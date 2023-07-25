Amazon’s Kindle Kids e-reader is $40 off right now

Amazon has the company’s Kindle Kids e-reader on sale for 33 percent off right now. Its $80 price (usually $120) is nearly as low as it was on Prime Day, making it an ideal time to surprise your little one(s) with the gift of distraction-free reading. The device is an Engadget recommendation in our Best Educational Toys guide.

The discounted Kindle Kids model is the latest (2022) version. It includes a cover, bundled with your purchase, available in three designs resembling children’s book art: space whale, ocean explorer and unicorn valley.

The e-reader’s internal tech is identical to the standard 2022 Kindle, one of our picks for the best e-reader. Its specs include a high-res (300 ppi) display, 16GB storage, six weeks of battery life, USB-C charging and an adjustable front light. Each purchase comes with a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+, including a library of thousands of kid-appropriate books and hundreds of audiobooks. (The membership will renew at $5 a month after that, so be sure to cancel before then if you only want the free year.)

Although the standard Kindle Kids is our top recommendation, you can also save on the Kindle Paperwhite Kids if you don’t mind spending more on an upgraded model. Compared to the cheaper Kindle Kids model, the child-focused Paperwhite has a larger screen (6.8 inches vs. 6 inches), more LEDs for better front-lit reading and an adjustable warm light that’s easier on the eyes. Amazon’s sale has the Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $114 (typically $170), only $10 higher than its Prime Day discount.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.