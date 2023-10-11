Amazon's smart thermostat is 30 percent off and down to its lowest price of the year for Prime Day

Amazon's October Prime Day event is winding down, but the e-commerce giant is still running a few good deals on its line of smart home gadgets. Those offers include the Amazon Smart Thermostat on sale for $56. That's not quite an all-time low for the basic smart home device, but it's still 30 percent off its regular price and the lowest it's been for the whole year. Amazon positions its smart thermostat as sort of a gateway into more high-tech thermostats when transitioning from their traditional counterparts.

The Amazon Smart Thermostat isn't quite as full-featured as some other options in the market. While it doesn't have a speaker or a microphone, you'll be able to control it with voice commands if you install the Alexa app or use an Alexa-enabled device (such as an Echo). You can get Alexa to change the temperature for you, for instance, or help you with the installation process. You can also set its temperature anywhere you are through the Alexa app. Take note that the device needs a C-wire or a power adapter kit. That's sold separately, but currently you can get the device bundled with a C-wire adapter for $71.

In addition to its smart thermostat, Amazon is also selling its smart air quality monitor and a smart plug at discounted prices. Its air quality monitor can detect and track particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds, carbon monoxide, humidity and temperature. If you connect it to Alexa, you'll get notifications when it detects poor air quality. And if you have Alexa-connected air purifiers, dehumidifiers and fans, you can enable routines that would switch them on if the air quality changes. Meanwhile, the smart plug adds Alexa voice control to any outlet, so you can schedule appliances to turn off and on automatically.

Your October Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Fall Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.