Is Ambarella (AMBA) a Good Long-Term Investment?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Economic slowdown, inflation, ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and Federal Reserve actions provided uncertainty in the market. Investors reacted negatively to these issues; thus, the equity market declined considerably in the second quarter. The small-cap funds represented by the Russell 2000 Growth Index declined significantly in the quarter. Investing in small-cap companies involves more risk compared to other investments. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower Advisers discussed stocks like Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the second quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) is a semiconductor solutions provider for video. On October 6, 2022, Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) stock closed at $62.66 per share. One-month return of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) was -3.56% and its shares lost 46.64% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has a market capitalization of $2.307 billion.

Here is what Carillon Tower Advisers specifically said about Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

“Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) is a leading supplier of video processing and computer vision chips used in the security and automotive markets. The company continues to face supply headwinds as well as some disruptions among its customers in China related to COVID lockdowns.” Dragon Images/Shutterstock.com

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 27 hedge fund portfolios held Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) at the end of the second quarter which was 32 in the previous quarter.

