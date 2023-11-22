Ambassador Bridge and Detroit-Windsor Tunnel Remain Open Following Explosion at US-Canada Border

The Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel between the US and Canada remained open on Wednesday, November 22, following an explosion at the border, as officials continued to monitor the crossings, media reported.

Ambassador Bridge officials said they were continuing to “monitor the situation,” the CBC reported.

Footage from Brendan Gutenschwager shows police at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing on the US side.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said that both border crossings in Windsor remained open.

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel remained open with no backups or delays, according to officials. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful