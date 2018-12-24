Will Ambarella's Latest Deal Widen Its Moat Against Intel?

Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) recently partnered with Hella Aglaia to co-develop a new platform for next-generation advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) powered by Ambarella's CV22AQ computer vision chip and Hella's intelligent visual perception software.

Ambarella says the platform will feature "forward-facing, single-box ADAS cameras with advanced AI features and highly accurate image content recognition" for "safety-critical applications." Kay Talmi, a managing director at Hella, says that the company chose Ambarella's CV chip because it delivers "extremely high computer vision processing performance with the low power consumption required for single box ADAS camera designs."

Talmi notes that Hella's OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and tier-1 customers "are demanding an open camera platform which has the flexibility to add software features and that is combined with the performance necessary to run the next generation of deep neural network algorithms."

Ambarella CEO Fermi Wang stated that the CV22AQ -- the second system on chip (SoC) in its CVflow family of computer vision chips -- enables Hella's software to run "with maximum performance and efficiency" while offering their joint customers "the ability to differentiate by adding additional features."

The deal sounds like a win-win for both companies, but will it significantly widen Ambarella's moat against Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) Mobileye, its biggest rival in the ADAS space?

Why is Ambarella struggling?

Ambarella generates most of its revenue from image-processing SoCs for action cameras, dash cams, security cameras, drones, and other devices. Orders from GoPro once accounted for most of its revenue, but the struggling action-camera maker has dropped Ambarella's SoCs from its newer cameras.

Ambarella planned to increase sales of its SoCs into other markets -- like drones, VR/AR headsets, security cameras, and connected cars -- but that transition hit some major speed bumps. First, DJI Innovations -- the biggest drone maker in the world -- started replacing Ambarella's SoCs with its own first-party chips and computer vision chips from Intel's Movidius.



Meanwhile, the AR/VR markets failed to grow as quickly as analysts had predicted, sales of non-GoPro action cameras dried up, and top security-camera makers started using cheaper Chinese SoCs or Intel's Movidius chips in higher-end devices.

Those headwinds caused Ambarella's revenue to slide 21% year over year to $176.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. On the bottom line, the company reported a loss of $25.9 million, compared to a profit of $17.6 million in the first nine months of 2018. That's why the stock has tumbled nearly 40% this year.

What's Ambarella's turnaround plan?

Ambarella's core turnaround strategy is to pivot away from basic image-processing SoCs toward advanced computer vision chips for the connected and driverless-car markets.