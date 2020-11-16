Amazon's huge holiday sale is still going strong—shop our top deal picks

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Holiday cheer has come early this year for budget shoppers. Not only have Walmart, Macy's and The Home Depot released Black Friday discounts well ahead of schedule, Amazon has launched its own Holiday Dash event, which features Black Friday-level savings on the season's most interesting gifts—and new deals are being added daily.
That means through Thursday, November 19, Amazon will be your go-to spot for epic discounts on everything from a top-rated coffee maker to a new TV and so much else. And, as these incredible deals will be changing daily, even if you don't find exactly what you're looking for now, chances are, it's only a matter of time before you will. Whether you're sussing out the cult-favorite Revlon One-Step brush or shopping for the best tech gifts for loved ones, there's never been a better time to save on Amazon sale items. Here are the best to check out today.
The best Amazon Holiday Dash deals
Less than $25
Get the Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater for $5.25 (Save $1.75)
Get the Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands, 5-pack for $6.60 (Save $3.39)
Get the Samsung EVO Select microSDXC Card with Adapter from $7.49 (Save $0.50 to $20)
Get the InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser for $12.99 (Save $2)
Get the Snow Joe 4-in-1 Telescoping Snow Broom and Ice Scraper from $12.99 (Save $17)
Get the Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones for $13.98 (Save $5)
Get the Rubbermaid Brilliance 10-Piece Food Storage Container Set for $15.29 (Save $4.70)
Get the Brita 26-Ounce Water Filter Bottle for $15.69 (Save $9.30)
Get the Rubbermaid Brilliance 9-Piece Food Storage Container Set for $16.10 (Save $3.90)
Get the Mophie Powerstation PD from $17.99 (Save $40 to $61.96)
Get the Big Red Rooster 6-Sound White Noise Machine for $19.99 (Save $10)
Less than $50
Get the AstroAI Air Compressor Tire Inflator for $26.99 (Save $13)
Get the Revlon One-Step Paddle Hair Dryer & Styler from $29.97 (Save $20.02)
Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush from $29.39 (Save $5.94 to $12.60)
Get the Oral-B Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $29.99 (Save $10)
Get the OXO Good Grips 32-Ounce Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $39.99 (Save $10)
Get the Leatherman Skeletool Multi-Tool for $47.95 (Save $17)
Less than $100
Get the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker for $69 (Save $16.19)
Get the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Programmable Thermostat for $74.47 (Save $55.52)
Get the 23andMe Ancestry and Traits Service for $88.95 (Save $10.05)
Get the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service for $99 (Save $100)
Less than $200
Get the OXO Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker for $135.99 (Save $33.96)
Get the Philips SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-Up Light Therapy Lamp for $152.99 (Save $47)
Get the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer for $169 (Save $80.99)
Get the eufy 11S Anker BoostIQ Robot Vacuum for $179.99 (Save $40)
Less than$500
Get the Apple Watch Series 6 from $349.99 (Save $20 to $49.01)
Get the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 for $424.99 (Save $175)
Get the Sony X800H 55-inch TV from $448 (Save $101.99 to $601.99)
