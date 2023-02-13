Amazon's Zoox tests robotaxi on public road with employees as passengers

FILE PHOTO: Media tour at the assembly line factory of Zoox, a self-driving vehicle owned by Amazon, in Fremont
1
Abhirup Roy
·2 min read

By Abhirup Roy

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's self-driving vehicle unit, Zoox, said on Monday it has successfully tested a robotaxi with employees as passengers on a public road in a move to bring it closer to commercial service for the general public.

The Feb. 11 test, conducted between two Zoox buildings a mile apart at its headquarters in Foster City, California, was part of the launch of a no-cost employee shuttle service that will also help the company refine its technology.

"Putting the vehicle on (an) open public road and validating our approach to all of the different requirements, including regulatory, is a big step and we would not have done it unless internally we were already looking at the line of sight for going commercial," Chief Executive Aicha Evans told reporters on a conference call.

Evans declined to provide a timeline for the commercial launch, which will need additional government clearances.

The industry's automated vehicle segment has not rolled out as fast as originally expected as the technology has proven tough to master. Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG last fall announced they would shutter their Argo AI self-driving unit and focus on driver-assistance technology that provided more immediate returns.

Companies still pursuing development of this technology include General Motors Co's Cruise unit and Alphabet Inc's Waymo.

Zoox's robotaxi - built as a fully autonomous vehicle from scratch rather than retrofitting existing cars for self-driving - comes without a steering wheel or pedals and has room for four passengers, with two facing each other.

Online retailer Amazon, which has been aggressively expanding into self-driving technology, bought Zoox for $1.3 billion in 2020.

But rapid interest rate hikes and weak consumer demand sparked fears of a global recession, forcing many companies, including automakers and tech giants, to trim their workforcesand claw back costs.

Zoox's tech chief, Jesse Levinson, said the company has been prudent about its growth but was still on track to reach 2,500 employees this year, up from just under 2,000 employees at the beginning of the year.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in San Francisco; Editing by Ben Klayman and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Tighter monetary policy reduces rent inflation- SF Fed paper

    The U.S. central bank is closely scrutinizing the impact of its actions after it raised interest rates last year by more than 400 basis points, the fastest pace since the early 1980s, in order to bring down high inflation that had spread across the economy. When the Fed tightens policy equivalent to a 1 percentage point increase in its benchmark interest rate, that can lower the pace of rental inflation by up to 3.2 percentage points over a 2-1/2 year time frame, the San Francisco Fed researchers wrote. Rents have surged over the past two years and make up an important component of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, but central bank officials have indicated they expect a recent moderation in the pace of price increases in that sector to continue this year.

  • 2023 Mercedes-Benz S580e Is Cheaper and More Powerful Than the V-8

    Starting at $123,700 and offering 510 horsepower, the plug-in-hybrid S-class also promises more electric range than the previous S560e.

  • Argentina inflation hopes already look hard to reach, poll shows

    Argentina's aim to bring monthly inflation down to under 4% by April seems a tough task, according to a poll of analysts by Reuters which estimated a 6% increase in the first month of the year as prices rise annually near 100%. Argentina has one of the highest inflation rates worldwide, which hurts people's spending power and savings with wage hikes often falling behind prices, something that has hit President Alberto Fernandez hard in public opinion polls. "Inflation is once again escaping from the parameters that the government was setting and demonstrates the limited ability of (government) price controls," said Lautaro Moschet, a local economist at the Libertad y Progreso Foundation.

  • Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35

    Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35

  • Nigeria election 2023: Who is Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP?

    Rabiu Kwankwaso's hat is a symbol of his ambition and his achievements as he vies for Nigeria's presidency.

  • Whitmer to close deal with Ford, bring 2,500 battery jobs to Marshall

    Ford battery plant in Marshall will be a partnership with Ford owning the physical structures, running the operations and employing the workers.

  • All-male BOJ picks another blow for gender equality in Japan

    Once again, three men are set to lead the Bank of Japan (BOJ), underscoring the hurdles women face in reaching leadership positions in a country that ranks the lowest among advanced economies for gender equality. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to nominate academic economist Kazuo Ueda, 71, as BOJ governor on Tuesday, and Ryozo Himino and Shinichi Uchida as his deputies, officials with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. No woman has held any of the top posts in the central bank's 140-year history, though several were considered contenders for deputy roles this time.

  • AM General's military contract could reach $8.6 billion, resulting in jobs and investment

    AM General's new military contract ensures strength of the company and will likely have positive ripples in the region.

  • Bath & Body Works adds new director as Third Point pushes for changes

    Bath & Body Works named a veteran consumer products executive as a new director on Monday as the specialty retailer faces pressure from hedge fund Third Point LLC to cut costs and refresh its board. Lucy Brady, a senior executive at Conagra Brands, expands the board to 11 from 10 members. Bath & Body Works Chair Sarah Nash said Brady would bring "expertise in global digital strategy and customer loyalty and engagement."

  • Schumer Claims China Was ‘Humiliated’ by Spy-Balloon Scandal

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) claimed Sunday that the Chinese spy-balloon scandal, in which Beijing gained access to U.S. airspace for over a week—including over an intercontinental-ballistic-missile site—was ultimately a net loss and embarrassment for Beijing.

  • Flying objects believed to be balloons -Schumer

    STORY: "You can be sure that if any American interests where people are at risk, they'll take appropriate action," Schumer said, adding that the objects shot down on Friday (February 10) and Saturday (February 11) were much smaller than the first balloon that drifted over U.S. airspace and was shot down over South Carolina last Saturday (February 4).

  • Amazon CEO says ChatGPT is 'exciting,' but that Amazon has been working on similar tech for a long time

    According to the Financial Times, Amazon company supporters are worried that the tech giant is falling behind in the generative AI department.

  • Hyundai launches 'no commitment' electric vehicle monthly subscription – here's why it's different from leasing

    Hyundai's new electric car subscription service offers customers the chance to use a car on a month-to-month basis with little commitment.

  • U.S. companies face more pain as expected ‘earnings recession’ looms

    U.S. companies' earnings woes are likely to extend beyond the weak fourth quarter, as a booming labor market weighing on margins looks set to hurt results in the first half of this year. Expectations for U.S. earnings to decline in the first and second quarter come amid weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results for 2022, which Credit Suisse estimates will be the worst earnings season outside of a recession in 24 years. With fourth-quarter 2022 earnings estimated to have fallen from a year ago, a subsequent decline in the first quarter of 2023 would put the S&P 500 into a so-called earnings recession, a back-to-back decline in earnings that hasn't occurred since COVID-19 blasted corporate results in 2020.

  • Mark Cuban lays into the AI hype, saying tools like ChatGPT will only worsen online misinformation

    "Once these things start taking on a life of their own ... it will be difficult for us to define why and how the machine makes the decisions it makes," Mark Cuban said.

  • Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne announces retirement after Super Bowl win

    The Chiefs backup quarterback is ending his career as a champion.

  • Super Bowl winners have shouted, ‘I’m going to Disney World!’ for 36 years. Here’s how prices for the park have changed between now and then

    A look at prices, then and now.

  • David Beckham approached to front Manchester United takeover bids

    David Beckham has been asked to back various rival bids for Manchester United as the takeover race hots up.

  • For some EV owners, recharging now more costly than filling up

    Some electric car owners around the U.S. have experienced sticker shock charging their vehicles. Here's why.

  • Britain to review airspace security after China-U.S. spy balloon incident

    Britain will review its security following the incursion of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon into U.S. airspace earlier this month, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the government would do "whatever it takes to keep the country safe". The United States shot down the balloon, which it said was being used to spy on it, and three further flying objects have since been downed by security forces over North America.