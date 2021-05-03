Amazon's over-the-top business, including IMDb TV and Twitch, tops 120M monthly viewers

Sarah Perez
·2 min read

Amazon's free, ad-supported streaming service IMDb TV is getting its own mobile app. The company announced the news today at its first-ever NewFronts presentation to advertisers, where it also shared that its over-the-top streaming businesses combined -- meaning, IMDb TV, Twitch, live sports like Thursday Night Football, Amazon's News app and others -- have now grown to more than 120 million monthly viewers.

This over-the-top business, or Amazon OTT as it's called, includes anywhere ads show up alongside content on the IMDb TV app, Twitch's game streaming site, during live sports Amazon streams through Prime Video, its 3P network and broadcaster apps and its Amazon's News app for Fire TV.

IMDb TV viewership, in particular, jumped 138% year-over-year, Amazon noted.

The ad-supported service, which likely benefited from the same pandemic bump that drove streaming service viewership higher across the board last year, is something of a rival to other free, ad-supported streamers, like Fox's Tubi, ViacomCBS's Pluto TV or Roku's The Roku Channel. However, more like Roku's hub, Amazon leverages IMDb TV to help it sell its own media devices by promising users easy access to free, streaming content.

Today, that's resulted in the IMDb TV app seeing the majority of its usage on Fire TV. But over the past several months, the app has become more broadly available, with launches on Roku, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox One and Series X devices, LG Smart TVs, Nvidia, Sony Android TV and TiVo Android TV devices, Amazon says.

Now it will get its own dedicated mobile app, as well, instead of only a small section inside the IMDb app where the service's content can be found today on smartphones. The new standalone app will arrive this summer on both iOS and Android, says Amazon.

Amazon also told advertisers about IMDb TV's current user base, noting that 62% were in between ages 18 and 49. And they spend 5.5 hours per week on the app, on average.

The forthcoming mobile launch was one of several announcements Amazon made today at its Newfronts presentation today.

The company also detailed its upcoming IMDb TV slate, including unscripted series "Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary," "Bug Out" and "Untitled Jeff Lewis Project" as well as scripted releases "Blessed and Highly Favored," "Greek Candy," "Primo," "The Fed," and "The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, PA." Music duo Tegan and Sara’s memoir "High School" will be adapted as an original series for IMDb TV. IMDb TV also announced a new crime drama, "Leverage: Redemption," and police drama, "On Call."

IMDb TV parent company Amazon, meanwhile, expanded its deal with the NFL for Thursday Night Football, which now runs 11 seasons, starting with the 2022 season instead of the following year.

Streaming services face their real test in 2021

