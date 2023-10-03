Amazon's smart thermostat falls to its lowest price of the year in early October Prime Day deal

Amazon's Prime Day event this month will take place on October 10 and 11, but the e-commerce giant has already kicked things off with a few early deals. Some of its devices are now on sale on the website, including its smart thermostat, which you can get for $56. That's not quite an all-time low for the basic smart home device, but that's still 30 percent off its regular price and the lowest it's been for the whole year. Amazon positions its smart thermostat as sort of a gateway into more high-tech thermostats when transitioning from their traditional counterparts.

The Amazon smart thermostat isn't quite as full-featured as some other options in the market. While it doesn't have a speaker or a microphone, if you install the Alexa app or use an Alexa-enabled device (such as an Echo) you'll be able to control it with voice commands. You can get Alexa to change the temperature for you, for instance, or to help you with the installation process. You can also set its temperature anywhere you are through the Alexa app. Take note that the device needs a C-wire or a power adapter kit. It's sold separately, but you can get the device bundled with a C-wire adapter for $71.

In addition to its smart thermostat, Amazon is also selling its smart air quality monitor and a smart plug at discounted prices. Its air quality monitor can detect and track particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds, carbon monoxide, humidity and temperature. If you connect it to Alexa, you'll get notifications when it detects poor air quality. And if you have Alexa-connected air purifiers, dehumidifiers and fans, you can enable routines that would switch them on if the air quality changes. Meanwhile, the smart plug adds Alexa voice control to any outlet, so you can schedule appliances to turn off and on automatically.