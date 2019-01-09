Amazon's Echo Auto is finally here

Twitter More

Alexa is ready to ride.

Back in September, Amazon went a bit overboard with Alexa-powered devices like a microwave and wall clock. One of the many new items was a device with eight microphones that connects to your phone to bring Alexa to your car. A few months later, the Echo Auto is out in the real world.

The device was on display at the Amazon Alexa booth at CES in Las Vegas, along with other third-party car accessories that work with Alexa, like the iOttie phone mount.

The Echo Auto started shipping a few weeks ago to a "small" group of customers. Later this year, it will be available to everyone for $49.99, but now you can request the device for only $24.99. Read more...

