Amazon's Stock Price Slump Weighs On Compensation And Benefits, Stings Corporate Pay

Anusuya Lahiri
·2 min read

  • Amazon.Com, Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) prolonged slump in the company's stock price has caused compensation for 2023 to be between 15% - 50% lower than the projected targets Amazon gave to employees.

  • Amazon pays its corporate employees a large chunk of their annual salaries in restricted stock units, the Wall Street Journal reports.

  • Historically Amazon's base-pay compensation trailed its big-tech peers but made up the difference with stock awards that vest over several years.

  • Also Read: Amazon Weighs Paring Back On Unprofitable Businesses Like Alexa; Introduces New Warehouse Robot To Cut Down On Lag

  • The longer an Amazon employee stays with the company, the higher the chances of compensation depending on stock awards, with stocks making up 50% or more of total income for some.

  • Over the past year, Amazon's shares have declined more than 35% amid a broader technology deceleration and slower growth in Amazon's retail business.

  • Amazon expected shares to appreciate at least 15% each year as it doled out the RSUs.

  • Between 2017 and early 2022, the stock price increased by about 30% yearly. But Amazon's stock is currently trading around $96 per share, and some employee pay packages reflected that Amazon's shares would be about $170 per share, WSJ writes.

  • Amazon's human resources team recently sent documents to managers about communicating what effectively amounts to a pay cut to its employees.

  • According to the materials, managers need to motivate employees toward the company's long-term performance and hold on to the RSU longer until there is a recovery in the company's stock price.

  • In 2023, Amazon plans to issue raises from 1% - 4% and not issue more RSU to employees.

  • By January, Amazon had laid off a record 18,000 corporate employees.

  • Price Action: AMZN shares trader lower by 1.03% at $96.20 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Amazon's Stock Price Slump Weighs On Compensation And Benefits, Stings Corporate Pay originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon stock drop has workers facing pay squeeze

    Corporate employees for tech-giant Amazon will see a 15-50% drop in salaries in 2023 due to the stock’s underperformance in 2022.

  • Amazon Corporate Workers Face Pay Reduction After Shares Slip

    The company’s falling share price and stock-heavy compensation plan mean employees are getting paid 15% to 50% below targets.

  • Amazon’s Stock Slump Is Hitting Employee Pay

    The company's use of restricted stock units for a large part of staff compensation is leaving pay for 2023 between 15% and 50% lower than the forecasts given to workers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Washington great Sam Huff has Estate set for auction

    The Washington legend's estate sale is scheduled for next month.

  • ​Microsoft Gets an Early Taste of Search’s Dark Side

    Test drives of the ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine reveal shortcomings—and will likely cool the threat to Google’s position.

  • 80 degrees in February? Will near record temps in Nashville bring severe weather?

    Nashville and Middle Tennessee temperatures expected to rise to near record levels next week.

  • Window to use franchise tags is now open

    Tuesday marks an important date in the NFL’s offseason calendar. The window for teams to use franchise or transition tags is now open. Teams can apply the tags at any point between now and 4 p.m. ET on March 8 and any player who receives a tag will be able to continue negotiating a long-term [more]

  • Crypto Miner Hive Blockchain Posts Q3 Loss as Ethereum Merge Cuts Revenue, Mining Margin

    The Canadian miner is launching its high-performance computing cloud business, which is 25 more profitable than mining.

  • ChatGPT Mania: 3 Stocks With the Most to Lose

    Artificial intelligence has been a mainstream idea for years, going back to the days of the Terminator movies, where humanity and machines waged war. While ChatGPT and related technology could help some companies, it could hurt others. Disruption is always lurking, and companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) should watch over their shoulders.

  • Giants unlikely to use franchise tag on safety Julian Love

    The New York Giants want safety Julian Love back in 2023 but the franchise tag is a very unlikely solution.

  • Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) stock price dropped 16% on Feb. 16 after it posted its fourth-quarter earnings report. Its adjusted net income fell 47% to $91 million, or $0.07 per share, but still topped the consensus forecast by nine cents. For the full year, Shopify's revenue rose 21% to $5.60 billion, but its adjusted net income plummeted 94% to $48 million.

  • China says it's seeking role in Ukraine peace settlement

    The foreign minister of China, which has provided strong political backing for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, said Tuesday his country wants to play a role in ending the conflict. Qin Gang told participants at a security conference in Beijing that China was concerned the almost yearlong war could escalate further and spin “out of control.” China would continue to urge peace talks and provide “Chinese wisdom” to bring about a political settlement, he said.

  • Tony Evers is proposing paid family and medical leave. Here's how it would work and why Republicans may not be on board.

    Tony Evers' plan would provide 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave for public and private sector workers.

  • Turkey rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called for Sweden and Finland to be accepted into NATO “as quickly as possible,” although his Turkish counterpart dismissed the possibility of any link between their accession and Turkey’s request for F-16 fighter jets. Turkey has delayed the Nordic countries admission to the trans-Atlantic defense alliance, citing concerns over terrorism. Meanwhile, members of the U.S. Congress have tied approval of the F-16 deal to Ankara retracting its opposition to the NATO enlargement.

  • Thai PM to Dissolve Parliament, Paving Way for Next Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said he will dissolve parliament in March, a move that paves the way for the next election.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapPrayuth told reporters he informed the cabinet in a meeting on T

  • Revealed: London’s stingiest and most generous delivery rider tippers

    Brixton and Lewisham residents are more likely to offer a tip than those who live in Mayfair and Canary Wharf, new data has found

  • Kelly’s admin wants KS lawmakers to OK more incentives for Panasonic, Integra suppliers

    A top Commerce Department official said Kansas is falling behind in recruiting suppliers for the major companies.

  • Hungary flags further possible delay in access to EU funds -report

    Hungary's European Union funds negotiator on Monday flagged a further possible delay in access to billions of euros of recovery money, saying ironing out remaining issues with Brussels over democratic reforms could last until the summer. Hungary can receive some 5.8 billion euros ($6.2 billion) in free grants and a further 9.6 billion euros in cheap loans from the EU, but the bloc has suspended any payments until Budapest's nationalist government implements reforms to improve judicial independence and tackle corruption.

  • U.S., allies to tighten screws on Russian sanctions evasion -Treasury's Adeyemo

    The United States and its allies will impose new sanctions this week to crack down on Russia's efforts to evade sanctions and export controls aimed at forcing Moscow to end its war in Ukraine, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday. Adeyemo said a coalition of more than 30 countries would crack down on Russia's purchases of dual-use goods like refrigerators to secure semiconductors needed for its military. Officials would also warn companies and individuals still doing business with Russia that they faced sanctions if they continued doing so.

  • Pet Parents Swear by This Vacuum with 'Powerful' Suction to Keep Their Floors Clean — and It's on Sale

    “It picked up so much cat fur, I could knit a sweater!”