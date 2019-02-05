Amazon's Baby Gear Sale Is Running Through the End of February

February 5, 2019

No matter what you're shopping for, it's hard to beat the prices on Amazon. Then, the mega online retailer goes and slashes prices even further for special sales, and the whole internet goes wild. The latest example of this: Amazon's February Baby Sale. Yep, throughout the month, they're offering up markdowns across various baby categories, including baby gear, nursery items, personal care items, diapers and supplies, feeding, toys, and more.

Just a few Amazon exclusive baby essentials that are up to 20% off:

You can take advantage of deals on highly-rated car seats like the

and. There will also be savings on big-ticket nursery furniture like the, as well as Britax and Safety 1st strollers. Beyond that, you could score sweet savings on everything from nipple cream to blankets to child safety cabinet locks throughout the month.

The sale runs through February 28, and the site will be updated with new deals regularly. Talk about can't miss.