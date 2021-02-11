AmazonFresh, Instacart and More: The Best Grocery Delivery Service for Your Budget

Elizabeth Magill
svetikd / iStock.com
svetikd / iStock.com

Grocery and meal delivery services are a convenient way to reduce trips to the supermarket — and spending on those unnecessary items that sneak their way into your cart as you shop. What’s more, these services make it possible to shop when it’s most convenient for you, whether it’s in the few minutes before you scramble off to work or while you’re binge-watching TV in your pajamas late at night.

Avoid These: Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping

The landscape of grocery delivery companies has changed quite a bit over the last few years, with once-popular services such as Chef’d and Terra’s Kitchen shutting their doors and traditional retailers such as Walmart entering the space.

But some of these services come at a premium, which can potentially put a strain on your budget. Keep reading to see what the current batch of online grocery delivery companies offer in terms of products, prices and convenience, so you can avoid making a costly mistake.

Last updated: Feb. 11, 2021

dad and child unpacking groceries - Instacart
dad and child unpacking groceries - Instacart

1. Instacart

For people who need their groceries immediately, Instacart is an excellent option. Serving all 50 states plus the District of Columbia, Instacart can deliver items in as little as one hour.

Unlike other online grocery delivery services, Instacart doesn’t ship your food from giant warehouses. Instead, it connects you with freelance personal shoppers who bring you groceries from your favorite supermarkets — including Whole Foods, Costco and Petco.

You can sign up for Instacart Express to save even more money if you use the service regularly. An Instacart Express subscription-based membership costs $99 per year, which breaks down to $8.25 per month, or it’s $9.99 per month if you pay monthly. The membership entitles you to free delivery on orders of $35 or more, even if you order from more than one store. You also get a discount on the 5% services fee, and there’s no extra charge for deliveries made during peak service hours.

  • How much does Instacart cost? The delivery fee ranges from $3.99 to $7.99, depending on the size of your order and how quickly you want your delivery. The minimum order is $10.

See: These Will Be the Top 9 Grocery Trends of 2021

shopper selecting juices for grocery delivery - Instacart
shopper selecting juices for grocery delivery - Instacart

Is Instacart Worth It?

Instacart is an excellent value considering you can get groceries from multiple stores delivered the same day you order them.

  • Who is Instacart best for? Here’s who should consider Instacart and who should take a pass:

    • Instacart is best for customers who shop at multiple stores to find their favorite products.

    • Customers who don’t need same-day service can save money on groceries by shopping elsewhere.

Learn More: 40 Supermarket Buys That Are a Waste of Money

Insulated grocery delivery bags on front porch
Insulated grocery delivery bags on front porch

2. Amazon Fresh

Amazon Fresh offers free delivery on all eligible orders over $35, and while Amazon Fresh used to be an extra $14.99 fee on top of the Prime annual fee, as of October 2019, that benefit is now free with Amazon Prime.

Amazon offers Fresh in select markets. Though membership for this service is pricey, the items themselves tend to be priced competitively, with great supermarket deals.

  • How much does Amazon Fresh cost? Amazon Prime members pay an annual $119 Prime membership fee. Eligible two-hour deliveries of $35 ($50 in some areas) or more are free with a membership, but orders under $35 are charged a delivery fee.

Discover: 25 Extra Grocery Costs You’re Probably Forgetting About

Online Ordering Groceries.
Online Ordering Groceries.

Is Amazon Fresh Worth It?

Some people might be deterred by the extra charge, but this price is actually not bad, considering the selection and convenience.

  • Who is Amazon Fresh best for? Amazon Fresh isn’t the right choice for everyone.

    • Amazon Prime subscribers not satisfied with Pantry product selection might find Amazon Fresh more to their liking.

    • Limited delivery area means you’ll need to live in a participating market to take advantage of this service.

PRINCETON, NJ -14 OCTOBER 2015- A green Peapod by Stop and Shop truck is making a grocery delivery in New Jersey.
PRINCETON, NJ -14 OCTOBER 2015- A green Peapod by Stop and Shop truck is making a grocery delivery in New Jersey.

3. Peapod

Peapod is an online supermarket that offers thousands of different products, including prime meats and seafood, natural and organic groceries, fresh produce, locally sourced specialty items and alcoholic beverages, plus meal kits with measured and chopped ingredients. Enter your ZIP code on the Peapod homepage to find out if it delivers in your area.

  • How much does Peapod cost? For orders greater than $100, the delivery fee is $6.95. Orders under $100 have a fee of $7.95 to $9.95. The minimum order allowed is $30. You might also have to pay sales tax, and some deliveries incur a separate fuel surcharge.

delivery during the quarantine.
delivery during the quarantine.

Is Peapod Worth It?

The fee is minimal if you use the service only when you’re spending more than $100.

  • Who is Peapod best for? Peapod is a good fit for some, but not all, shoppers.

    • Peapod is best for shoppers who want to purchase individual grocery items and meal kits all at the same time.

    • Shoppers who live in outlying areas should avoid Peapod to avoid paying a fuel surcharge.

Vons grocery delivery smartphone app
Vons grocery delivery smartphone app

4. Vons

The early bird really does get the worm with Vons’ grocery delivery service. Vons, which operates under the Albertsons company banner, offers same-day grocery delivery, based on availability. You’ll see your delivery time options when reserving a time or checking out, according to Vons’ website.

Two-hour delivery is available in select areas between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. This service is provided by Instacart, and additional fees apply.

One of the biggest benefits of the Vons service is its “just for U” feature. This loyalty program provides digital coupons, personalized special deals and points rewards you can redeem for gas and grocery discounts and freebies.

Vons doesn’t restrict customers to having their orders delivered. The grocer’s “Drive Up & Go!” service lets you order your groceries online and pick them up at your local participating Vons store, where they’ll be loaded into your car for you.

  • How much does Vons delivery cost? For purchases of $150, Vons charges a $9.95 delivery fee in most areas, but you might pay less for orders over $150. The minimum order amount is $30, and new customers get free delivery on their first online order of at least $30.

Delivering Food To A Self-isolate People or Quarantine At Home.
Delivering Food To A Self-isolate People or Quarantine At Home.

Is Vons Delivery Worth It?

Vons delivery is worth it for people who are extremely busy. It isn’t among the cheapest grocery delivery services, but because users can earn points for gas and grocery discounts and freebies, the cost might be worth it for customers who place frequent large orders.

  • Who is Vons best for? Consider this before signing up:

    • Vons is best for Albertsons customers who want traditional supermarket perks like loyalty rewards and curbside pickup.

    • Vons is a less-than-stellar choice for budget-conscious shoppers who don’t typically place huge orders.

Learn: How To Save Money on Your Monthly Expenses and Bills

NEW YORK, NY -1 FEB 2020- View of a Fresh Direct delivery truck on the street in New York City.
NEW YORK, NY -1 FEB 2020- View of a Fresh Direct delivery truck on the street in New York City.

5. FreshDirect

FreshDirect customers can find high-quality fresh foods and prepared meals along with their favorite brand-name items and alcohol and purchase them with the click of a button. New users of FreshDirect’s convenient online grocery delivery service receive two months of deliveries for just one penny with the DeliveryPass.

FreshDirect currently offers its services in Washington, D.C., and parts of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware, with delivery on the Jersey Shore and in the Hamptons available in the summer only.

  • How much does FreshDirect cost? After your 60-day trial ends, you’ll be charged $79 for six months of free delivery service or $129 for a year if you keep DeliveryPass.

A box of fresh fruit and vegetables left at the front door during social distancing of Coronavirus.
A box of fresh fruit and vegetables left at the front door during social distancing of Coronavirus.

Is FreshDirect Worth It?

It’s worth it if you use this service regularly. The longer you keep your subscription, the more savings you will enjoy.

  • Who is FreshDirect best for? Certain individuals are likely to be thrilled with FreshDirect. But it’s not for everyone.

    • FreshDirect is best for those who live in the New York City and Washington, D.C., metropolitan areas — you also won’t have to miss out on your deliveries while summer vacationing in the Hamptons or Jersey Shore.

    • FreshDirect is best avoided by shoppers who don’t want to overspend on grocery delivery but also don’t want to restrict their orders to three days per week.

SAN FRANCISCO, US - 22 April 2019: Close up to female hands holding smartphone using Google Shopping Service, San Francisco, California, USA.
SAN FRANCISCO, US - 22 April 2019: Close up to female hands holding smartphone using Google Shopping Service, San Francisco, California, USA.

6. Google Shopping

Google Shopping is the current iteration of the search giant’s discontinued Google Express grocery delivery service. The service differs from other shopping sites in that it essentially aggregates product listings from merchants that market their products on the site. You search for products by selecting the Grocery category from the navigation links on the Google Shopping homepage and applying filters to narrow your search results. The site offers three options for purchasing the items you select:

  1. Order directly from the merchant’s website for home delivery.

  2. Order directly from the merchant, via Google Shopping’s checkout, for home delivery.

  3. Visit a local brick-and-mortar retailer to purchase in person.

Customers who checkout via Google Shopping will see their options for delivery time frames. Delivery times vary by merchant and the customer’s location.

  • How much does Google Shopping cost? Delivery is free as long as you meet the store’s minimum order amount — generally $25 to $35 before taxes and fees. A shipping fee or a flat $4.99 small-order delivery fee is applied to orders that don’t meet the merchant’s minimum.

A man is delivering a bag of vegetables and fruit.
A man is delivering a bag of vegetables and fruit.

Is Google Shopping Worth It?

One of the perks of Google Shopping is that you can compare prices from both online and brick-and-mortar retailers and choose how you want to purchase. With no subscription fees and free or low-cost delivery, Google Shopping’s value is hard to beat.

  • Who is Google Shopping best for? Ubiquitous as Google might be, the company’s shopping service won’t meet everyone’s needs.

    • Google Shopping is best for bargain hunters who place a higher priority on savings than convenience.

    • Google Shopping might not be the best choice for anyone who wants to make quick work of selecting and ordering their groceries.

Drummondville,Quebec,Canada-July 12,2013:Costco Wholesale storefront in Drummondville at dusk.
Drummondville,Quebec,Canada-July 12,2013:Costco Wholesale storefront in Drummondville at dusk.

7. Costco

Costco’s membership warehouse club offers two-day delivery on nonperishable products in over a dozen grocery categories, including health and personal care, household and pet supplies. Same-day delivery is available in select areas via Instacart. Although Costco’s website doesn’t list which areas qualify, you can enter your ZIP code to find out if you’re eligible.

  • How much does Costco delivery cost? A basic Costco membership costs $60 per year plus tax, if applicable. A Gold Start Executive membership, which includes 2% rewards on eligible purchases and expanded benefits on Costco services, is $120 per year. Members get free shipping on orders over $75 and pay a separate delivery fee of $3 for orders under $75. Prices on items in Instacart same-day delivery orders include service and delivery fees. The minimum order for same-day delivery is $35.

Find Out: 20 Ways To Pay Less at Costco

groceries delivery service.
groceries delivery service.

Is Costco Grocery Delivery Worth It?

Costco membership benefits like discounted pricing on a huge variety of grocery and nongrocery products and additional services like home and auto insurance, optical, travel and mortgage loans make it a good value for customers who need these services.

  • Who is Costco grocery delivery best for? See which category you fall into:

    • Costco grocery delivery is best for those who will also shop in Costco warehouses.

    • Anyone who prefers not to buy in bulk might want to take a pass — especially if you won’t use the services included with a Costco membership.

Side view of young female in casual outfit taking mugs from shelves and looking away while standing near counters with salad ingredients and laptop with blank screen in kitchen.
Side view of young female in casual outfit taking mugs from shelves and looking away while standing near counters with salad ingredients and laptop with blank screen in kitchen.

8. Thrive Market

Thrive Market is a socially conscious service that delivers over 6,000 organic and non-genetically modified products spanning food, home and beauty categories. Members get members-only pricing as well as perks like freebies and special deals. Shipping is available to street addresses in the contiguous U.S., and your first order over $25 ships free.

Part of your membership fee sponsors memberships and credits for low-income families as well as students, teachers, veterans and first responders, according to the company’s website.

  • How much does Thrive Market cost? Annual memberships cost $59.95. The company guarantees you’ll make that back in savings or it’ll credit the difference when you renew your membership. Shipping is free for orders of $49 or more. The delivery fee for orders that don’t meet the minimum is $5.95.

Wooden box with food shopping at the doorstep, corona virus and quarantine concept.
Wooden box with food shopping at the doorstep, corona virus and quarantine concept.

Is Thrive Market Worth It?

Thrive Market guarantees you’ll save on your grocery purchases, so there’s really nothing to lose as long as you sign up for another year to collect your credit. Plus, you can feel good about your membership helping needy families, students and civil servants.

  • Who is Thrive Market best for? Thrive Market serves a niche segment of grocery shoppers.

    • Thrive Market is best for socially conscious shoppers who don’t want to spend more than they have to for organic and non-GMO groceries.

    • Thrive Market is probably not the right choice for shoppers who prefer to stick with familiar name-brand groceries.

Walmart store in Cerritos
Walmart store in Cerritos

9. Walmart Grocery

Walmart Grocery delivers grocery orders to metropolitan areas throughout most of the contiguous U.S. You can specify delivery windows and have orders delivered to your home or another location. Or, if you prefer to pick up your orders, choose your store and reserve a time slot, and the order will be brought to your car when you arrive.

You’ll find a much wider selection of product categories on Walmart Grocery than on other grocery sites. You can purchase clothing and electronics, for example, in the same order as food.

  • How much does Walmart Grocery cost? There’s no charge for pickup service, and you can get unlimited free deliveries for $98 per year or $12.95 per month. As of this writing, a 15-day free trial is available, but you’ll need to select your preferred payment plan to qualify.

Overhead view of a box of fruit and vegetables is hand delivered and left on the doorstep.
Overhead view of a box of fruit and vegetables is hand delivered and left on the doorstep.

Is Walmart Grocery Worth It?

Based just on the convenience of being able to purchase a range of products while you grocery shop and get the whole order delivered free, $98 per year is worth paying.

  • Who is Walmart Grocery best for? Even people who avoid shopping at Walmart might take a second look at Walmart Grocery.

    • Walmart Grocery is best for people who want home delivery and like the idea of combining grocery shopping with shopping for other household items — just like they do in Walmart stores.

    • People who don’t mind picking up groceries as long as they don’t have to shop for them are best off saving the subscription fee and sticking with pickup service.

woman opening a vegetable delivery box at home, online ordering.
woman opening a vegetable delivery box at home, online ordering.

Are Grocery Delivery Services Worth It?

To determine if a grocery delivery service is worth the cost, examine your life and schedule. Grocery delivery could be a significant time-saver when you’re constantly running from one task to the next.

New-customer discounts let you try these services at low cost and little or no commitment. Discounts can be especially useful if you’re trying meal-kits for the first time and aren’t sure how they’ll fit into your routine. It’s also a low-risk way to experiment with a variety of services to see which works best for you and your budget.

More From GOBankingRates

This article has been updated with additional reporting since its original publication.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: AmazonFresh, Instacart and More: The Best Grocery Delivery Service for Your Budget

Latest Stories

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • CNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'

    Viewers who tuned into MSNBC and CNN at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday were able to watch as House impeachment managers presented new, harrowing footage of the Capitol rioters. Meanwhile, on Fox News, the network cut away from the proceedings to air The Five, which included a guest appearance by Judge Jeanine Pirro, who ranted that Democrats are "trying to tarnish Donald Trump so he can never run again." CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju tweeted about Fox News' decision to stop airing the trial, and his colleague Abby Phillip, CNN's senior political correspondent, responded, "Fox will do anything to prevent its audience from seeing the truth." It wasn't just Pirro slamming the impeachment trial; The Five host Greg Gutfield called it "emotional political theater," while over at the conservative Newsmax network, host Chris Salcedo sneered that the proceedings were "a bipartisan betrayal of the American people," adding, "let's watch the dagger plunge even further into the backs of we the people and this country." Newsmax host begins the 5 PM hour: "We have continuing coverage of a bipartisan betrayal of the American people...Let's watch the dagger plunge even further into the backs of we the people and this country" pic.twitter.com/vij8i9Biyy — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggestsThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

  • Israel's former UN envoy regrets tweet asking Biden to call Netanyahu

    Israel's former UN envoy has said he regrets the phrasing of a provocative tweet imploring Joe Biden to phone their prime minister, denying that the move was coordinated with Benjamin Netanyahu's office. “I didn’t formulate the tweet, but I take responsibility for it,” Danny Danon told Army Radio on Thursday, in an apparent attempt to distance himself from the phrasing of the post. “The choice of words was not successful but I stand behind the message.” "The tweet was not coordinated with the prime minister or his adversaries,” he added. A day earlier, Mr Danon’s tweet – which included an out-of-service phone number at the Israeli foreign ministry – fuelled speculation that the Israeli government was directing him in order to pressure Mr Biden, or that perhaps he was trying to embarrass Mr Netanyahu.

  • ‘We are dying.’ 911 call about migrants trapped in tanker has Texas police searching

    State and federal officials are searching for a white tanker.

  • In memorial service, U.S. ambassador calls killing of Lebanese activist Slim unforgivable

    The U.S. ambassador to Lebanon paid a rare visit to a quarter of Beirut that is a Hezbollah stronghold on Thursday to attend the memorial service for political researcher and activist Lokman Slim. He was shot dead and found in his car last Thursday in south Lebanon - the first killing of a high-profile activist in years. "This was a barbaric act, unforgivable and unacceptable," Dorothy Shea said in a speech at the service, which was held at the Slim family home in Beirut's Dahiya quarter.

  • Asian Man Beaten and Robbed of ‘Around $15K’ at Bank in the Bay Area

    In the latest of a new surge in anti-Asian attacks, a man was assaulted and robbed while trying to deposit “large sums of money” at a bank in San Leandro, California this week. The incident, which left the victim with minor injuries, occurred at the Bank of America branch at 1925 Marina Boulevard around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses tell me this older Asian man was making a deposit at the Bank of America along Marina in San Leandro & was attacked & robbed.

  • Wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny flies to Germany

    The wife of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrived in Germany on a flight from Russia on Wednesday night, according to media reports. Yulia Navalnaya landed at Frankfurt airport after flying from Moscow on Wednesday evening, according to Der Spiegel, the German magazine. It is unclear what prompted Ms Navalnaya to leave Russia, but associates stressed to the magazine that her departure was temporary. Her husband, a vocal critic of the Kremlin, was flown to Germany last summer after being poisoned in Siberia with what many Western countries said was a military-grade nerve agent. Mr Navalny returned to Russia with his wife on Jan 17, where he was arrested and sentenced to three and a half years in jail after a Moscow court ruled he had violated the terms of his parole. Ms Navalnaya was arrested on Jan 23 during a demonstration in Moscow. She was later fined 20,000 roubles (£196) for taking part in what prosecutors said was an "unsanctioned protest". Russian authorities have responded to the protests sweeping across the country in support of Mr Navalny with a sweeping crackdown, detaining about 11,000 people. They also have moved to isolate key members of Mr Navalny's team, putting several of his top associates under house arrest for two months without access to the internet. The Kremlin is also thought to be considering pushing through legislation to stop Ms Navalnaya from taking part in parliamentary elections in September. Associates of Mr Navalny have refuted the suggestion that his wife is considering standing for election. The United States, Britain, Germany and the EU have urged Moscow to immediately free Mr Navalny. Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has said Washington will co-ordinate closely with its allies to hold Russia accountable. On Wednesday, Heiko Maas, the German foreign minister, said sanctions against Russia must target the right people.

  • Lindsey Graham reads Neera Tanden negative Glassdoor reviews from old employees during confirmation hearing

    As Neera Tanden, President Biden's nominee to take over as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, sat Wednesday for her confirmation hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the ranking Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, read aloud some reviews her former employees at the Center for American Progress left on Glassdoor over the last few years. Graham noted that Tanden, the president of CAP, referred the committee to the reviews, some of which were far from flattering about the management at the public policy organization, even when the overall experience was considered positive ("Great experience, terrible management," one read.) "All I can say," Graham said after going through some of the negative comments, "is that this is not the unifying pick that I was looking for in this position." CONFIRMATION HEARING: Sen. Lindsey Graham reads negative Glassdoor reviews of Center for American Progress under Neera Tanden after she referred committee to them: “‘1 out of 5 stars. Terrible absolutely horrible.’” pic.twitter.com/u6hKaZWg0W — Forbes (@Forbes) February 10, 2021 Republicans like Graham weren't the only ones to raise concerns about Tanden. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the committee, joined some GOP colleagues in questioning Tanden about some inflammatory comments she previously made on Twitter. "Your attacks were not just made against Republicans," he said. "There were vicious attacks made against progressives. People I have worked with." Sanders acknowledged lawmakers are used to such criticism, but he clarified that "it's important" to refrain from personal attacks and instead express "differences on policy." Tanden told Sanders she regrets her past remarks and will change her approach if confirmed. .@SenSanders says it's important to "minimize the level of personal and vicious attacks." Asks Neera Tanden if she'll have a different approach at OMB.@neeratanden: "Absolutely...social media does lead to too many personal comments and my approach will be radically different." pic.twitter.com/QB6FAtrWQr — CSPAN (@cspan) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggestsThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

  • Rittenhouse, accused of violating bond, going before judge

    Prosecutors say Kyle Rittenhouse violated conditions of his $2 million bond by failing to inform the court of his current address. Rittenhouse's attorneys say threats have forced him into hiding, and they say they offered to give prosecutors Rittenhouse's current address if it stays under seal. Prosecutors have refused, saying the public is entitled to know where Rittenhouse is and that the defense hasn't presented any evidence of an immediate threat.

  • President Biden Is Keeping Schools Closed

    Six months ago, when President Joe Biden was candidate Joe Biden, he spoke of “a crisis being felt all across the United States of America.” The crisis was school closures. Millions of children were staring at laptops rather than learning in a classroom. Biden said: “This is a national emergency. President Trump doesn’t have a real plan for opening schools safely. He’s offering nothing but failures and delusions.” Six months later, the education crisis abounds, and now-President Biden is so far just making it worse. At Tuesday’s press briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the new White House goal was “to have the majority of schools, so more than 50 percent, open by Day 100 of his presidency.” She defined that as “some teaching in classrooms, so at least one day a week, hopefully it’s more.” This isn’t just walking back a promise; it’s completely erasing one. According to school-data aggregator Burbio, we are already well past Psaki’s spring milestone today, and we were before Biden took office. Over 60 percent of school districts are already open with at least a “hybrid” model. “Hybrid” colloquially means two to three days a week of in-person learning. One day a week was not originally part of this debate. It’s a new and lower standard — one Team Biden has introduced. At first, I thought the transgression was simply they had put the issue on the backburner and were not paying attention to it, given the strange one-day-a-week utterance. But after 24 hours of blowback, Psaki was asked to clarify these remarks and she doubled down, calling the plan “bold and ambitious.” And sticking to the one-day standard, she said they hoped to exceed it. Again, this supposed bold and ambitious plan was exceeded before the inauguration. Politico Playbook said: “It is a goal so modest and lacking in ambition as to be almost meaningless.” President Biden’s ambitious rhetoric around schools was always going to have a collision course with his teachers’-union benefactors, who simply do not want schools to fully reopen any time soon. Not even after teachers got priority in vaccinations, and K–12 schools received over $68 billion in 2020 to mitigate COVID issues. I just didn’t expect that he would be breaking a core campaign promise so early in his presidency. So what’s holding Biden back from keeping his word? The White House would argue it’s funding, ventilation, and class sizes. Let’s look at each in turn. As mentioned, Congress allocated over $68 billion in 2020 for COVID mitigation in K–12 schools. So far, most of this money has not been spent. That hasn’t stopped the Biden administration from demanding another $130 billion. But let’s ignore the currently unspent billions of dollars for a moment and ask the essential question: Will more funding help? In fact, the schools that are currently open five days a week in America are parochial schools, which generally have less per-pupil funding than their public counterparts, and public schools that don’t compete with the per-pupil wealth of closed but well-funded districts such as Chicago, Fairfax County, San Francisco, and others. The issue is will, not resources. Ventilation is simply a crutch to excuse doing nothing. It was a problem identified early in 2020, again to mitigate the return to school before a coronavirus vaccine was available. The $68 billion Congress authorized provided funding specifically for ventilation. But most schools did little or nothing in the past year to improve ventilation, and it is more likely that we finally return to school before any substantive changes are made to the thousands of schools that remain shuttered. The absence of new ventilation systems has not held back the majority of schools that have opened up to some degree without disruption. Meanwhile, focusing the debate on the importance of class size is a way to disguise proposing that kids will go to school two days a week indefinitely. The idea is that a full class increases risk, so we need to cut class sizes in half. But nobody realistically believes that America is about to double its school-building capacity, at least not in the next year. Anyone whose kid has gone to class in a trailer behind a school building knows that it takes years to develop plans for new buildings, personnel, and district lines. The two-day-a-week hybrid model, with its implicitly smaller class sizes, was created to get kids back into the classroom before a vaccine was available. Inept school boards kept delaying the end of this temporary measure. Now, after it has been done for so long, it is being deceptively embraced as the post-vaccine ideal. This is simply nuts. After teachers in closed school districts are vaccinated, schools should be open full-time, five-days-a-week, just as so many of their counterparts already are doing (and as some were doing before vaccines were even available). Now that teachers are being vaccinated, for whom are we making these vast infrastructure changes anyway? It’s not for the teachers, whose risk will thankfully soon be measured in decimal points. And it’s not for children, who — public-health officials often and repeatedly remind us — are not significant spreaders or victims of this virus. In fact, the major health crises facing children today — depression, suicide, lack of confidence, academic failures, lack of socialization, poor nutrition, insufficient exercise — are being caused by the closures, not by the virus. In September 2020, Joe Biden said: “President Trump may not think this is a national emergency, but I think going back to school for millions of children and the impacts on their families and the community is a national emergency. I believe that’s what it is.” If this was a national emergency six months ago, and remains one today, where’s Joe? Some would argue that he should have more time, and that patience is required. He’s only been in office a few weeks. But we shouldn’t be surprised that many parents are simply out of patience. Others argue that advocating for school openings is anti-teacher. It’s a convenient way to shut down debate, because teachers are often underpaid and undervalued and thus not open to critique. But I love my kids’ teachers, who are doing the best they can. This is about being pro-children, not anti-teacher. In September, President Biden said: “Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos haven’t stepped up. We’re all seeing the results. Millions of students are now starting the new school year in the same way they finished the last one, at home. At home. Parents are doing their best, but more and more they’re finding themselves at wit’s end struggling to balance work and childcare and educational duties or worrying about their lost paycheck and how they’ll make ends meet while trying to keep their kids on track with remote learning.” Under Biden’s current plan, he has failed to live up to the standard he set for Trump. It’s time for Biden to purposefully engage this issue. He has enormous influence over unions and those who are advocating for kids to remain locked out of in-person instruction indefinitely. He has a serious group of public-health advisers who can persuade nervous parents and teachers of the low risks they face returning to the classroom (especially after a vaccine). As Joe Biden said six months ago on this subject: “Mr. President, where are you? Where are you? Why aren’t you working on this? Mr. President, that’s your job. That’s what you should be focused on right now. Getting our kids back to school safely.”

  • Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton automated gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

    The Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran in November was killed by a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in pieces by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, according to a report by The Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday. Citing intelligence sources, the British weekly said a team of more than 20 agents, including Israeli and Iranian nationals, carried out the ambush on scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh after eight months of surveillance. Shortly after his death Iran pointed the finger at Israel, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif writing on Twitter of “serious indications of (an) Israeli role."

  • Roadside shooting of Yale graduate student may have been targeted, say police

    Police think violence may have happened after Connecticut car crash

  • Germany 'offered $1bn if US dropped sanctions against controversial pipeline'

    A new political row has broken out over a controversial gas pipeline between Russia and Germany after Angela Merkel’s government was accused of offering to spend $1bn (£720m) on American gas if the US called off planned sanctions against the project. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline will allow Russian gas to be pumped directly to Germany, but the US has threatened to impose sanctions on any company involved with the project, arguing it will make Europe too dependent on Russia for its energy needs. Lobbying group Environmental Action Germany (DUH) this week published a leaked letter from Olaf Scholz, the German finance minister, to Steve Mnuchin, the then US treasury secretary, dated last August. In it, Mr Scholz offered to invest $1bn on new infrastructure to import American liquefied natural gas (LNG) at German ports if the US dropped the planned sanctions.

  • 3 years later, Parkland school shooting trial still in limbo

    It's been more than 1,000 days since a gunman with an AR-15 rifle burst into a Florida high school, killed 17 people and wounded 17 others. Another is the sheer magnitude of the case, with hundreds of witnesses from Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Cruz's lawyers have repeatedly said he would plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence.

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." More stories from theweek.comTrump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggestsThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Late night hosts find creative ways to show just how badly Trump's impeachment trial is going for the GOP

  • Indian state rejects Bharat Biotech vaccine approved without efficacy data

    An opposition-ruled Indian state said on Thursday it had asked the federal government to halt the supply of a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine until its efficacy could be proven in an ongoing late-stage trial. India, which has reported the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 cases after the United States, has vaccinated more than 7 million front-line workers since Jan. 16 using COVAXIN developed by Bharat Biotech as well as a vaccine licensed from AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Bharat Biotech, which created COVAXIN with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, has said efficacy data from the late-stage clinical trial on nearly 26,000 volunteers will be out by next month, leading to criticism from epidemiologists that it was approved too hastily for emergency use.

  • Four years into voyage and close to land, tanker crew still stuck aboard

    Nearly four years into their odyssey at sea, the five-member crew of oil tanker MT Iba is tantalizingly close to shore, yet still unable to set foot on dry land.

  • Teens Charged Over Rape and Murder of Milwaukee Woman

    Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the rape and death of Ee Lee in Washington Park, Milwaukee in September 2020. Violent crime: Lee, 36, was found unconscious, still breathing but with severe injuries and undressed below the waist in Washington Park by "bystanders" on Sept. 16, 2020. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Lee was sexually assaulted and identified blunt force trauma to her head as the cause of her death.

  • Autoworkers face dimmer future in a new era of electric cars

    When General Motors boldly announced its goal last month to make only battery-powered vehicles by 2035, it didn't just mark a break with more than a century of making internal combustion engines. It also clouded the future for 50,000 GM workers whose skills — and jobs — could become obsolete far sooner than they knew. The message was clear: As a greener U.S. economy edges closer into view, GM wants a factory workforce that eventually will build only zero-emissions vehicles.

  • Trump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggests

    Former Vice President Mike Pence was a perhaps unlikely hero of Day 2 of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial — unlikely because the people lauding his courage and extolling his patriotic fulfillment of duty to God and country were the fairly progressive Democrats prosecuting the case that Trump incited an insurrection on Jan. 6. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), for example, described how Trump "turned on" Pence, who was presiding over the counting of President Biden's electoral win. The impeachment managers also showed new footage of Pence and his family being evacuated from the Senate chamber down some back stairs at 2:26 p.m., 14 minutes after the pro-Trump mob broke into the Capitol building. Pence had been evacuated from the Senate chamber at 2:14 p.m. At 2:24 p.m., the impeachment managers noted, Trump tweeted: "Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution. ... USA demands the truth!" Video from the siege made clear the rioters were reading Trump's tweets and hunting for Pence. The time Pence was evacuated and Trump tweeted were public knowledge before the impeachment trial started, but it wasn't clear if Trump knew what was going on in the Capitol when he tweeted about Pence. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) may have provided that missing link, HuffPost's S.V. Date and Politico's Kyle Cheney suggest. Trump called Tuberville during the insurrection, via Sen. Mike Lee's (R-Utah) phone, and Tuberville told reporters Wednesday night he had informed Trump that security personnel had just whisked Pence out of the chamber for his safety. "He didn't get a chance to say a whole lot because I said, 'Mr. President, they just took the vice president out. I've got to go,'" Tuberville said. Less than 10 minutes later, Trump tweeted his attack on Pence, strongly suggesting, Date notes, that "Trump was aware of the danger Pence was in at the time he posted his tweet." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedLate night hosts find creative ways to show just how badly Trump's impeachment trial is going for the GOP