Amazon's Zoox robotaxis take to California roads

·1 min read

The Amazon subsidiary Zoox on Monday said its self-driving vehicles with no manual controls took to California public roads over the weekend, calling it a major breakthrough for the robotaxi industry.

Use of the boxy electric vehicles is to be limited to full time employees who will be able to use the service only to travel the short distance between two Zoox headquarters buildings about a mile apart in Foster City, near San Francisco, during regular office hours, the company said in a blog post.

"This is an amazing milestone for Zoox and the autonomous vehicle industry as a whole," said chief executive Aicha Evans.

The service was tested during the weekend and will be made available to Zoox employees beginning in the next few months, according to the company.

"Getting to be the world's first passenger in a robotaxi with no manual controls on open public road...was one of the highlights of my life," Zoox co-founder and chief technology officer Jesse Levinson said in the post.

"I can't wait for everyone to experience that magic."

Zoox robotaxis have no steering wheels or pedals for human drivers.

Other companies, such as Alphabet subsidiary Waymo and General Motors subsidiary Cruise, have been testing robotaxi services in limited areas but vehicles are still built with controls to allow a human drivers to take control as a precaution.

** An earlier version of this story misspelled the name of Amazon's self-driving vehicle unit in paragraph two. It is Zoox, not Zoom.

jum-gc/dw/md

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon's Zoox tests robotaxi on public road with employees as passengers

    Amazon.com Inc's self-driving vehicle unit, Zoox, said on Monday it has successfully tested a robotaxi with employees as passengers on a public road in a move to bring it closer to commercial service for the general public. The Feb. 11 test, conducted between two Zoox buildings a mile apart at its headquarters in Foster City, California, was part of the launch of a no-cost employee shuttle service that will also help the company refine its technology. "Putting the vehicle on (an) open public road and validating our approach to all of the different requirements, including regulatory, is a big step and we would not have done it unless internally we were already looking at the line of sight for going commercial," Chief Executive Aicha Evans told reporters on a conference call.

  • Zoox robotaxis start rolling out on California public roads

    More than two years ago, Amazon subsidiary Zoox unveiled an electric, autonomous robotaxi it built from the ground up. Now, the cube-like vehicle that is loaded with sensors — and not a steering wheel — is starting to roll out on a few public roads in northern California. A solitary Zoox robotaxi made its inaugural launch on public roads over the weekend after the company received a permit from the California Department of Motor Vehicles, the agency that regulates autonomous vehicles in the state.

  • As recreational sales begin, Humansville's Flora Farms ships a record amount of marijuana

    The Flora Farms cultivation facilities in Humansville shipped about 1,200 pounds of marijuana product on Wednesday.

  • Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Recovered from Lows in Q4

    Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Asset Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund increased by 12.21% in the fourth quarter, outperforming the Russell Midcap Growth Index which returned 6.90%. Stock selection and underexposure to stocks with high measures of Residual Volatility and […]

  • Tezro's Innovative Ecosystem Brings Revolutionary Changes to Cryptocurrency Storage and Trading

    Tezro multi-purpose application provides cryptocurrency holders with a cutting-edge e-commerce experience, seamless payments instruments.

  • India seen coping with Indonesia curbs on palm oil exports

    Indonesia's plans to restrict palm oil exports are unlikely to create a shortage in top consuming market India, where stocks have risen to a record high following aggressive imports in the past three months, industry officials said. That's a sharp contrast with last year when a sudden change in export policies by Jakarta forced India to increase purchases from Malaysia, which at the time was selling palm oil at record high prices. Last week, Indonesia said it will suspend some palm oil export permits to secure domestic supply as cooking oil prices rise ahead of upcoming Islamic festival Ramadan.

  • Arab leaders warn Israeli actions threaten regional turmoil

    Dozens of leaders and senior officials from Arab and Islamic countries warned on Sunday Israeli actions in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank could worsen regional turmoil, as violence surges between Israel and the Palestinians. The meeting in Cairo was hosted by the Arab League and attended by President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas along with many foreign ministers and senior officials.

  • The Var that got Arsenal decision wrong is a serial offender and must be sacked

    The honeymoon period is over for Howard Webb as PGMOL chief refereeing officer, he now has a better picture of what he inherited when he returned to England and the legacy left to him by Mike Riley is not pretty.

  • Lexus Will Lead Toyota's EV Push Under Incoming CEO

    Incoming Toyota CEO Koji Sato outlined his three main areas of focus for the company on Monday. Electrification is the main pillar of his plan, with the Lexus brand being at its center.

  • Miami Is Getting a New Residential Complex That Looks Like a Spaceship Floating on Water

    The 65-unit building is situated on Grove Isle, an exclusive 20-acre gated private island in the 305.

  • WH says 3 unidentified objects shot down since Friday didn’t appear to pose threat on ground

    During the White House press briefing on Monday, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby spoke about the administration’s reasoning for shooting down three unidentified objects over the U.S. and Canada since Friday.

  • Silicon Valley Talent Is Helping Grow Vietnam's Startup Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- On a recent morning, Vinnie Lauria found himself weaving through the clogged, narrow streets of Ho Chi Minh City on a motorbike with his three-year-old son as they navigated the morning rush to school. Had he still been living in Silicon Valley the commute would have been less adventurous, but this was where the action was. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Dow

  • Selling a rental property? Here are the tax consequences

    Selling a rental property is more complicated than selling your personal home. If you're not using the proceeds to buy another property, it's going to cost you.

  • A tech CEO spent almost $600,000 on a Super Bowl ad to warn America about Tesla’s self-driving technology

    Dan O’Dowd came out of nowhere at the start of last year to campaign against Elon Musk’s Full Self-Driving feature, which he claims is highly dangerous.

  • United Airlines plane taking off from Maui plunged to within 800 feet of the Pacific Ocean, flight data shows

    A United Airlines flight took a terrifying dive, plummeting to merely 800 feet above the Pacific Ocean shortly after taking off from Maui late last year, flight data shows.

  • Super Bowl attack ad shows a Tesla slamming into 2 child-size mannequins and a stroller

    The ad was created by The Dawn Project, an organization that has long attacked the integrity of Tesla's self-driving software.

  • Super Bowl ad shows Elon Musk's Tesla cars crashing and ‘killing children’

    A California tech entrepreneur has stepped up his campaign to ban Tesla’s planned full self-driving technology by taking out a television advert during Sunday night’s Super Bowl.

  • Hyundai launches 'no commitment' electric vehicle monthly subscription – here's why it's different from leasing

    Hyundai's new electric car subscription service offers customers the chance to use a car on a month-to-month basis with little commitment.

  • Delta Airlines Just Had a Terrifying Situation Mid-Flight

    Repeated surveys find that mid-air fires are a common fear not just among passengers but also pilots. Recently, a Delta Airlines flight headed from Edinburgh to New York had to make an emergency landing just 60 miles from the departure airport. Passengers aboard flight DAL209 reported seeing flames engulf one of the Boeing 767-300 wings and started taking pictures and videos.

  • Kei Truck and Minibike Camping Should Be America's New Pastime

    As an extremely large human, I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t fit comfortably into any kei truck. I often find it tough to fit into cars designed for the American market and American buyers. None of this stops me from wanting a Suzuki Carry, a Honda Acty or a Subaru Sambar to take out into nature where the kei trucks’ low top speed won’t matter and get lost for a few days.