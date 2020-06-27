Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC): Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See Mode

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC).

Hedge fund interest in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare AMBC to other stocks including Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL), AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO), and Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to get a better sense of its popularity. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, blockchain technology's influence will go beyond online payments. So, we are checking out this futurist's moonshot opportunities in tech stocks. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. With all of this in mind we're going to take a glance at the new hedge fund action regarding Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC).

What does smart money think about Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)?

At Q1's end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AMBC over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, EJF Capital was the largest shareholder of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC), with a stake worth $25.3 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing EJF Capital was CQS Cayman LP, which amassed a stake valued at $4.9 million. Raging Capital Management, Tontine Asset Management, and Alyeska Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position EJF Capital allocated the biggest weight to Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC), around 5.32% of its 13F portfolio. Raging Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 3.4 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AMBC.