ukraine in darkness

    STORY: The images, captured over the month, show the Earth’s surface in the region in dark conditions. City lights can be seen in detail on a daily basis in the images, which were greyscaled by NASA.Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday (November 23) that three nuclear power plants on territory held by Ukrainian forces had been switched off after the latest wave of Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities.All of the Kyiv capital region, where over three million people live, lost electricity, Kyiv's governor said, and emergency blackouts were necessary across other regions to conserve energy.Officials across the border in Moldova said electricity was also lost to more than half of their country, the first time a neighbouring state has reported such extensive damage from the war in Ukraine triggered by Russia's invasion nine months ago.NASA used its Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on board the joint NASA/NOAA Suomi National Polar orbiting Partnership satellite, combined with a specialised imaging layer to reveal the extent of Ukraine’s blackout. The Earth’s surface and atmosphere are captured in low-light conditions by the ultra-sensitive instrument on the satellite.

  • FTX's bankruptcy hearing is underway and the details are wild. Here's what to know.

    FTX kicked off its bankruptcy hearing on Tuesday, and the initial statements give Sam Bankman-Fried and company little to cheer.

  • George Soros Backs Elon Musk, Tesla

    The legendary investor continues to amass shares of the electric vehicle maker despite the stock market slump.

  • US midterm elections results: How the parties did in maps and charts

    Analysis of key races, issues and exit poll findings in the US midterm elections.

  • Tesla stock bulls and bears react to Elon Musk's $700 billion crash. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Citi and others say could happen next

    "We believe the year-to-date pullback has balanced out the near-term risk/reward," Citi analyst Itay Michaeli said about Tesla stock.

  • Quantum Computing Could Change the World. Just Don’t Buy the First Wave of Stocks.

    Quantum could represent the first radical shift in computing since the 1950s. Investors finally have ways to play the trend, but you're better off waiting before jumping in.

  • Zara workers in Spain start protests to demand higher pay

    Dozens of Zara shop assistants protested in Madrid on Thursday outside the global fashion giant's largest store to demand higher pay, and some workers in its home town in northwest Spain went on strike on the eve of its Black Friday sales campaign. Zara owner Inditex agreed last week to pay a one-off bonus of 1,000 euros ($1,041) to all full-time shop workers in Spain in February, according to unions that are seeking better wages for their members in the face of galloping inflation. Inditex has also offered to gradually raise monthly wages by around 200 euros by 2024, a proposal accepted by two of Spain's largest union groups, UGT and Comisiones Obreras, but rejected by the protesters who are demanding at least double that.

  • Panic Buying in Beijing as Covid Surge Spurs Creeping Restrictions

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s streets are deserted and grocery delivery services are running out of capacity as rising Covid cases trigger lockdown-like restrictions across swathes of the Chinese capital. Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakThe city sa

  • Asian markets mixed with China COVID-19 lockdowns, Japan inflation in focus

    Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong, but rose in Sydney and Shanghai. Oil prices advanced.

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Says Half of City Residents Without Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Half of the Ukrainian capital’s residents remain without power following Russian missiles strikes, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, as he warned of continuing limits on electricity consumption. Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakPresid

  • Ghana Eurobonds Steady as Country Proposes Debt Restructure

    (Bloomberg) -- Ghana will ask holders of its international bonds to accept losses of as much as 30% on the principal and forgo some interest payments as it hammers out a debt-sustainability plan to qualify for a loan from the International Monetary Fund. Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Ju

  • Dow Jones Rises After FedTalk; AMC Pops On Amazon's Big Movie Plans; New York's Bitcoin Ban

    Dow Jones Rises on Smaller Hikes; Russia's oil cap may be too accommodative. Tesla rises after an upgrade. AMC pops on Amazon plans. Bitcoin mining ban.

  • Honeywell (HON) Inks $1.3B Deal to Settle Asbestos Claims

    Honeywell (HON) agrees to make a lump sum payment of $1.3 billion for settling claims over its subsidiary NARCO's manufacture of asbestos products in the past.

  • Colombian judge suspended after appearing on Zoom call half-naked, smoking in bed

    A Colombian judge has been suspended for three months after showing up to a virtual court hearing half-naked and smoking a cigarette while in bed.

  • Denver Post Tells Lauren Boebert 'We're Looking At You' After Colorado Shooting

    The newspaper's editorial board implored the extremist Republican to "stop the intolerance."