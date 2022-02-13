Ambassador Bridge Protest: Area Clear, Streets Remain Closed

DETROIT, MI — The protest zone occupied by the Freedom Convoy on and around the Ambassador Bridge linking Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit was cleared Sunday morning, but the bridge and surrounding streets remain closed, according to Windsor Mayor Drew Kiklens.

Windsor police cleared the remaining protesters blocking the busiest bridge between the United States and Canada, a blockade started by truckers speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Canada.

Kiklens didn't know when the bridge would be reopened but said he hoped it would be sometime Sunday. The mayor will defer to law enforcement on when it is safe to reopen to traffic, according to the Associated Press.

During the removal of protesters, 12 people were arrested and seven cars towed, Windsor police said.

The automotive industry has suffered during the protests as plants various automakers on both sides of the border have temporarily shut down or reduced construction. Ambassador Bridges carries approximately 25 percent of trade between the two countries.

The Providence of Ontario declared a state of emergency Friday in order to take measures to reopen the border. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also said Friday she was communicating with federal officials on how to resolve the blockade.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin to law enforcement agencies across the country last week indicating similar protests and blockades are expected in the United States soon, potentially even impacting the Super Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on the Detroit Patch