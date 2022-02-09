Ambassador Bridge Shutdown Threatens Supply Cains: Officials Say

DETROIT — White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said federal officials are closely watching the shutdown at the Ambassador Bridge as it poses a threat to supply chains, particularly the auto industry, she said during a Wednesday news conference.

"The Ambassador Bridge is Canada's busiest link to the United States and accounts for about 25% of trade between the two countries," Psaki said. "The blockade poses a risk to supply chains for the auto industry because the bridge is a key conduit for motor vehicles components and parts."

Psaki also said federal officials are working with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and several auto companies on the impact of potential delays in receiving auto parts from Canada. Federal officials are also watching for potential disruptions of agriculture exports from Michigan into Canada, Psaki said.

Exit ramps to the bridge on Interstate 75 in Detroit were closed on Wednesday, as hundreds of trucks were stranded in traffic jams. Psaki said federal officials have been working with Canadien officials in routing traffic toward the Blue Water Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, but drivers can expect lengthy wait times, including a four hour wait to cross the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron.

"There's still a lengthy delay, but it is enabling some of these trucks and transports to get through," Psaki said. "We're working to ensure there's movement."



However, Psaki did note officials have opened all nine commercial lanes including a fast lane at the bridge to process diverted traffic. But the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is for non-commercial traffic only.

The Ambassador Bridge in Detroit has been closed down since Monday evening after Canadien Truckers began blocking traffic in a protest toward the country's latest COVID-19 measures on the bridge. The protests have going on in Canada for nearly two weeks.



There are between 50 to 75 vehicles and about 100 protesters blocking traffic at the international crossing, according to CBC News. Windsor requested an additional 100 officers from Canadien officials to help with the protests.

When asked for President Biden's opinion on the Canadien protests, Psaki said "We support peaceful protest, but we have concerns when those protests turn violent." Psaki said.



"And certainly I think it's important for everyone in Canada and the United States to understand what the potential impact of this blockage is on workers, on the supply chain and that is where we are most focused."

This article originally appeared on the Detroit Patch