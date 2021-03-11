Amazon workers in Italy call first company-wide strike for March 22

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves
·2 min read

ROME (Reuters) - Amazon's workers in Italy will go on a 24-hour strike on March 22 after negotiations with the U.S. online giant over working conditions broke down, trade unions said on Thursday.

The world's largest online retailer employs 8,500 people in Italy and this will be the first strike by its Italian workforce as a whole.

National unions Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti e Assoespressi said talks over contracts for Amazon staff in Italy "came to an abrupt halt because of the company's unwillingness to positively address the issues raised".

The unions had asked the company to revise several aspects of staff's contracts, including workloads, shifts, contract conditions, lunch vouchers, results-linked bonuses and payments for travel. It also asked for drivers' working hours to be cut.

"Amazon shows, with an unacceptable behaviour, that it is chronically unavailable to confront workers' representatives, in defiance of national contract rules and going against a system of fairness," the unions' statement said.

Amazon said that the union's claims were "false" and that the company had already met the unions twice in January, a company spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

It added that given logistics staff included several delivery service providers, it believed it should talk directly with them as well as with the unions representing them.

The strike will affect all Amazon workers in the supply chain, hub and delivery operations in Italy.

The U.S. company has invested 5.8 billion euros ($6.94 billion) in Italy since starting operations there 10 years ago. In January it announced it would open two logistics centres investing a further 230 million euros.

Last year around one-third of staff working at an Amazon delivery station in central Italy went on strike over requests for enhanced safety measures for workers amid the coronavirus health emergency.

($1 = 0.8361 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina in Milan and Francesca Piscioneri Rome, editing by Giulia Segreti and Susan Fenton)

Recommended Stories

  • Sharon Osbourne broke down defending Piers Morgan in a debate with 'The Talk' co-host Sheryl Underwood

    Osbourne said she's never heard Piers Morgan say anything racist and told Sheryl Underwood not to cry because "if anyone should cry, it should be me."

  • Meghan and Harry news - live: Prince William says royal family ‘not racist’ after Oprah interview claims

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • Letters to the Editor: Meghan and Harry prove it: The British royals, like all monarchies, are parasites

    A reader remembers standing in the hot equatorial sun in Kenya in 1952 for Elizabeth and Phillip, wondering, 'Is that all there is?'

  • They Set the Mood for ‘Bridgerton’s’ Steamy Sex Scenes—and Skyrocketed to the Top of the Charts

    Courtesy Trendsetter MarketingIt’s barely been three months since the worldwide premiere of Netflix’s steamy period drama Bridgerton, which was quickly snapped up for a second season after obliterating previous streaming records when it was crowned the company’s most-watched original series.Leads Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor have seen their careers propelled by the show’s popularity, with Dynevor landing Glamour UK’s digital cover and an ad campaign, while Page hosted Saturday Night Live and was cast in upcoming films Dungeons and Dragons and The Grey Man.It’s also given a boost to Vitamin String Quartet (VSQ), the dynamic group behind the show’s instrumental versions of pop hits “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande, “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish, and “Girls Like You” by Maroon 5. So much so that VSQ surpassed more than 1 billion streams and its Bridgerton soundtrack album claimed the No. 1 spot on iTunes six weeks in a row.Although accustomed to previous TV recognition, with songs featured on Gossip Girl, Westworld, and Modern Family, and knowing the hype around a project involving Netflix and executive producer Shonda Rhimes, the group's A&R director James Curtiss and brand manager Leo Flynn both laugh at how they were still blown away by the level of success they saw.“It's almost like it should have been obvious in a way,” Curtiss said in an interview with The Daily Beast. “We've talked about this a few times…. but we didn't know it was going to be this transcendent.”“It’s such a mind-boggling number,” Flynn added. “We have a large catalog, over 20 years making these records and it's a tribute to all the listeners out there. A billion streams doesn't happen in a moment. It caps 20 years of folks staying, coming back, and checking out all our new records all the time and so we feel very grateful for all that.”Curtiss agreed, citing the group’s extensive catalog that dates back to 1999, saying, “After all the album releases, live performances, video content, and other television and film placements that also yielded some pretty positive numbers throughout the years, but Bridgerton pushing us over the threshold was fantastic.”‘Bridgerton’ Star Nicola Coughlan Explains That Shocking Whistledown TwistIt was a perfect marriage, as Curtiss and Flynn explained the mission of the group’s music is to create a feeling of intimacy and romance—something the show is definitely not lacking. (Certain sex scenes were apparently so titillating that they wound up on adult entertainment sites.)VSQ’s numbers were mostly featured during ballroom scenes, where Regency-era society members swirled around the floor in pastel-colored gowns, adding to the overall whimsical and romantic atmosphere of the show. The songs also worked perfectly to add a sense of modernism and familiarity to the show, which is set in 1813.Citing his first passions as theater and cinema, Curtiss said he already envisions any rendition of a song in a cinematic sense. “I tend to, when we're making these records, think as much about how they feel as much as they sound musically,” he explained. “I tend to use storytelling techniques when I think about the dynamics of a performance.”But the overall impression that an instrumental version of a song brings is the main driving force of the string quartet project, which is produced by CMH Label Group and features a rotating cast of players, producers, and arrangers.“We've been saying lately that our mission with VSQ and the recordings, if there's anything aside from the repertoire that's different about this string quartet act, is that we are really looking to achieve a certain kind of modern intimacy with the sound and the feeling,” Flynn said.“It makes sense that in the show, in these ballroom scenes when the characters are literally up against each other and going back and forth, that the music works there and helps provide that atmosphere and that feeling.”Flynn points to Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” as being a perfect example of that notion, all starting with the intent of creating a sense of intimacy for the listener and knowing when a melody would “sink in deeply, wonderfully, and beautifully into the strings.”“It’s so gratifying but it doesn't feel like a big surprise when it gets dropped into this great moment in a show and it all comes full circle,” he said.VSQ worked with Bridgerton music supervisor Alexandra Patsavas in the past for Gossip Girl. When she approached the group on behalf of the Netflix series, she wasn’t set on any song in particular; she only detailed the direction the show was heading in and had a general list of songs that could work.It’s very likely that VSQ will team up with Bridgerton again for Season 2, which follows the storyline of eldest brother Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, and his romantic interest Kate, recently cast as Simone Ashley.“I am expecting as much because we were just approached about collaborating on some song ideas already,” Curtiss said. “They have been very receptive to how well a lot of these more modern hits were used in the first season, so they really want to dig into the releases that we put out over the last two to three years to see what else they can find in there.”“So not giving away anything yet, other than talks have just started with us about what could potentially happen in season two. We are trying to see if there are tracks they want to commission [or] if there's something that we don't have and if they want it. We're also trying to see if we can get on camera this time.”Both Curtiss and Flynn agree that seeing a 350 percent increase in streams stems from listeners re-exploring and having different experiences with songs they already love, and therefore creating a connection between musical genres.To Curtiss, he feels there’s a certain “romantic element” about stripping away lyrics to get to the heart of an “ethereal melody or something that drives the song.”“It's more about that familiarity with something that drives them, that compels them as far as a beat or a melody,” he explained. “For [people] to discover that this music that is around them day-to-day, that has been sort of again recontextualized in a chamber setting, that has a profound effect.”“When someone does a cover version that isn't just a token version but really brings something new, interesting, and unique to it, that's a great experience for a listener,” Flynn added. “It should be mind-expanding and create curiosity, and I think that's fun.”But beyond just pop covers, VSQ tackles rock and hip-hop songs too, including “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, and even TikTok viral tunes such as “The Box” by Roddy Rich and “Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey. No genre is off-limits but rather decided on by the music Curtiss and Flynn personally like and songs that will stand the test of time, while also keeping in mind what will challenge their players as musicians.“We are looking for those pieces that we think will have something to offer the strings and the performers,” Flynn explains. “Something greater than the sum of the parts and that there's potential for something that's transcendent. We look for that, we listen for that.”“Also, it has to be something you're going to enjoy breaking apart, something that's fun,” Curtiss adds. “Hopefully something that might also be a bit of an experiment. A lot of pop music now is based less around melody and more around mood and vibe because a lot of pop music now is influenced as much by hip-hop and electronic music as it is by sort of standard pop melodies.”“Sometimes you got to sit there and figure out how you're going to do these strange voicings and odd samples, things that don't immediately sound like, ‘Oh, I know how that's going to sing on a violin!’ There's a lot of criteria that goes into it. But I think first and foremost, it has to kind of be fun for Leo and I to want to take it all apart, break it down.”And while fans are waiting for the next season to drop on Netflix (filming starts sometime this spring and no release date has been set just yet), Flynn says VSQ is planning to roll out an extended version of its latest hits of 2020, due to increased interest in their covers.“A lot of it is driven by the fans and the requests that came about because of Bridgerton and the added exposure and interest in VSQ,” he says. “So that's a fun project for us and a bit of a thank you to everyone for listening, tuning in and caring.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Israeli PM cancels UAE trip, citing disagreement with Jordan

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it called off the Israeli leader’s visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, citing disagreements with the Jordanian government. It said the conflict stemmed from the cancellation of the Jordanian crown prince’s visit to a contested shrine in Jerusalem on Wednesday “due to a disagreement over the security and protection arrangements at the site.” Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II had planned to visit the holy site, but turned back at the King Hussein Bridge border crossing due to a disagreement with Israeli authorities over the number of armed escorts that could accompany him, Israeli media reported.

  • China says it will respond to 'all threats' as US Navy destroyer USS John Finn sails through Taiwan Strait

    This is the third time that a US warship has sailed through the highly contentious area since Biden took office.

  • Emirates tells staff to get vaccinated or pay for regular COVID-19 tests

    Dubai's Emirates has told employees to take a free coronavirus vaccine or pay for tests to prove they are not infected with the deadly disease, cautioning that an unvaccinated workforce could create operational issues. Those due for their second vaccine dose, have registered to take their initial dose, have a valid medical reason, or have been recently infected or are infected are exempt, it says. The policy applies to all employees in the United Arab Emirates, an Emirates spokeswoman told Reuters, declining further comment.

  • Column: Piers Morgan is boring. Let's talk about Meghan's ally Alex Beresford instead

    Alex Beresford's now famous slap-back at Piers Morgan was a perfect example of allyship and calling out racism and sexism in real time.

  • Warriors rookie Wiseman misses COVID-19 test, can't practice

    Golden State Warriors rookie big man James Wiseman missed a mandatory COVID-19 test during All-Star break weekend and had to be held out of practice when the team reconvened Wednesday night — and coach Steve Kerr called it “disappointing.” Wiseman's status remained unclear for a road game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. The No. 2 overall draft pick last year out of Memphis, Wiseman is averaging 11.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 20.8 minutes.

  • 10 details you may have missed in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview

    Markle's jewelry contained subtle tributes to Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and her former homes in Canada and the UK.

  • Meghan had given backing to friend who told TV show 'many emails and texts' supported her claims

    The Duchess of Sussex allowed one of her closest friends to give a television interview just hours after agreeing to the Queen’s wish not to provide further explosive commentary on her grievances. Janina Gavankar, an actress, told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s claims that her mental health concerns were ignored by Buckingham Palace. The interview, which Miss Gavankar confirmed had been authorised by the Duchess, is likely to have caused frustration among palace aides, coming after the Sussexes indicated they would adhere to the Queen’s wish to address their concerns privately with the family. The Duchess told Ms Winfrey that she was denied medical help when she contemplated suicide A source close to the couple suggested on Wednesday that nothing further on the matter would be heard from their camp, bringing them into line with the Royal family’s desire to avoid a further war of words.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Democrats’ Covid bill ‘enslaves’ the US and favours Black Americans in pre-vote rant

    ‘It pays reparations,’ Georgia Republican congresswoman claims of Covid bill

  • A militia member charged in the Capitol riot says her court hearing should be delayed because her wedding ring is stuck, lawyer says

    A member of the Oath Keepers said she can't appear in court in Washington, DC, because her wedding ring is stuck on her finger and she can't travel.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret vow exchange was right for them - and it proves royal weddings are out of touch

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed they exchanged vows in their backyard three days before their royal wedding.

  • Myanmar junta spurns UN appeal, kills more protesters

    Spurning an appeal by the United Nations to top using lethal force against peaceful demonstrators, security forces in Myanmar on Thursday fatally shot at least 10 people protesting against last month’s military coup. The military also lodged a new allegation against Aung San Suu Kyi, the elected leader it ousted on Feb. 1. It charged at a news conference in the capital, Naypyitaw, that in 2017-18 she was illegally given $600,000 and gold bars worth slightly less by a political ally, former Yangon Division Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein.

  • 'We're going to lose fast': U.S. Air Force held a war game that started with a Chinese biological attack

    Many foreign affairs and national security experts believe the global pandemic has accelerated trends that were already pushing the U.S. and China toward a potential confrontation.

  • A 10-year-old boy was found beaten to death in his apartment one day after NYPD officers responded to a 911 call and left

    Ayden Wolfe, 10, died of battered child syndrome and was "covered from head to toe with bruises and abrasions," an autopsy said.

  • Bryson DeChambeau's jaw-dropping power is forcing the PGA Tour to change the rules at The Players Championship

    Bryson DeChambeau teased that he might try a ridiculous line at No. 18 at TPC-Sawgrass this weekend, prompting the PGA Tour to intervene.

  • An Italian-Jewish US lawmaker said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene could 'get lost' after she referred to him as 'Rep. Mussolini'

    Greene was criticizing Rep. David Cicilline's call to change House rules to prevent Greene from delaying votes on bills she doesn't like.

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health