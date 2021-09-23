Amazon's cloud unit to create data centres, 1,000 jobs in New Zealand

FILE PHOTO: Attendees at Amazon.com Inc annual cloud computing conference walk past the Amazon Web Services logo in Las Vegas
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's cloud computing unit said on Wednesday it will launch data centres in New Zealand in 2024 and create about 1,000 jobs in the country over 15 years.

After releasing an economic impact study, Amazon Web Services (AWS) said it plans to invest NZ$7.5 billion ($5.25 billion) in its new infrastructure hub - AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region.

The infrastructure hub will be owned and operated by a local AWS entity in New Zealand, and enable developers, startups, government, and other organizations to use data centres located within the country, the company said.

"We are excited to build new world-class infrastructure locally, train New Zealanders with in-demand digital skills, and continue to help local organizations deliver applications that accelerate digital transformation and fuel economic growth," Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice-president of Infrastructure Services, AWS, said in a statement.

The new hub expands on the company's investment plans in New Zealand since setting up the first local AWS entity in Auckland in 2014.

($1 = 1.4294 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

