Amazon workers in NYC win partial revival of COVID-19 safety lawsuit

FILE PHOTO: Amazon's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York City
Daniel Wiessner
·1 min read

By Daniel Wiessner

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc must face a claim that it failed to protect New York City warehouse workers and their families from COVID-19, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday while dismissing the bulk of a 2020 lawsuit.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York reversed a federal judge's ruling that said only the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) had the power to review complaints about Amazon's workplace safety practices.

The court, however, upheld the dismissal of other claims, including that Amazon created a "public nuisance" by failing to stop the spread of COVID-19 and did not properly provide payments for sick leave.

The case involves workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island that earlier this year became the company's first unionized facility. The outcome of Amazon's fourth union election this year, at a warehouse near Albany, New York, is expected as early as Tuesday.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Nordstrom’s CFO Steps Down in Surprise Move

    Anne Bramman joined the retailer in 2017. Chief accounting officer Michael Maher will assume the role of interim CFO.

  • BitKeep Hacker Moves $1M in Binance Coin Through Tornado Cash

    An unknown attacker stole $1 million in Binance Coin (BNB) from BitKeep's Token Swap feature and transferred them to Tornado Cash.

  • 5 Tips to Increase Your Social Security Check

    These planning tips could maximize your Social Security income benefits, which can significantly enhance your financial security in retirement.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Rises on Offer to Exchange Senior Notes

    Bed Bath & Beyond stock was rising after the company offered to exchange “any and all” of its outstanding senior notes in a bid to strengthen its balance sheet. Bed Bath’s (ticker: BBBY ) offer extends to its 2024, 2034, and 2044 senior notes. For each $1,000 principal amount of old notes tendered, holders of the 3.749% notes due 2024 will be able to exchange the notes for either $1,000 principal amount of 3.693% senior second lien secure non-convertible notes due 2027 or $410 principal amount of new 8.821% senior second lien secured convertible notes due 2027.

  • Salesforce Jumps After Activist Investor Starboard Takes Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. shares jumped after news that activist investor Starboard Value has taken a stake in the company.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryJeff Smith, chief executive of

  • Lea Michele Performs "People" in New York City

    Broadway was dark on Monday but Funny Girl's Lea Michele didn't stay home, performing "People" at the God's Love We Deliver gala.

  • JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and MS are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

    JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and MS are part of Zacks Earnings Preview.

  • Oil Drops as Biden’s Emergency Crude Release Quells Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower as the prospect of additional barrels from strategic reserves assuaged market concerns of a tight market heading into the winter season.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for On

  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Phase 1 Trial Results for KIO-100 as a Treatment for Ocular Inflammatory Disease

    Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2022) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX), ("Kiora" or the "Company") announced that results from a Phase 1 study of KIO-100 (formerly PP-001) demonstrate its potential as a treatment for non-infectious uveitis, an ophthalmic inflammatory disease. The results were published today in a paper titled "A new small molecule DHODH-inhibitor [KIO-100 (PP-001)] targeting activated T cells for intraocular treatment of uveitis - a phase I clinic

  • Deustsche Bank sees limited upside for Snap stock

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses a Deutsche Bank analyst's expectations for Snap stock ahead of third-quarter earnings.

  • Russia Wipes Out Exxon’s Stake in Sakhalin Oil-and-Gas Project

    Exxon Mobil says it has left the country after Moscow transferred the energy company’s holding to a Russian entity.

  • Donald Trump finally gets served $250 million NY fraud lawsuit after 3 weeks — and a court order

    NY's attorney general, Letitia James, sued the Trump Organization on September 21, but was ghosted when she tried to serve them.

  • The Incredible Mystery of How Trump Got Judge Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago Case

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Donald Trump’s legal team filed their court paperwork protesting the Mar-a-Lago raid, a lawyer took the rare step of actually filing the paperwork in person. At a courthouse 44 miles from Mar-a-Lago. And they got a judge to oversee the case that was outside both West Palm Beach—where the raid took place—and the district where they filed.Those incredible coincidences have led lawyers and legal experts to suggest that something may not

  • These 14 Grocery Stores Are the Worst for Price Competitiveness

    Thanks to inflation, buying groceries is now significantly more expensive than ever before. And although consumers won't be able to entirely avoid inflated prices, it can pay off to do your grocery...

  • Bitcoin Fails to Produce 1 Block for Over an Hour

    There hasn't been a block mined on the Bitcoin blockchain for more than one hour, leaving thousands of transactions stuck in an unconfirmed state.

  • Meet Matilda Djerf, the 25-year-old Swedish influencer who built a million-dollar fashion empire with no business plan

    Before starting Djerf Avenue, Matilda Djerf worked as a fishmonger and at a juice bar. Each job made her realize she wanted to be her own boss.

  • A Starbucks in Indianapolis is closing over safety concerns, puzzling local police and business owners who say the area is 'very safe'

    Police are surprised that the store is closing. "We were not made aware of any type of safety concerns," a local police commander told Fox 59.

  • American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem

    Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. At the same time, a recent study from IdeaWorks found that the percentage of revenue airlines derive from baggage fees has been rising steadily — 3.7% in 2019, 3.9% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021. In February 2021, five passengers who traveled with American Airlines filed a class action lawsuit that accused the airline of incorrectly charging them baggage fees that they were not required to pay.

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • U.S. Supreme Court gives boost to Domino's in arbitration case

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday gave a boost to Domino's Pizza Inc's bid to force delivery drivers to bring a wage lawsuit in private arbitration rather than in court in a case from California that could have major implications for gig economy companies. The justices threw out a lower court's ruling that had let a group of drivers pursue a class action lawsuit seeking to recoup work-related expenses because their local deliveries represented the final step in the flow of goods over state lines. The justices ordered the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider the case in light of the Supreme Court's unanimous ruling in June that Southwest Airlines Co could not force an overtime pay lawsuit by baggage handlers into arbitration because the workers routinely load cargo onto planes that cross state lines.