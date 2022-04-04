Amazon workers won the company's first US union — here's what happens next

Max Zahn
·Reporter
·4 min read

Amazon (AMZN) warehouse workers at a Staten Island, N.Y., facility on Friday established the first U.S. union in the company's 28-year history, delivering a blow to the e-commerce giant and intensifying a wave of labor organizing nationwide.

The astonishing victory of a worker-led, crowdfunded union over the nation's second-largest employer became an immediate symbol for resurgent worker strength. But for now, a symbol is just about all that it is.

In the coming days, the Amazon Labor Union may face a challenge from Amazon over the legitimacy of the election results that, if successful, could overturn the outcome. If the union survives that potential challenge, it will enter negotiations with the company over the contours of a union contract at the facility that will likely stretch on for months.

These next steps will determine the staying power of the union and, ultimately, whether it can achieve the historic feat of a U.S. Amazon facility where pay, benefits, and working conditions are shaped by an agreement between the company and its employees.

The outcome of the coming weeks and months could also determine whether the victory inspires more labor organizing or ends up being a landmark moment with little to show for it. For Amazon, what happens next could either upend their employment model altogether or merely bring some temporary negative attention to the working conditions at their facilities.

First off, as soon as this week, the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) and the company may enter a dispute over the legitimacy of the election results. Unsurprisingly, the union has appeared to accept the results, since it won. But Amazon responded to the results on Friday with disapproval, suggesting it may formally object to the outcome.

In a statement, the company said it's weighing options that include "filing objections based on the inappropriate and undue influence" of the National Labor Relations (NLRB) Board, the federal agency that carried out the election.

The company said the National Retail Federation and U.S. Chamber of Commerce had also witnessed the inappropriate conduct.

Amazon has not provided further details about the allegation, but objections must be filed to the NLRB regional office by Friday. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The union received 2,654 "yes" votes and 2,131 "no" votes, a margin of 523 votes in favor of unionization that amounts to 10.9% of the total ballots cast.

Seth Goldstein, an attorney at the Office and Professional Employees International Union who's working pro-bono for the Amazon Labor Union, called a potential objection to the election results from Amazon “outrageous."

"It would be a shame if they try to act like Donald Trump and try to steal the mandate," Goldstein said.

Workers stand in line to cast ballots for a union election at Amazon&#39;s JFK8 distribution center, in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S. March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.
Workers stand in line to cast ballots for a union election at Amazon's JFK8 distribution center, in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S. March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

An objection to the results could bring hearings at the NLRB or in court that could take months to resolve.

If Amazon foregoes a challenge of the results or the results withstand the challenge, the company and the union will then begin bargaining a contract that would set terms of employment at the warehouse, like pay, benefits, and working conditions.

Federal law requires employers to bargain with representatives of unionized employees in "good faith," but the penalties for violating the law are "negligible at best," said Sharon Block, a former Biden administration official and the executive director of Harvard Law School’s Labor and Worklife Program.

In turn, the bargaining process can last for months or even years. Contract negotiations between a newly formed union and an employer last an average of 409 days, according to a Bloomberg Law study released last June.

The ALU released a statement on Saturday calling for contract negotiations to begin in early May. When asked about the quick turnaround for negotiations, Goldstein said, "Amazon always calls itself nimble and innovative, we think that for an organization like Amazon with so many lawyers and HR people, it’s completely reasonable and something that should be done because our members want to get to a contract.”

A union contract at the Amazon warehouse on Staten Island would prove "hugely significant," said Block. A contract would spur labor organizing at Amazon and other companies that some observers have perceived as "unorganizable," she said.

The ALU, led by former warehouse worker Chris Smalls, has drawn attention for an unorthodox approach to organizing that included offering workers homemade food and posting updates on TikTok. The union will carry a similar approach over to collective bargaining, Block said.

"This is a union that has shown a lot of spirit and really a willingness to think differently," Block said. "I imagine they will bring that spirit to the bargaining table."

Max Zahn is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Find him on twitter @MaxZahn_.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Biden brings truckers to the White House, says 'drivers are facing real challenges'

    President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg discussed improvements being made in the trucking industry.

  • SEC’s Gensler homes in on how to regulate cryptocurrency exchanges

    The SEC is looking at how to regulate cryptocurrency trading exchanges, including separating out crypto market makers.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as technology shares outperform

    U.S. stocks were mixed on Monday as investors monitored the potential for more sanctions against Russia amid ongoing concerns over inflation and global economic growth.

  • JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon: Fed to hike rates 'higher than the markets expect'

    Dimon’s remarks suggest that the Fed could lift interest rates more than 2.50% this year, as some betting markets are pricing in.

  • Inherited IRA and 401(k) Rules Explained

    Inherited individual retirement accounts (IRAs) have long been a method to allow non-spousal beneficiaries to inherit an IRA account and let the account continue to grow on a tax-deferred basis over time. In 2007, the rules were changed to allow non-spousal beneficiaries of 401(k) and other defined-contribution retirement plans to treat these accounts in a similar fashion. Spousal beneficiaries of an IRA have the option of taking the account and managing it as if it were their own, including the calculation of required minimum distributions (RMDs).

  • What to know about reporting crypto, NFTs to IRS: expert

    It’s been a big year for cryptocurrency, and a recent NBC poll revealed that one-in-five U.S. adults have now somehow used crypto. Now tax season is upon us, and if you have digital assets, you probably figure you have to report them. But, well, how?

  • Is the stock market flashing a net bullish sign?: Morning Brief

    Why this indicator could be signaling it's time to get more aggressive on stocks. Here's what else to watch in the markets and business on Monday, April 4, 2022.

  • Airbus cancels third A350 as Qatar dispute tops $1 billion - sources

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus has revoked the contract for a third A350 ordered by Qatar Airways after the Gulf carrier rejected delivery in an ongoing dispute over damage to the surface of the long-haul jets, two people familiar with the matter said. The number of A350s grounded by the airline in the dispute over exposed and damaged lightning protection has reached 23, bringing the value of compensation sought by the carrier to slightly over $1 billion, they said. The two sides have wrangled for more than a year over accelerated surface damage that the airline says raises questions over the safety of the planes, with Qatar's regulator grounding jets as the problem appears.

  • Elon Musk stake in Twitter 'just the appetizer,' Wedbush's Dan Ives says

    Will Elon Musk try to shake up Twitter?

  • “Morbius” showed Sony the limits of Spider-Man’s cinematic web

    Morbius, the vampire superhero movie starring Jared Leto, is the latest offshoot from the Spider-Man franchise, but it’s not faring as well as its predecessors at the box office. The film had a $39 million opening weekend in the US, which is less than half the box office opening of fellow Spider-Man spin-off Venom, which opened at $80 million, and the sequel to which, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, drew $90 million. In comparison, the lowest opening for the latest three-film Spider-Man films was Spider-Man: Far From Home at $92 million.

  • Suddenly, Twitter's biggest stakeholder is Tesla's Elon Musk

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquired a 9% stake in Twitter to become its largest shareholder at a time when he is questioning the social media platform’s dedication to free speech and the First Amendment. The ultimate aim of Musk's 73.5 million share purchase, worth about $3 billion, is not known. It's unclear just when Musk bought the stake.

  • Amazon union: What’s next for warehouse workers in Staten Island

    Yahoo Finance's Max Zahn joins the Live show to discuss the outlook for Amazon labor as workers in Staten Island win historic vote to establish the company's first labor union.

  • Job loss — not resignation — drove the pandemic's retirement boom

    The number of older workers who retired involuntarily a year after losing a job was 10 times higher than pre-pandemic times.

  • Apple Watch Series 7 is down to $330 for one day only

    Were you so caught up in the whirlwind that you missed Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Apple Watch sales last year? Well, we have some news that you’re really going to love. Apple Watch deals for April 2022 are here and the discounts are just as deep as they were on Black Friday. As … The post Apple Watch Series 7 is down to $330 for one day only appeared first on BGR.

  • DeVante Parker injury history: Why health is a concern for Patriots WR

    DeVante Parker is an excellent player when healthy -- but health has been an issue for the veteran wide receiver. Here's a full breakdown of Parker's injury history after his trade to the Patriots.

  • Gene Shue, one of Pistons' first All-Stars after move to Detroit, dies at 90

    Gene Shue was one of the Detroit Pistons' first All-Stars after the team moved from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

  • Cardano leads rises as largest cryptocurrencies start mixed

    CRYPTO UPDATE The largest cryptocurrencies were mixed during morning trading on Monday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest move, rising 2.96% to $1.21. Polkadot (DOTUSD) led the decreases with a 2.

  • Germany Offers State Guarantees to Lure Buyers for Gazprom Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is seeking a buyer for Gazprom PJSC’s unit in the country by offering state-backed loans for private companies willing to take parts of or the entire business, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: M

  • Roku Stock Spikes. It Reached a Multi-Year Extension Agreement With Amazon.

    The deal will continue to allow customers to stream Prime Video and IMDb TV apps on their Roku devices.

  • Doctor found dead near waterfall had been missing for a week, Wisconsin sheriff says

    She was in a fellowship program that provides doctors “with the skills and knowledge to begin a career as a cardiothoracic surgeon.”