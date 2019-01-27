Use Amazon's cleaning service to give your home a deep clean

So, you've used Marie Kondo's method for organizing your home and you feel great about it. Now, take it a step further and get your whole house cleaned.

If you don't have the time or patience to scrub your baseboards and wipe down your cabinets, Amazon can help. The online retailer introduced house cleaning back in 2015 in select areas, but it's finally available in most areas across the U.S.





Here's how it works! First, you'll choose the size of your home in terms of bedrooms and bathrooms and the type of products you prefer (standard, eco-friendly or you have your own). Amazon will then recommend how much time the cleaning will take and provide you with a price estimate. Next, you'll choose three preferred times of services. Finally, you'll pay upfront and Amazon will connect you with a local house cleaning pro who will email you to confirm appointment date, time, size of home and other details. It's super easy!

The standard house cleaning includes: dusting mopping and vacuuming all rooms; trash removal; cleaning kitchen counters, stove and floor and cleaning the bathroom vanity, tub and toilet.

Amazon also offers deep cleaning, move-in or move-out cleaning, tile and grout floor cleaning and carpet cleaning.

So make your house tidy and clean and make Marie Kondo proud.

