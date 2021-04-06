  • Oops!
Amazon's Jeff Bezos backs Biden's infrastructure plan, supports 'a rise in the corporate tax rate'

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos released a statement Tuesday in support of President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan, dubbed the American Jobs Plan.

Months before he steps down as the company's CEO, Bezos said Democrats and Republicans have supported infrastructure plans and now is the right time to get something "that maintains or enhances U.S. competitiveness."

"We support the Biden Administration’s focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure," Bezos said in the statement posted on Amazon's website. "We look forward to Congress and the Administration coming together to find the right, balanced solution."

Biden said last week that the infrastructure plan, "are investments we have to make."

The $2 trillion plan aims to not only rebuild the nation's aging roads, bridges, transit and rail service, but support electric vehicles, clean energy and building more than 2 million affordable homes. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration would like to see the plan approved by Congress in the summer.

'A long-standing, industry-wide issue': Amazon apologizes for denying that drivers pee in bottles

Amazon Care: Amazon's telehealth service will expand nationwide this summer

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
Bezos added that the company is supportive of a rise in corporate tax rates, which the plan would do in order to pay for the eight-year spending package. It would raise the corporate tax rate to 28%, eliminating the tax cuts made in 2017 made by President Donald Trump.

Biden singled out Amazon last week during address in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for not playing federal taxes, saying the corporate giant is one of many companies that "use various loopholes where they pay not a single solitary penny in federal income tax."

This is not the first time Amazon has offered support to the Biden administration. Amazon Worldwide Consumer CEO Dave Clark wrote a letter to Biden in January that the company would help with COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jord_mendoza.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amazon's Bezos supports Biden's infrastructure plan, raising taxes

